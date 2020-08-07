Log in
FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 08/07 06:58:59 am
140 ISK   -1.06%
140 ISK   -1.06%
06:24aFESTI : Consolidated Statements Q2 (.pdf)
PU
06:13aFESTI HF. : Presentation of Q2 2020 results
AQ
08/06FESTI HF. : Financial results for Q2 2020
AQ
Festi : Consolidated Statements Q2 (.pdf)

08/07/2020 | 06:24am EDT

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

1 January - 30 June 2020

Festi hf.

Dalvegur 10-14

201 Kópavogur Iceland

Reg. no. 540206-2010

Contents

Page

Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO ....................................................................

3

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................

4

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .........................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................................................................

7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................................

8

1.

Reporting entity .........................................................................................................................................

8

2.

Basis of accounting ...................................................................................................................................

8

3.

Use of estimates and judgements ............................................................................................................

8

4.

Changes in accounting policies ................................................................................................................

9

5.

Operating segments .................................................................................................................................

9

6.

Operating income .....................................................................................................................................

11

7.

Cost of goods sold ....................................................................................................................................

11

8.

Salaries and other personnel expenses ....................................................................................................

11

9.

Other operating expenses .........................................................................................................................

11

10.

Finance income and finance cost .............................................................................................................

12

11.

Operating assets .......................................................................................................................................

12

12.

Loans and borrowings ...............................................................................................................................

12

13.

Group entities ...........................................................................................................................................

13

14.

Financial ratios ..........................................................................................................................................

14

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

2

Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors

and the CEO

Operations of the Group

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjuction with the Group's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial statements comprise the consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

Operations in the six-month period ended 30 June 2020

For the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, profit amounted to ISK 578 million. Total comprehensive income for the period was ISK 723 million. At the end of the period equity amounted to ISK 29,275 million, including share capital in the amount of ISK 327 million. Reference is made to the consolidated statement of changes in equity regarding information on changes in equity.

COVID-19

The Group's focus has been during the COVID-19 outbreak on maintaining productivity while keeping its employees and customers safe. The Group is a critical infrastructure company in Iceland with its network of supermarkets and convenience stores, electronics retail stores, fuel and service stations around Iceland. The Group is working tightly with its suppliers to ensure that customers will have the same range of products as before the outbreak and is committed to find new ways to serve its customers when faced by various quarantine restrictions.

In connection with the preparation of these financial statements the COVID-19 effects on the business was assessed, both financial and non financial. At the moment it is not known what the full economic impact of COVID- 19 will be on the Group for the year but the management and the board monitor the situation closely.

The Group is balanced in exposure with its diversified business mix. Parts of the Group's operation are experiencing considerable business growth, like in sale of groceries and electronics, while other parts are experiencing considerable drop, like in sale of fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland. That part of the business showed good signs of recovery in June and July as restrictions were lifted by the Government. New signs of possible outbreak at the end of July resulted in added restrictions again. Festi is committed to achieve its mid- and long term profit and growth targets.

Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act.

According to the best of our knowledge, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial performance of the Group for the six month period ended 30 June 2020, its assets, liabilities and consolidated financial position as at 30 June 2020, and its consolidated cash flows for the period then ended.

Furthermore, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements and the statement and endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a true and fair view of the development and results of the Group´s operations and its position and describes the principal risk and uncertainties faced by the Group.

The Board of Directors and the CEO have today discussed the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 and confirm them by means of their signatures.

Kópavogur, 6 August 2020.

Board of Directors

Þórður Már Jóhannesson, Chairman Guðjón Karl Reynisson, Vice-Chairman Margrét Guðmundsdóttir

Kristín Guðmundsdóttir Þórey G. Guðmundsdóttir

CEO

Eggert Þór Kristófersson

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.4.-30.6.

1.4.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

Sale of goods and services ..................................

6

20.640.095

21.390.870

39.513.672

39.620.471

Cost of goods sold ................................................

( 15.396.160)

( 16.342.544)

(

29.948.275)

(

30.341.311)

............Margin from sale of goods and services

7

5.243.935

5.048.326

9.565.397

9.279.160

Other operating income .......................................

6

252.530

639.352

608.308

1.011.454

Salaries and other personnel expenses ..............

8

(

2.708.235)

(

2.587.889)

(

5.112.949)

(

4.878.541)

Other operating expenses ...................................

9

(

1.085.045)

(

1.207.385)

(

2.336.939)

(

2.190.445)

(

3.540.750)

(

3.155.922)

(

6.841.580)

(

6.057.532)

Operating profit before depreciation

and amortization (EBITDA) ..............................

1.703.185

1.892.404

2.723.817

3.221.628

Depreciation and amortization ...............................

(

654.356)

(

623.476)

(

1.276.633)

(

1.344.969)

Changes in value of investment property ..............

59.907

(

72.189)

59.907

(

117.281)

Operating profit (EBIT) .........................................

1.108.736

1.196.739

1.507.091

1.759.378

Finance income ...................................................

10

67.532

32.909

180.245

88.673

Finance costs ......................................................

10

(

602.496)

(

653.469)

(

1.055.506)

(

1.271.147)

Share of profit of associates ................................

61.736

84.645

69.315

144.846

(

473.228)

(

535.915)

(

805.946)

(

1.037.628)

Profit before income tax (EBT) ............................

635.508

660.824

701.145

721.750

Income tax .............................................................

(

110.095)

(

111.314)

(

123.074)

(

120.635)

Profit for the period ...............................................

525.413

549.510

578.071

601.115

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Translation differences of foreign operations ........

2.667

39.743

49.604

39.512

Net change in fair value of equity investments ......

12

30.000

0

30.000

0

Effective portion of changes in fair value

of cash flow hedge, net of tax .............................

4

15.925

0

65.341

0

Total other comprehensive income ....................

48.592

39.743

144.945

39.512

.......Total comprehensive income for the period

574.005

589.253

723.016

640.627

Basic and diluted earnings per share in ISK ..........

1,60

1,66

1,76

1,82

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

4

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2020

Notes

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Assets

Goodwill ...............................................................................................

14.671.846

14.070.463

Other intangible assets ........................................................................

4.810.270

4.649.850

Property and equipment .......................................................................

11

31.504.775

31.433.757

Leased assets ......................................................................................

4.720.709

3.862.182

Investment properties ...........................................................................

7.418.335

7.354.468

Shares in associates ............................................................................

2.080.172

1.952.349

Shares in other companies ..................................................................

11.559

109.059

Long-term receivables ..........................................................................

268.445

271.989

Non-current assets

65.486.111

63.704.117

Inventories ............................................................................................

7.499.252

7.678.413

Trade receivables .................................................................................

4.066.695

3.756.324

Other short-term receivables ................................................................

1.093.688

736.735

Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................

4.294.304

5.368.754

Current assets

16.953.939

17.540.226

Total assets

82.440.050

81.244.343

Equity

Share capital ........................................................................................

327.055

328.574

Share premium .....................................................................................

12.875.017

13.010.171

Other restricted equity ..........................................................................

5.870.935

5.815.161

Retained earnings ................................................................................

10.201.580

9.534.338

Equity

29.274.587

28.688.244

Liabilities

Loans from credit institutions ...............................................................

13

29.406.329

29.942.470

Lease liabilities .....................................................................................

4.498.977

3.585.949

Deferred tax liability ..............................................................................

4.377.723

4.270.952

Non-current liabilities

38.283.029

37.799.371

...............................................................Loans from credit institutions

13

3.457.145

3.437.684

Lease liabilities .....................................................................................

370.363

377.610

Trade payables ....................................................................................

6.699.544

6.803.236

Other short-term liabilities ....................................................................

4.355.381

4.138.198

Current liabilities

14.882.433

14.756.728

Total liabilities

53.165.462

52.556.099

Total equity and liabilities

82.440.050

81.244.343

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

5

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020

Other restricted equity

Unrealised

Share

Share

Statutory

Revaluation

profit of

Other

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

subsidiaries

reserves

earnings

equity

and associates

1 January to 30 June 2019

Equity 1.1.2019 ...........................................................

329.574

13.140.383

82.393

3.654.286

1.642.560

(

121.191)

7.241.841

25.969.846

Total comprehensive income for the period .................

39.512

601.115

640.627

Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............

567.527

(

567.527)

0

Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ...................

(

10.405)

10.405

0

Dissolution of revaluation of property ...........................

(

236.401)

236.401

0

Equity 30.6.2019 ..........................................................

329.574

13.140.383

82.393

3.407.480

2.210.087

(

81.679)

7.522.235

26.610.473

Total other restricted equity .........................................

5.618.281

1 January to 30 June 2020

Equity 1.1.2020 ............................................................

328.574

13.010.171

82.144

3.400.963

2.399.183

(

67.129)

9.534.338

28.688.244

Transferred from statutory reserve ..............................

(

380)

380

0

Total comprehensive income for the period .................

144.945

578.071

723.016

Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............

(

42.441)

42.441

0

Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ...................

(

10.404)

10.404

0

Dissolution of revaluation of property ...........................

(

35.946)

35.946

0

328.574

13.010.171

81.764

3.354.613

2.356.742

77.816

10.201.580

29.411.260

Transactions with shareholders:

Issued new share capital ..............................................

3.126

403.265

406.391

Purchase of own shares ...............................................

(

4.645) (

538.419)

(

543.064)

Equity 30.6.2020 ..........................................................

327.055

12.875.017

81.764

3.354.613

2.356.742

77.816

10.201.580

29.274.587

Total other restricted equity ..........................................

5.870.935

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

6

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.4.-30.6.

1.4.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating profit before depreciation & amortization (EBITDA)

1.703.185

1.892.404

2.723.817

3.221.628

Operating items not affecting cash flows:

Gain on sale of property and equipment ..............................

(

3.399)

(

230.006)

(

638)

(

239.916)

1.699.786

1.662.398

2.723.179

2.981.712

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories, (increase) decrease ..........................................

(

105.275)

(

1.340.117)

179.161

(

815.746)

Trade and short-term receivables, (increase) .....................

(

842.816)

(

676.087)

(

630.633)

(

1.049.497)

Trade and other short-term liabilities, increase ....................

722.098

2.066.283

609.331

1.820.626

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(

225.993)

50.079

157.859

(

44.617)

Interest received ..................................................................

19.062

37.333

64.753

60.177

Interest paid .........................................................................

(

364.214)

(

367.266)

(

751.597)

(

850.153)

Income tax paid ....................................................................

(

106.975)

(

74.735)

(

278.802)

(

149.558)

Net cash from operating activities

1.021.666

1.307.809

1.915.392

1.997.561

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of intangible assets .................................................

(

190.788)

(

262.878)

(

430.489)

(

289.831)

Purchase of property and equipment ......................................

11

(

524.076)

(

328.229)

(

853.277)

(

639.653)

Sale of property and equipment ..............................................

9.542

13.016

13.792

233.661

Purchase of investment properties ..........................................

(

1.305)

(

34.498)

(

3.960)

(

52.525)

Sale of investment properties ...................................................

0

2.507.379

0

2.507.379

Purchase of shares in other companies ...................................

(

16.070)

0

(

27.911)

(

97.500)

Purchase of subsidiary, net of cash acquired ..........................

12

(

76.094)

0

(

76.094)

0

Long-term receivables and securities, change .......................

(

31.517)

0

(

59.017)

0

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(

830.308)

1.894.790

( 1.436.956)

1.661.531

Cash flows from financing activities

Purchase of own shares ..........................................................

0

0

(

543.064)

0

New long-term loans from credit institutions ...........................

0

13.371.000

0

13.371.000

Repayment of long-term loans from credit institutions ............

(

867.625)

( 16.946.124)

(

867.625)

( 17.193.105)

Payment of the principal portion of lease liabilities .................

(

75.603)

(

73.869)

(

176.743)

(

171.924)

Short term loans, change .........................................................

(

493)

1.000.000

(

1.514)

1.000.000

Net cash used in financing activities

(

943.721)

(

2.648.993)

( 1.588.946)

(

2.994.029)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents .............

(

752.363)

553.606

( 1.110.510)

665.063

Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held ........

23.916

(

13.881)

36.060

18.295

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5.022.751

4.410.558

5.368.754

4.266.925

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period ...........

4.294.304

4.950.283

4.294.304

4.950.283

Investing and financing activities not affecting cash flows

Purchase of shares in other companies ...................................

(

406.391)

0

(

406.391)

0

Issued new share capital ..........................................................

406.391

0

406.391

0

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

7

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statments

  1. Reporting entity
    Festi hf. (the "Company) is a Icelandic public limited liability company incorporated and dimiciled in Iceland. The Company's headquarters are located at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, Iceland. The main operation of the Company consists of sale of fuel, goods and service to entities, groceries and related products, sale of electronic equipment and leasing of properties. These consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2020 comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group" and the Group's interests in associates. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Iceland.
    The Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 is available at its website address, www.festi.is and at The Icelandic Stock Exchange website www.nasdaqomx.com.
  2. Basis of preparation
    The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act. The condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets and liabilities, which are valued at fair value through other Comprehensive Income and the Company's real estate are revalued to fair value. They do not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
    The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the changes stated in note 4.
    The consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in Icelandic krona (ISK), which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts are presented in thousand of Icelandic krona unless otherwise stated.
    The Board of Directors of Festi hf. approved the consolidated interim financial statements on 6 August 2020.
  3. Use of estimates and judgements
    The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the in all major matters the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The estimates and assumptions that are affected by COVID-19 and have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the current financial year are the following:
    Estimated impairment
    The Group annually tests, in accordance with the Group's accounting policies whether the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill are impaired. At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. COVID-19 classifies as such an impairment indicator and therefore the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill, were assessed if there was any indication of impairment. The Group's goodwill is allocated on three Cash Generating Units ("CGU"), grocery stores, electronic equipment stores and the Group as a whole. Both business in grocery stores and electronic equipment are experiencing considerable growth but sale in fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland has experienced considerable drop but is recovering. In management opinion the market should recover there fully in the next 6 to 12 months given a new similar outbreak will not come. A full impairment test on goodwill was therefore not performed.
    The buildings and investment properties of the Group are real estate used for its own business and as rented space to third parties. Investment properties are recognised at fair value at the reporting date. Fair value measurement is based on discounted cash flows of individual assets. The forecast period applied in the model is 50 years. All the lessees were evaluated based on COVID-19 effects on their business and possible contract termination. The result showed that with lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) which the Group is experiencing, there is no impairment on these assets and therefore no reason to deviate from the conclusion at year-end 2019.
    Expected credit losses
    Under IFRS 9, loss allowances are measured based on Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. As a result of COVID-19, the Group reassessed the ECL used in calculating its loss allowances. Based on the industry which the Group operates in and current market insights, it is expected that impairment losses will increase slightly short term, which is reflected in these financial statements.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

8

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

  1. Changes in the accounting policies
    Except for the changes below, the Group has consistently applied the accounting policies to all periods presented in these consolidated interim financial statements.
    IFRS 9 Financial Instruments
    IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" became effective as of 1 January 2018, and replaced IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement". The standard's three main projects are classification and measurement, impairment, and hedge accounting. In 2017 Festi performed a review and an assessment of the effects on financial assets and liabilities. The conclusion was that there was no impact of IFRS 9 on the financial reporting at that time.
    In 2020 the Group entered into forward swap agreements in fuel and foreign currency. The Group is now applying cash flow hedge accounting, whereby the effective portion of changes in fair value of the forward swap agreements is recognised in other comprehensive income, net of tax and accumulated in hedging reserve in equity. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the agreements is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Since the Group did not apply hedge accounting in prior accounting periods, it recognised the changes in fair value of forward agreements directly in profit and loss. At the end of June 2020, ISK 65 million was the cumulative net change in hedging reserve in equity with respect to forward swap agreements.
  2. Operating segments
    An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activity from which it may earn revenue and incur expenses, including revenue and expenses relating to transactions with other segments of the Group. Segments are determined by the Company´s management, which regularly reviews the Group´s segments so as to decide upon how assets are allocated as well as to monitor their financial performance.
    Operating results of segments, their assets and liabilities consist of items directly attributable to individual segments as well as those items which can be allocated in a logical way. Capital expenditure of segments consist of the total cost of acquisition of operating and intangible assets. Transactions between segments are priced on an arm's length basis.
    The operating companies of N1, Krónan and ELKO in the Group are individual operating segments. Íslensk Orkumidlun which was acquired on 1st of June 2020 is included in N1 segment as part of its operation. The Group´s other entities comprise the fourth segment. That segment consists of the operations of the parent company Festi, Bakkinn Vöruhótel and Festi fasteignir.
    Reportable segments for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Other

N1

Krónan

ELKO

companies

Total

External revenue .........................................

14.160.941

19.987.018

5.490.575

483.446

40.121.980

Intra-group revenue .....................................

33.564

80.021

7.958

2.903.411

3.024.954

Total segment revenue ................................

14.194.505

20.067.039

5.498.533

3.386.857

43.146.934

Operating profit before depreciation,

and amortization (EBITDA) ....................

892.258

1.360.989

467.848

1.646.065

4.367.160

Segment depreciation and amortisation ......

(

1.127.114)

(

659.490) (

172.498)

(

697.542)

(

2.656.644)

Changes in value of investment properties .

0

0

0

59.907

59.907

Operating (loss) profit of segments (EBIT) ..

(

234.856)

701.499

295.350

1.008.430

1.770.423

Net finance costs .........................................

(

395.318)

(

227.828) (

25.676)

(

1.038.733)

(

1.687.555)

Share of profit of associates ........................

0

0

0

69.315

69.315

Income tax ...................................................

128.493

(

94.734) (

53.935)

5.574

(

14.602)

(Loss) profit for the period ...........................

(

501.681)

378.937

215.739

44.586

137.581

30 June 2020

Segment assets ...........................................

29.423.845

13.527.248

4.005.057

35.483.900

82.440.050

Segment capital expenditure .......................

288.182

308.255

91.542

599.747

1.287.726

Segment liabilities .......................................

16.285.924

12.160.545

3.139.455

21.579.538

53.165.462

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

9

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

5. Operating segments, continued:

Reportable segments for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Other

N1

Krónan

ELKO

companies

Total

External revenue .........................................

17.503.257

17.499.446

4.817.475

811.747

40.631.925

Intra-group revenue .....................................

1.974

28.054

535

7.640.231

7.670.794

Total segment revenue ................................

17.505.231

17.527.500

4.818.010

8.451.978

48.302.719

Operating profit before depreciation,

and amortization (EBITDA) ....................

1.513.643

1.077.711

157.891

6.928.177

9.677.422

Segment depreciation and amortisation ......

(

1.154.912)

(

592.910) (

160.989)

(

740.408)

(

2.649.219)

Changes in value of investment properties .

0

0

0

(

117.281)

(

117.281)

Operating (loss) profit of segments (EBIT) ..

358.731

484.801

(

3.098)

6.070.488

6.910.922

Net finance costs .........................................

(

519.650)

(

210.043) (

43.704)

(

1.270.279)

(

2.043.676)

Share of profit of associates ........................

0

0

0

144.846

144.846

Income tax ...................................................

31.491

(

54.952)

9.360

(

964.602)

(

978.703)

(Loss) profit for the period ...........................

(

129.428)

219.806

(

37.442)

3.980.453

4.033.389

30 June 2019

Segment assets ...........................................

31.109.166

13.625.320

3.555.676

33.154.390

81.444.552

Segment capital expenditure .......................

178.855

337.345

49.770

416.039

982.009

Segment liabilities .......................................

17.951.272

11.729.508

2.573.574

22.579.725

54.834.079

Reconciliations of reportable segment revenues, profit or loss, assets and liabilities, and other material items

1.1.-30.6.2020

Reportable

Intercompany

Consolidated

segment totals

adjustments

totals

EBITDA .......................................................................................................

4.367.160

(

1.643.343)

2.723.817

Depreciation and amortisation ....................................................................

( 2.656.644)

1.380.011

(

1.276.633)

Changes in value of investment property ....................................................

59.907

59.907

EBIT ............................................................................................................

1.770.423

(

263.332)

1.507.091

Net finance cost ..........................................................................................

( 1.687.555)

812.294

(

875.261)

Share of profit of associates ........................................................................

69.315

69.315

Income tax ...................................................................................................

(

14.602)

(

108.472)

(

123.074)

Profit for the period ......................................................................................

137.581

440.490

578.071

1.1.-30.6.2019

Reportable

Intercompany

Consolidated

segment totals

adjustments

totals

EBITDA .......................................................................................................

9.677.422

(

6.455.794)

3.221.628

Depreciation and amortisation ....................................................................

( 2.649.219)

1.304.250

(

1.344.969)

Changes in value of investment properties .................................................

(

117.281)

(

117.281)

EBIT ............................................................................................................

6.910.922

(

5.151.544)

1.759.378

Net finance cost ..........................................................................................

( 2.043.676)

861.202

(

1.182.474)

Share of profit of associates ........................................................................

144.846

144.846

Income tax ...................................................................................................

(

978.703)

858.068

(

120.635)

Profit for the period ......................................................................................

4.033.389

(

3.432.274)

601.115

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

10

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

6. Operating income

Sale of goods and services

Sale of goods and services are recognised based on the fundamental principle of recognising revenue as or when control of goods and services are transferred to the customer.

Income from lease of real estate

Real estate leased to parties outside the Group are classified as investment properties. An investment property is a real estate held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both. Investment properties are recognised at fair value. Fair value changes of investment properties are presented seperately in the income statement, and therefore presented separately from lease income from those same assets.

Other operating revenue

Revenue from warehouse activities, commissions, gain on sale of assets and other income are presented in other operating income.

Restated

Restated

Operating income is specified as follows:

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.4.-30.6.

1.4.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

Sale of goods and services:

Grocery and convenience goods ......................................

11.769.557

10.462.720

22.163.066

19.801.931

Fuel and electricity ............................................................

4.150.032

6.698.270

8.710.415

11.978.783

Electronic equipment .........................................................

2.902.505

2.524.630

5.486.957

4.816.528

Sale of other goods and services ......................................

1.818.001

1.705.250

3.153.234

3.023.229

Total sale of goods and services .......................................

20.640.095

21.390.870

39.513.672

39.620.471

Changes have been made where goods previously classified as sale of other goods and services are now included in other segments. Amounts from Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 have been restated accordingly. This affects also amounts in note 7 which have been restated accordingly.

Other operating income:

Lease income from leasing of real estate ........................

134.426

204.293

383.335

451.171

Warehouse services .........................................................

83.532

112.157

163.614

205.371

Other operating income .....................................................

34.572

322.902

61.359

354.912

Total other operating income ............................................

252.530

639.352

608.308

1.011.454

Total operating revenue ....................................................

20.892.625

22.030.222

40.121.980

40.631.925

7. Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold consists of the purchase price of inventories sold together as well as related transportation cost, excise tax, duties and distribution costs. Any decrease of inventories to net realisable value is expensed as part of cost of goods sold.

Margin from sale of goods and services is specified as follows:

Restated

Restated

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.4.-30.6.

1.4.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

Grocery and convenience goods ......................................

2.395.900

2.305.134

4.952.032

4.482.036

Fuel and electricity ............................................................

1.218.582

1.437.786

1.897.824

2.490.253

Electronic equipment .........................................................

835.919

594.016

1.424.400

1.062.249

Other goods and services .................................................

793.534

711.390

1.291.141

1.244.622

Total margin from sale of goods and services .................

5.243.935

5.048.326

9.565.397

9.279.160

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

11

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

8. Salaries and other personnel expenses

Salaries and other operating expenses are specified as follows:

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.4.-30.6.

1.4.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

Salaries .............................................................................

2.087.141

1.992.350

3.884.050

3.694.270

Salary-related expenses ....................................................

505.803

487.059

1.007.122

991.705

Other personnel expenses ................................................

115.291

108.480

221.777

192.566

Total salaries and other personnel expenses ...................

2.708.235

2.587.889

5.112.949

4.878.541

9. Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses are specified as follows:

Operating costs of real estate ...........................................

326.722

400.263

779.730

800.558

Maintenance expenses .....................................................

185.615

156.228

355.618

313.891

Sales and marketing expenses .........................................

184.463

250.629

371.954

386.907

Office and administrative expenses ..................................

101.902

127.740

272.902

284.051

Communication expenses .................................................

156.765

134.863

294.713

230.072

Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt ...............

(

3.053)

3.709

37.165

(

18.314)

Other expenses .................................................................

132.631

133.953

224.857

193.280

Total other operating expenses .........................................

1.085.045

1.207.385

2.336.939

2.190.445

10. Finance income and finance costs

Finance income is specified as follows:

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents .................

10.875

2.511

32.118

5.036

Interest income on long-term receivables .........................

6.057

(

300)

12.238

0

Interest income on other receivables ................................

11.332

13.440

25.730

29.901

Dividend income ................................................................

0

0

6.600

0

Net foreign exchange gain ................................................

39.268

17.258

103.559

53.736

Total finance income .........................................................

67.532

32.909

180.245

88.673

Finance costs are specified as follows:

Interest expense and CPI-index on loans .........................

497.401

549.061

864.833

1.098.274

Interest expense on lease liabilities ..................................

75.273

56.226

133.261

97.447

Other interest expense ......................................................

29.822

48.182

57.412

75.426

Total finance costs ............................................................

602.496

653.469

1.055.506

1.271.147

  1. Operating assets
    Acquisition of operating assets in the first six months of 2020 amounted to ISK 853 million. Thereof investment in buildings ISK 399 million, interiors, equipment and tools was ISK 362 million and investment in computers and other IT hardware was ISK 92 million.
  2. Business combination
    On 1st of March 2020 the Company bought the 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun for 723 million making it a fully owned subsidiary. The purchase price of Íslensk Orkumiðlun will be allocated to identifiable assets and liabilities acquired in accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations. Total purchase price for 100% share of the company was ISK 850 million. Change in fair value of ISK 30 million on 15% shares previously bought is identified through comprehensive income. Following is breakdown of the purchase price:

Fair value of previously purchased 15% shares ....................................................................................

127.500

Issued new share capital 1 June 2020 ..................................................................................................

406.391

Cash payment on 1 June 2020 ..............................................................................................................

316.109

Total purchase price ..............................................................................................................................

850.000

The operation of Íslensk Orkumiðlun is included in these Financial Statements from 1 June 2020 when all conditions of the purchase agreement were met. The impact on Comprehensive Income is increase in revenues from sales by ISK 104 million, EBITDA is increased by ISK 12 million and profit for the period by ISK 12 million.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

12

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

12. Business combination, continued:

The effect on Financial Position is the values of assets and liabilites recognized on acquisition as their estimated fair values. Purchase price allocation of calculated goodwill on acquisition has not been finalized. The following table describes the consideration paid for Íslensk Orkumiðlun and the recognized provisional amount of assets acquired and liabilites assumed at the acquisition date:

Property and equipment ........................................................................................................................

4.936

Trade and other receivables ..................................................................................................................

200.935

Cash and cash equivalents ...................................................................................................................

240.015

Deferred tax liability ...............................................................................................................................

(

1.930)

Trade and other payables ......................................................................................................................

(

195.338)

Total net identified assets ......................................................................................................................

248.618

Goodwill .................................................................................................................................................

601.382

Purchase price .......................................................................................................................................

850.000

13. Loans from credit institutions

All loans from credit institutions are denominated in Icelandic krona. The loans are secured by pledge in real estate and inventories. The loans are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Long-term loans

Balance at the beginning of the year .............................................................................

29.942.470

33.593.033

Repayments ..................................................................................................................

(

867.625)

( 17.913.413)

New loans .....................................................................................................................

0

13.429.328

Amortisation of borrowing costs ....................................................................................

14.545

31.610

CPI-indexation ...............................................................................................................

337.914

516.622

Change in current portion ..............................................................................................

(

20.975)

285.290

Balance at the end of the period....................................................................................

29.406.329

29.942.470

Short-term loans

Current portion of long-term loans ................................................................................

1.456.215

1.435.240

Short-term loans from bank ...........................................................................................

2.000.930

2.002.444

Balance at the end of the year ......................................................................................

3.457.145

3.437.684

Total loans from credit institutions .................................................................................

32.863.474

33.380.154

Interest rate

at 30.6.2020

Non-indexed loans on floating interest rates ...........................................

2,2%

8.985.450

9.312.383

CPI-indexed loans on floating interest rates ............................................

2,3%

21.877.094

22.065.327

Short-term loan on floating interest rates ................................................

2,0%

2.000.930

2.002.444

Total loans from credit institutions .................................................................................

32.863.474

33.380.154

The maturities of the loans are specified as follows:

Year 2020 (6 months) (2019: 12 months)......................................................................

2.726.939

3.437.684

Year 2021 ......................................................................................................................

1.453.073

1.436.647

Year 2022 ......................................................................................................................

1.454.479

1.438.054

Year 2023 ......................................................................................................................

1.455.886

1.439.461

Year 2024 ......................................................................................................................

1.457.293

1.440.868

Due for payment onwards .............................................................................................

24.315.804

24.187.440

Total loans from credit institutions .................................................................................

32.863.474

33.380.154

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had undrawn credit lines in the amount of ISK 1,000 million.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

13

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

14. Group entities

At 1 January 2020, the Company merged Hlekkur and Ego, two of its subsidiaries with its operation. In March 2020 The Company bought the remaining 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun. At 1 June 2020 all conditions of the purchase were met and the company became a fully owned subsidiary. The operations and financial position of Íslensk Orkumiðlun are included from that day in the interim Financial Statements. The Company held six subsidiaries at end of June 2020. The subsidiaries are all fully owned by the parent.

Company

Bakkinn vöruhótel ehf.

Elko ehf.

Festi fasteignir ehf.

Íslensk Orkumiðlun ehf.

Krónan ehf.

N1 ehf.

Activity

Bakkinn vöruhótel specialises in product storage, packing, labeling and distribution of products for customers that elect to outsource their warehouse activities.

Elko is an electronic equipment retail store which operates stores in the capital region and at Keflavik Airport as well as an online shop.

Festi fasteignir specialises in leasing of non-residential real estate to retail companies.

Íslensk Orkumidlun is a retail company that buyes electricity on the wholesale market and sells it to end users in Iceland.

Krónan is a retail company that operates supermarkets and convenience stores in Iceland. The company operates stores throughout the country under the brand names of Krónan, Kr., Kjarval and Nóatún.

N1 specialises in wholesale and retail of fuel, operation of service stations including tire and lubrication service stations around the country. The Company's service stations sell fuel in addition to refreshments and sale of various convenience goods.

15. Financial ratios

The Group's key financial ratios

2020

2019

Operations

1.1.-30.6.

1.1.-30.6.

Turnover rate of inventories

Utilisation of goods / average balance of inventories during the period....................

8,1

7,9

Sales days in trade receivables:

Average balance of trade receivables during the year /

goods and services sold ......................................................................................

14,1

15,0

EBITDA / profit from sales of goods and services..........................................................

28,5%

34,7%

Salaries and personnel expenses / profit from sales of goods and services.................

53,5%

52,6%

Other operating expenses / profit from sales of goods and services.............................

24,4%

23,6%

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Financial position

Current ratio: current assets / current liabilities..............................................................

1,14

1,19

Liquidity ratio: (current assets - inventories) / current liabilities......................................

0,64

0,67

Intrinsic value of share capital .......................................................................................

89,51

87,31

Equity ratio: equity / total capital....................................................................................

35,5%

35,3%

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020

14

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Disclaimer

FESTI hf. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
