Ferrovial : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back programme between 21 and 27 September 2018

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the Company or FERROVIAL) reports the following:

Reference is made to our communication of 11 May 2018 (registration number 265,501) relating to the buy-back programme of the Company's own shares, approved by the Board of Directors of FERROVIAL in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 5 April 2018, under item seven of the agenda (the 'Buy-back Programme').

Pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 21 and 27 September 2018, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Nº. of shares Weighted average price (€) 21/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 8,319 18.641 21/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 24,628 18.619 21/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 16,586 18.664 21/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 7,281 18.649 24/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 3,212 18.358 24/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 9,672 18.360 24/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 1,149 18.360 24/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 82,792 18.402 25/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 2,177 18.149 25/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 7,586 18.179 25/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 75,583 18.239 25/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 525 18.166 26/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 18,752 18.101 26/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 44,988 18.104 26/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 16,198 18.105 26/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 20,062 18.103 27/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 9,266 17.934 27/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 26,287 17.971 27/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 8,420 18.018 27/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 20,947 17.908

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Madrid, 28 September 2018

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary non Director of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version. the Spanish version shall prevail.

ANNEX

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 21 and 27 September 2018.