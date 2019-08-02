Ferrovial : announces that an agreement has been reached with Mr. Ignacio Madridejos to join Ferrovial as new CEO. It is expected to occur the next 1 October 2019.

Composition of the Board of Directors

Following article 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company' or 'FERROVIAL') informs:

Pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted last Tuesday 30 July 2019, the Company has reached an agreement with Mr. Ignacio Madridejos to join Ferrovial as CEO of the Company. It is expected to occur on 1 October 2019, and will be reported in due course.

Mr. Ignacio Madridejos holds a degree of Civil Engineer from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and a MBA from the Standford University. He began his professional career at Agroman and, after some years in McKinsey, he joined CEMEX in 1996, where he held several directive positions, currently being the president of CEMEX USA.

Mr. Íñigo Meirás, current CEO of the Company, will continue in the entire performance of his functions until the incorporation of Mr. Madridejos, thus guaranteeing an orderly succession in the management of the Company.

Madrid, 2 August 2019

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary non Director to the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

More information about this Significant Event