Ferrovial : Call for 1H 2019 Results presentation

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company') reports the following:

The Company announces that the 1H 2019 results presentation is expected to be held on Tuesday 30 July 2019, at 18:00 (CET).

The event may be followed via conference call. Phone numbers and access codes will be made available on the website of the company (www.ferrovial.com).

For any additional questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at ir@ferrovial.com email address or phone +34 91 586 25 65.

Madrid, 12 July 2019

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

