Ferrovial : The Company announces changes in the composition of the Board of Directors.

Composition of the board of directors

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company' or 'FERROVIAL'), reports the following (further to our communication of 2 August 2019 -registration number 281,069-):

At its meeting held today, and with the favourable report from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ignacio Madridejos Fernández as Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial and a member of its Executive Committee. Previously he has been appointed as Director by co-option, with the category of Executive.

A brief summary of his professional career will be available on the corporate website of Ferrovial (www.ferrovial.com).

Such appointments are a consequence of Mr. Íñigo Meirás Amusco disengagement from the Company and his resignation as Director, within the framework of the succession plan of the first executive line of the group.

The Board expresses its gratitude to the dedication and contribution of Mr. Meirás Amusco to the development of Ferrovial group as a global infrastructure operator. He joined Ferrovial in 1992, and held, among others, the positions of CEO of Ferrovial Servicios and CEO of Ferrovial Aeropuertos. He joined the Board in 2009, date on which he was appointed CEO and member of the Executive Committee.

The Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation tendered today by the Director Mr. Joaquín Ayuso García. His departure, according to his statement, is due to his desire to contribute to the renewal process of the Board, after having been in office for 17 years.

The Board also expresses its appreciation and gratitude to the dedication and contribution of Mr. Ayuso García during the years he has been linked to Ferrovial. He was CEO from 2002 to 2009, and since then he has held the Second Vice-chairmanship of the Board of Directors. Currently he was a member of the Executive Committee and in the past was a member of the Audit and Control Committee.

To fill this vacancy, the Board of Directors, at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed as Director by co-option, with the category of Independent, Mr. Juan Hoyos Martínez de Irujo.

Mr. Hoyos Martínez de Irujo holds a degree in Economics from Complutense University of Madrid and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School (USA). He has developed most of his professional career at the consultancy firm McKinsey, of which he was Chairman and Managing Director for Spain and Portugal. He also served as Executive Vice President of Banco Santander Brazil and Director of Banco Santander Chile. Currently he is Chairman of Haya Real Estate.

As a result of the above agreements, the composition and positions of the Board of Ferrovial and its Executive Committee would be as follows:

Board of Directors:

Mr. Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo (Chairman).

Mr. Santiago Bergareche Busquet (Vice-chairman).

Mr. Ignacio Madridejos Fernández (CEO).

Mrs. María del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo.

Mr. Santiago Fernández Valbuena.

Mr. José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans.

Mr. Joaquín del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo.

Mr. Óscar Fanjul Martín (Lead Director).

Mr. Philip Bowman.

Mrs. Hanne Sørensen.

Mr. Bruno Di Leo.

Mr. Juan Hoyos Martínez de Irujo.

Executive Committee:

Mr. Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo (Chairman).

Mr. Santiago Bergareche Busquet.

Mr. Ignacio Madridejos Fernández.

Mrs. María del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo.

Mr. José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans.

Mr. Óscar Fanjul Martín.

Madrid, 30 September 2019

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary non Director of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

