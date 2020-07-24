Log in
07/24/2020
22.48 EUR   -2.22%
FERROVIAL : awarded 288 million contract to expand Porto Metro
PU
07/20FERROVIAL : Saving Lives with Road Saftey Technology
PU
07/17FERROVIAL : Presentación 1T 2020 (enero – marzo)
PU
Ferrovial : awarded 288 million contract to expand Porto Metro

07/24/2020 | 12:41pm EDT
  • It will extend the Yellow Line by 3.5 kilometers and build a new circular Pink Line measuring 3.1 kilometers.
  • This project enhances the company's position in a field in which it has extensive experience, as it has built railways in such cities as Madrid, London, Barcelona and Santiago de Chile

Ferrovial, through a consortium involving its subsidiary Ferrovial Construction and Portuguese construction company Alberto Couto Alves, has been awarded a €288 million contract to expand Porto Metro in Portugal.

The project consists of two contracts: extension of the Yellow Line, and construction of a new circular Pink Line. The Yellow Line extension, consisting of 3.15 kilometers of dual-track light rail, will run from Santo Olvido station to serve the districts of Vila Nova de Gaia, Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Oliveira do Douro and Vilar do Andorinho. It also includes the construction of a viaduct, a 770-meter tunnel, and three stations.

The second contract refers to the construction of a new circular line, the Pink Line, measuring 3.1 kilometers, between Praça da Liberdade and Casa da Música. This new line involves the construction of four new stations and three ventilation shafts, as well as installing the line and catenary.

The work to expand Porto Metro is expected to begin in the second half of this year. The Yellow Line extension is to be completed in 34 months, while construction of the Pink Line is to take at most 42 months.

These projects enhance Ferrovial's position in a country where it has been operating for over 30 years, and where it employs 1,356 people. The projects it has executed in Portugal include construction of the Northern Line for Infraestruturas de Portugal, Lisbon Metro Blue line, and Via do Infante, the main toll road in the Algarve. Ferrovial Construction has built 176 km of tunnels and 158 underground railway stations in cities across the world, including Madrid, Barcelona, London and Santiago de Chile.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 16:40:00 UTC
