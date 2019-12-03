Ferrovial : reports that its subsidiary Cintra, after obtaining the required approvals, has closed the sale of 65% of the share capital of Autopista del Sol (Ausol) to the investment fund Meridiam.

Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company' or 'FERROVIAL'), reports the following:

Reference is made to the communication filed on 14 June 2019 (with registration number 279,157) regarding the agreement between Cintra, wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial, and the investment fund Meridiam, for the sale by Cintra of 65% of the share capital of Autopista del Sol, C.E.S.A. (Ausol), concessionaire of the Costa del Sol toll road.

Once the required approvals have been granted, the closing of the transaction has occurred.

The purchase price of Cintra's stake has finally amounted to 451 million euros, due to the interest accrued as agreed in the sale and purchase agreement.

Madrid, 3 December 2019

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary non Director of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

