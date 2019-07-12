Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Ferrovial    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL

(FER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrovial : Call for 1H 2019 Results presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Announcements of public presentations and meetings

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company') reports the following:

The Company announces that the 1H 2019 results presentation is expected to be held on Tuesday 30 July 2019, at 18:00 (CET).

The event may be followed via conference call. Phone numbers and access codes will be made available on the website of the company (www.ferrovial.com).

For any additional questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at ir@ferrovial.com email address or phone +34 91 586 25 65.

Madrid, 12 July 2019

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

More information about this Significant Event

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERROVIAL
10:10aFERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back..
PU
10:10aFERROVIAL : Call for 1H 2019 Results presentation
PU
07/05FERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back..
PU
06/28FERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back..
PU
06/26FERROVIAL : DIA, contractors start talks to keep terminal construction from spir..
AQ
06/21FERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back..
PU
06/18FERROVIAL : London's Heathrow airport publishes third runway masterplan
RE
06/14FERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back..
PU
06/14FERROVIAL : informs that its subsidiary Cintra has entered into an agreement for..
PU
06/07FERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 974 M
EBIT 2019 395 M
Net income 2019 351 M
Debt 2019 4 013 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 40,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 16 951 M
Chart FERROVIAL
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 24,0  €
Last Close Price 23,0  €
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Íñigo Meirás Amusco Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Federico Flórez Gutiérrez Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Santiago Bergareche Busquet Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL29.98%19 086
VINCI24.58%55 967
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.40%35 321
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-8.41%22 357
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.15%20 515
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-11.59%18 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About