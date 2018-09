Ferrovial : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back programme between 31 August and 6 September 2018

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the Company or FERROVIAL) reports the following:

Reference is made to our communication of 11 May 2018 (registration number 265,501) relating to the buy-back programme of the Company's own shares, approved by the Board of Directors of FERROVIAL in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 5 April 2018, under item seven of the agenda (the 'Buy-back Programme').

Pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 31 August and 6 September 2018, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Nº. of shares Weighted average price (€) 31/08/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 9,900 18.620 31/08/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 29,700 18.621 31/08/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 40,500 18.617 31/08/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 9,900 18.621 03/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 23,565 18.394 03/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 15,236 18.403 03/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 34,522 18.403 03/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 16,677 18.444 04/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 18,345 18.118 04/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 17,007 18.054 04/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 40,282 18.039 04/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 19,366 18.017 05/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 13,974 18.119 05/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 23,994 18.106 05/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 38,520 18.088 05/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 18,512 18.093 06/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase BATE 20,970 18.076 06/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 14,208 18.089 06/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 44,276 18.086 06/09/2018 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 15,546 18.079

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Madrid, 7 September 2018

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary non Director of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

ANNEX

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 31 August and 6 September 2018.