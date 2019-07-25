Log in
Ferrovial : PM Johnson says following Heathrow expansion court cases with interest

07/25/2019 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A protestor from Grow Heathrow holds a placard outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson said he was following with interest the court cases related to the construction of a new runway at Heathrow Airport.

Johnson has previously opposed a new runway at Europe's biggest airport, telling voters in his west London constituency four years ago that he "would lie down with you in front of those bulldozers and stop the building, stop the construction of that third runway".

He told lawmakers on Thursday: "The bulldozers are some way off but I'm following with lively interest the court cases because I share her concerns about air quality and about pollution."

He was speaking in response to a question from Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas.

On Monday, campaigners against the expansion of Heathrow won the right to lodge a new legal challenge against the construction of a new runway.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

