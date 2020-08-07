Festi : Consolidated Statements Q2 (.pdf) 0 08/07/2020 | 06:24am EDT Send by mail :

Dalvegur 10-14 201 Kópavogur Iceland Reg. no. 540206-2010 Contents Page Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO .................................................................... 3 Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ........................................................................... 4 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................................... 5 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................ 6 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................. 7 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................... 8 1. Reporting entity ......................................................................................................................................... 8 2. Basis of accounting ................................................................................................................................... 8 3. Use of estimates and judgements ............................................................................................................ 8 4. Changes in accounting policies ................................................................................................................ 9 5. Operating segments ................................................................................................................................. 9 6. Operating income ..................................................................................................................................... 11 7. Cost of goods sold .................................................................................................................................... 11 8. Salaries and other personnel expenses .................................................................................................... 11 9. Other operating expenses ......................................................................................................................... 11 10. Finance income and finance cost ............................................................................................................. 12 11. Operating assets ....................................................................................................................................... 12 12. Loans and borrowings ............................................................................................................................... 12 13. Group entities ........................................................................................................................................... 13 14. Financial ratios .......................................................................................................................................... 14 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 2 Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO Operations of the Group The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjuction with the Group's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial statements comprise the consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Operations in the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 For the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, profit amounted to ISK 578 million. Total comprehensive income for the period was ISK 723 million. At the end of the period equity amounted to ISK 29,275 million, including share capital in the amount of ISK 327 million. Reference is made to the consolidated statement of changes in equity regarding information on changes in equity. COVID-19 The Group's focus has been during the COVID-19 outbreak on maintaining productivity while keeping its employees and customers safe. The Group is a critical infrastructure company in Iceland with its network of supermarkets and convenience stores, electronics retail stores, fuel and service stations around Iceland. The Group is working tightly with its suppliers to ensure that customers will have the same range of products as before the outbreak and is committed to find new ways to serve its customers when faced by various quarantine restrictions. In connection with the preparation of these financial statements the COVID-19 effects on the business was assessed, both financial and non financial. At the moment it is not known what the full economic impact of COVID- 19 will be on the Group for the year but the management and the board monitor the situation closely. The Group is balanced in exposure with its diversified business mix. Parts of the Group's operation are experiencing considerable business growth, like in sale of groceries and electronics, while other parts are experiencing considerable drop, like in sale of fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland. That part of the business showed good signs of recovery in June and July as restrictions were lifted by the Government. New signs of possible outbreak at the end of July resulted in added restrictions again. Festi is committed to achieve its mid- and long term profit and growth targets. Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act. According to the best of our knowledge, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial performance of the Group for the six month period ended 30 June 2020, its assets, liabilities and consolidated financial position as at 30 June 2020, and its consolidated cash flows for the period then ended. Furthermore, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements and the statement and endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a true and fair view of the development and results of the Group´s operations and its position and describes the principal risk and uncertainties faced by the Group. The Board of Directors and the CEO have today discussed the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 and confirm them by means of their signatures. Kópavogur, 6 August 2020. Board of Directors Þórður Már Jóhannesson, Chairman Guðjón Karl Reynisson, Vice-Chairman Margrét Guðmundsdóttir Kristín Guðmundsdóttir Þórey G. Guðmundsdóttir CEO Eggert Þór Kristófersson ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 3 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.4.-30.6. 1.4.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Sale of goods and services .................................. 6 20.640.095 21.390.870 39.513.672 39.620.471 Cost of goods sold ................................................ ( 15.396.160) ( 16.342.544) ( 29.948.275) ( 30.341.311) ............Margin from sale of goods and services 7 5.243.935 5.048.326 9.565.397 9.279.160 Other operating income ....................................... 6 252.530 639.352 608.308 1.011.454 Salaries and other personnel expenses .............. 8 ( 2.708.235) ( 2.587.889) ( 5.112.949) ( 4.878.541) Other operating expenses ................................... 9 ( 1.085.045) ( 1.207.385) ( 2.336.939) ( 2.190.445) ( 3.540.750) ( 3.155.922) ( 6.841.580) ( 6.057.532) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) .............................. 1.703.185 1.892.404 2.723.817 3.221.628 Depreciation and amortization ............................... ( 654.356) ( 623.476) ( 1.276.633) ( 1.344.969) Changes in value of investment property .............. 59.907 ( 72.189) 59.907 ( 117.281) Operating profit (EBIT) ......................................... 1.108.736 1.196.739 1.507.091 1.759.378 Finance income ................................................... 10 67.532 32.909 180.245 88.673 Finance costs ...................................................... 10 ( 602.496) ( 653.469) ( 1.055.506) ( 1.271.147) Share of profit of associates ................................ 61.736 84.645 69.315 144.846 ( 473.228) ( 535.915) ( 805.946) ( 1.037.628) Profit before income tax (EBT) ............................ 635.508 660.824 701.145 721.750 Income tax ............................................................. ( 110.095) ( 111.314) ( 123.074) ( 120.635) Profit for the period ............................................... 525.413 549.510 578.071 601.115 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences of foreign operations ........ 2.667 39.743 49.604 39.512 Net change in fair value of equity investments ...... 12 30.000 0 30.000 0 Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedge, net of tax ............................. 4 15.925 0 65.341 0 Total other comprehensive income .................... 48.592 39.743 144.945 39.512 .......Total comprehensive income for the period 574.005 589.253 723.016 640.627 Basic and diluted earnings per share in ISK .......... 1,60 1,66 1,76 1,82 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 4 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020 Notes 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Assets Goodwill ............................................................................................... 14.671.846 14.070.463 Other intangible assets ........................................................................ 4.810.270 4.649.850 Property and equipment ....................................................................... 11 31.504.775 31.433.757 Leased assets ...................................................................................... 4.720.709 3.862.182 Investment properties ........................................................................... 7.418.335 7.354.468 Shares in associates ............................................................................ 2.080.172 1.952.349 Shares in other companies .................................................................. 11.559 109.059 Long-term receivables .......................................................................... 268.445 271.989 Non-current assets 65.486.111 63.704.117 Inventories ............................................................................................ 7.499.252 7.678.413 Trade receivables ................................................................................. 4.066.695 3.756.324 Other short-term receivables ................................................................ 1.093.688 736.735 Cash and cash equivalents .................................................................. 4.294.304 5.368.754 Current assets 16.953.939 17.540.226 Total assets 82.440.050 81.244.343 Equity Share capital ........................................................................................ 327.055 328.574 Share premium ..................................................................................... 12.875.017 13.010.171 Other restricted equity .......................................................................... 5.870.935 5.815.161 Retained earnings ................................................................................ 10.201.580 9.534.338 Equity 29.274.587 28.688.244 Liabilities Loans from credit institutions ............................................................... 13 29.406.329 29.942.470 Lease liabilities ..................................................................................... 4.498.977 3.585.949 Deferred tax liability .............................................................................. 4.377.723 4.270.952 Non-current liabilities 38.283.029 37.799.371 ...............................................................Loans from credit institutions 13 3.457.145 3.437.684 Lease liabilities ..................................................................................... 370.363 377.610 Trade payables .................................................................................... 6.699.544 6.803.236 Other short-term liabilities .................................................................... 4.355.381 4.138.198 Current liabilities 14.882.433 14.756.728 Total liabilities 53.165.462 52.556.099 Total equity and liabilities 82.440.050 81.244.343 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 5 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 Other restricted equity Unrealised Share Share Statutory Revaluation profit of Other Retained Total capital premium reserve reserve subsidiaries reserves earnings equity and associates 1 January to 30 June 2019 Equity 1.1.2019 ........................................................... 329.574 13.140.383 82.393 3.654.286 1.642.560 ( 121.191) 7.241.841 25.969.846 Total comprehensive income for the period ................. 39.512 601.115 640.627 Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............ 567.527 ( 567.527) 0 Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ................... ( 10.405) 10.405 0 Dissolution of revaluation of property ........................... ( 236.401) 236.401 0 Equity 30.6.2019 .......................................................... 329.574 13.140.383 82.393 3.407.480 2.210.087 ( 81.679) 7.522.235 26.610.473 Total other restricted equity ......................................... 5.618.281 1 January to 30 June 2020 Equity 1.1.2020 ............................................................ 328.574 13.010.171 82.144 3.400.963 2.399.183 ( 67.129) 9.534.338 28.688.244 Transferred from statutory reserve .............................. ( 380) 380 0 Total comprehensive income for the period ................. 144.945 578.071 723.016 Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............ ( 42.441) 42.441 0 Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ................... ( 10.404) 10.404 0 Dissolution of revaluation of property ........................... ( 35.946) 35.946 0 328.574 13.010.171 81.764 3.354.613 2.356.742 77.816 10.201.580 29.411.260 Transactions with shareholders: Issued new share capital .............................................. 3.126 403.265 406.391 Purchase of own shares ............................................... ( 4.645) ( 538.419) ( 543.064) Equity 30.6.2020 .......................................................... 327.055 12.875.017 81.764 3.354.613 2.356.742 77.816 10.201.580 29.274.587 Total other restricted equity .......................................... 5.870.935 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 6 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.4.-30.6. 1.4.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit before depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) 1.703.185 1.892.404 2.723.817 3.221.628 Operating items not affecting cash flows: Gain on sale of property and equipment .............................. ( 3.399) ( 230.006) ( 638) ( 239.916) 1.699.786 1.662.398 2.723.179 2.981.712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories, (increase) decrease .......................................... ( 105.275) ( 1.340.117) 179.161 ( 815.746) Trade and short-term receivables, (increase) ..................... ( 842.816) ( 676.087) ( 630.633) ( 1.049.497) Trade and other short-term liabilities, increase .................... 722.098 2.066.283 609.331 1.820.626 Changes in operating assets and liabilities ( 225.993) 50.079 157.859 ( 44.617) Interest received .................................................................. 19.062 37.333 64.753 60.177 Interest paid ......................................................................... ( 364.214) ( 367.266) ( 751.597) ( 850.153) Income tax paid .................................................................... ( 106.975) ( 74.735) ( 278.802) ( 149.558) Net cash from operating activities 1.021.666 1.307.809 1.915.392 1.997.561 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets ................................................. ( 190.788) ( 262.878) ( 430.489) ( 289.831) Purchase of property and equipment ...................................... 11 ( 524.076) ( 328.229) ( 853.277) ( 639.653) Sale of property and equipment .............................................. 9.542 13.016 13.792 233.661 Purchase of investment properties .......................................... ( 1.305) ( 34.498) ( 3.960) ( 52.525) Sale of investment properties ................................................... 0 2.507.379 0 2.507.379 Purchase of shares in other companies ................................... ( 16.070) 0 ( 27.911) ( 97.500) Purchase of subsidiary, net of cash acquired .......................... 12 ( 76.094) 0 ( 76.094) 0 Long-term receivables and securities, change ....................... ( 31.517) 0 ( 59.017) 0 Net cash (used in) from investing activities ( 830.308) 1.894.790 ( 1.436.956) 1.661.531 Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of own shares .......................................................... 0 0 ( 543.064) 0 New long-term loans from credit institutions ........................... 0 13.371.000 0 13.371.000 Repayment of long-term loans from credit institutions ............ ( 867.625) ( 16.946.124) ( 867.625) ( 17.193.105) Payment of the principal portion of lease liabilities ................. ( 75.603) ( 73.869) ( 176.743) ( 171.924) Short term loans, change ......................................................... ( 493) 1.000.000 ( 1.514) 1.000.000 Net cash used in financing activities ( 943.721) ( 2.648.993) ( 1.588.946) ( 2.994.029) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ............. ( 752.363) 553.606 ( 1.110.510) 665.063 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held ........ 23.916 ( 13.881) 36.060 18.295 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5.022.751 4.410.558 5.368.754 4.266.925 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period ........... 4.294.304 4.950.283 4.294.304 4.950.283 Investing and financing activities not affecting cash flows Purchase of shares in other companies ................................... ( 406.391) 0 ( 406.391) 0 Issued new share capital .......................................................... 406.391 0 406.391 0 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 7 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statments Reporting entity

Festi hf. (the "Company) is a Icelandic public limited liability company incorporated and dimiciled in Iceland. The Company's headquarters are located at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, Iceland. The main operation of the Company consists of sale of fuel, goods and service to entities, groceries and related products, sale of electronic equipment and leasing of properties. These consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2020 comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group" and the Group's interests in associates. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 is available at its website address, www.festi.is and at The Icelandic Stock Exchange website www.nasdaqomx.com. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act. The condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets and liabilities, which are valued at fair value through other Comprehensive Income and the Company's real estate are revalued to fair value. They do not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the changes stated in note 4.

The consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in Icelandic krona (ISK), which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts are presented in thousand of Icelandic krona unless otherwise stated.

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. approved the consolidated interim financial statements on 6 August 2020. Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the in all major matters the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The estimates and assumptions that are affected by COVID-19 and have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the current financial year are the following:

Estimated impairment

The Group annually tests, in accordance with the Group's accounting policies whether the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill are impaired. At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. COVID-19 classifies as such an impairment indicator and therefore the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill, were assessed if there was any indication of impairment. The Group's goodwill is allocated on three Cash Generating Units ("CGU"), grocery stores, electronic equipment stores and the Group as a whole. Both business in grocery stores and electronic equipment are experiencing considerable growth but sale in fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland has experienced considerable drop but is recovering. In management opinion the market should recover there fully in the next 6 to 12 months given a new similar outbreak will not come. A full impairment test on goodwill was therefore not performed.

The buildings and investment properties of the Group are real estate used for its own business and as rented space to third parties. Investment properties are recognised at fair value at the reporting date. Fair value measurement is based on discounted cash flows of individual assets. The forecast period applied in the model is 50 years. All the lessees were evaluated based on COVID-19 effects on their business and possible contract termination. The result showed that with lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) which the Group is experiencing, there is no impairment on these assets and therefore no reason to deviate from the conclusion at year-end 2019.

Expected credit losses

Under IFRS 9, loss allowances are measured based on Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. As a result of COVID-19, the Group reassessed the ECL used in calculating its loss allowances. Based on the industry which the Group operates in and current market insights, it is expected that impairment losses will increase slightly short term, which is reflected in these financial statements. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 8 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: Changes in the accounting policies

Except for the changes below, the Group has consistently applied the accounting policies to all periods presented in these consolidated interim financial statements.

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments

IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" became effective as of 1 January 2018, and replaced IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement". The standard's three main projects are classification and measurement, impairment, and hedge accounting. In 2017 Festi performed a review and an assessment of the effects on financial assets and liabilities. The conclusion was that there was no impact of IFRS 9 on the financial reporting at that time.

In 2020 the Group entered into forward swap agreements in fuel and foreign currency. The Group is now applying cash flow hedge accounting, whereby the effective portion of changes in fair value of the forward swap agreements is recognised in other comprehensive income, net of tax and accumulated in hedging reserve in equity. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the agreements is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Since the Group did not apply hedge accounting in prior accounting periods, it recognised the changes in fair value of forward agreements directly in profit and loss. At the end of June 2020, ISK 65 million was the cumulative net change in hedging reserve in equity with respect to forward swap agreements. Operating segments

An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activity from which it may earn revenue and incur expenses, including revenue and expenses relating to transactions with other segments of the Group. Segments are determined by the Company´s management, which regularly reviews the Group´s segments so as to decide upon how assets are allocated as well as to monitor their financial performance.

Operating results of segments, their assets and liabilities consist of items directly attributable to individual segments as well as those items which can be allocated in a logical way. Capital expenditure of segments consist of the total cost of acquisition of operating and intangible assets. Transactions between segments are priced on an arm's length basis.

The operating companies of N1, Krónan and ELKO in the Group are individual operating segments. Íslensk Orkumidlun which was acquired on 1st of June 2020 is included in N1 segment as part of its operation. The Group´s other entities comprise the fourth segment. That segment consists of the operations of the parent company Festi, Bakkinn Vöruhótel and Festi fasteignir.

Reportable segments for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Other N1 Krónan ELKO companies Total External revenue ......................................... 14.160.941 19.987.018 5.490.575 483.446 40.121.980 Intra-group revenue ..................................... 33.564 80.021 7.958 2.903.411 3.024.954 Total segment revenue ................................ 14.194.505 20.067.039 5.498.533 3.386.857 43.146.934 Operating profit before depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) .................... 892.258 1.360.989 467.848 1.646.065 4.367.160 Segment depreciation and amortisation ...... ( 1.127.114) ( 659.490) ( 172.498) ( 697.542) ( 2.656.644) Changes in value of investment properties . 0 0 0 59.907 59.907 Operating (loss) profit of segments (EBIT) .. ( 234.856) 701.499 295.350 1.008.430 1.770.423 Net finance costs ......................................... ( 395.318) ( 227.828) ( 25.676) ( 1.038.733) ( 1.687.555) Share of profit of associates ........................ 0 0 0 69.315 69.315 Income tax ................................................... 128.493 ( 94.734) ( 53.935) 5.574 ( 14.602) (Loss) profit for the period ........................... ( 501.681) 378.937 215.739 44.586 137.581 30 June 2020 Segment assets ........................................... 29.423.845 13.527.248 4.005.057 35.483.900 82.440.050 Segment capital expenditure ....................... 288.182 308.255 91.542 599.747 1.287.726 Segment liabilities ....................................... 16.285.924 12.160.545 3.139.455 21.579.538 53.165.462 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 9 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 5. Operating segments, continued: Reportable segments for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Other N1 Krónan ELKO companies Total External revenue ......................................... 17.503.257 17.499.446 4.817.475 811.747 40.631.925 Intra-group revenue ..................................... 1.974 28.054 535 7.640.231 7.670.794 Total segment revenue ................................ 17.505.231 17.527.500 4.818.010 8.451.978 48.302.719 Operating profit before depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) .................... 1.513.643 1.077.711 157.891 6.928.177 9.677.422 Segment depreciation and amortisation ...... ( 1.154.912) ( 592.910) ( 160.989) ( 740.408) ( 2.649.219) Changes in value of investment properties . 0 0 0 ( 117.281) ( 117.281) Operating (loss) profit of segments (EBIT) .. 358.731 484.801 ( 3.098) 6.070.488 6.910.922 Net finance costs ......................................... ( 519.650) ( 210.043) ( 43.704) ( 1.270.279) ( 2.043.676) Share of profit of associates ........................ 0 0 0 144.846 144.846 Income tax ................................................... 31.491 ( 54.952) 9.360 ( 964.602) ( 978.703) (Loss) profit for the period ........................... ( 129.428) 219.806 ( 37.442) 3.980.453 4.033.389 30 June 2019 Segment assets ........................................... 31.109.166 13.625.320 3.555.676 33.154.390 81.444.552 Segment capital expenditure ....................... 178.855 337.345 49.770 416.039 982.009 Segment liabilities ....................................... 17.951.272 11.729.508 2.573.574 22.579.725 54.834.079 Reconciliations of reportable segment revenues, profit or loss, assets and liabilities, and other material items 1.1.-30.6.2020 Reportable Intercompany Consolidated segment totals adjustments totals EBITDA ....................................................................................................... 4.367.160 ( 1.643.343) 2.723.817 Depreciation and amortisation .................................................................... ( 2.656.644) 1.380.011 ( 1.276.633) Changes in value of investment property .................................................... 59.907 59.907 EBIT ............................................................................................................ 1.770.423 ( 263.332) 1.507.091 Net finance cost .......................................................................................... ( 1.687.555) 812.294 ( 875.261) Share of profit of associates ........................................................................ 69.315 69.315 Income tax ................................................................................................... ( 14.602) ( 108.472) ( 123.074) Profit for the period ...................................................................................... 137.581 440.490 578.071 1.1.-30.6.2019 Reportable Intercompany Consolidated segment totals adjustments totals EBITDA ....................................................................................................... 9.677.422 ( 6.455.794) 3.221.628 Depreciation and amortisation .................................................................... ( 2.649.219) 1.304.250 ( 1.344.969) Changes in value of investment properties ................................................. ( 117.281) ( 117.281) EBIT ............................................................................................................ 6.910.922 ( 5.151.544) 1.759.378 Net finance cost .......................................................................................... ( 2.043.676) 861.202 ( 1.182.474) Share of profit of associates ........................................................................ 144.846 144.846 Income tax ................................................................................................... ( 978.703) 858.068 ( 120.635) Profit for the period ...................................................................................... 4.033.389 ( 3.432.274) 601.115 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 10 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 6. Operating income Sale of goods and services Sale of goods and services are recognised based on the fundamental principle of recognising revenue as or when control of goods and services are transferred to the customer. Income from lease of real estate Real estate leased to parties outside the Group are classified as investment properties. An investment property is a real estate held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both. Investment properties are recognised at fair value. Fair value changes of investment properties are presented seperately in the income statement, and therefore presented separately from lease income from those same assets. Other operating revenue Revenue from warehouse activities, commissions, gain on sale of assets and other income are presented in other operating income. Restated Restated Operating income is specified as follows: 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.4.-30.6. 1.4.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Sale of goods and services: Grocery and convenience goods ...................................... 11.769.557 10.462.720 22.163.066 19.801.931 Fuel and electricity ............................................................ 4.150.032 6.698.270 8.710.415 11.978.783 Electronic equipment ......................................................... 2.902.505 2.524.630 5.486.957 4.816.528 Sale of other goods and services ...................................... 1.818.001 1.705.250 3.153.234 3.023.229 Total sale of goods and services ....................................... 20.640.095 21.390.870 39.513.672 39.620.471 Changes have been made where goods previously classified as sale of other goods and services are now included in other segments. Amounts from Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 have been restated accordingly. This affects also amounts in note 7 which have been restated accordingly. Other operating income: Lease income from leasing of real estate ........................ 134.426 204.293 383.335 451.171 Warehouse services ......................................................... 83.532 112.157 163.614 205.371 Other operating income ..................................................... 34.572 322.902 61.359 354.912 Total other operating income ............................................ 252.530 639.352 608.308 1.011.454 Total operating revenue .................................................... 20.892.625 22.030.222 40.121.980 40.631.925 7. Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold consists of the purchase price of inventories sold together as well as related transportation cost, excise tax, duties and distribution costs. Any decrease of inventories to net realisable value is expensed as part of cost of goods sold. Margin from sale of goods and services is specified as follows: Restated Restated 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.4.-30.6. 1.4.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Grocery and convenience goods ...................................... 2.395.900 2.305.134 4.952.032 4.482.036 Fuel and electricity ............................................................ 1.218.582 1.437.786 1.897.824 2.490.253 Electronic equipment ......................................................... 835.919 594.016 1.424.400 1.062.249 Other goods and services ................................................. 793.534 711.390 1.291.141 1.244.622 Total margin from sale of goods and services ................. 5.243.935 5.048.326 9.565.397 9.279.160 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 11 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 8. Salaries and other personnel expenses Salaries and other operating expenses are specified as follows: 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.4.-30.6. 1.4.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Salaries ............................................................................. 2.087.141 1.992.350 3.884.050 3.694.270 Salary-related expenses .................................................... 505.803 487.059 1.007.122 991.705 Other personnel expenses ................................................ 115.291 108.480 221.777 192.566 Total salaries and other personnel expenses ................... 2.708.235 2.587.889 5.112.949 4.878.541 9. Other operating expenses Other operating expenses are specified as follows: Operating costs of real estate ........................................... 326.722 400.263 779.730 800.558 Maintenance expenses ..................................................... 185.615 156.228 355.618 313.891 Sales and marketing expenses ......................................... 184.463 250.629 371.954 386.907 Office and administrative expenses .................................. 101.902 127.740 272.902 284.051 Communication expenses ................................................. 156.765 134.863 294.713 230.072 Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt ............... ( 3.053) 3.709 37.165 ( 18.314) Other expenses ................................................................. 132.631 133.953 224.857 193.280 Total other operating expenses ......................................... 1.085.045 1.207.385 2.336.939 2.190.445 10. Finance income and finance costs Finance income is specified as follows: Interest income on cash and cash equivalents ................. 10.875 2.511 32.118 5.036 Interest income on long-term receivables ......................... 6.057 ( 300) 12.238 0 Interest income on other receivables ................................ 11.332 13.440 25.730 29.901 Dividend income ................................................................ 0 0 6.600 0 Net foreign exchange gain ................................................ 39.268 17.258 103.559 53.736 Total finance income ......................................................... 67.532 32.909 180.245 88.673 Finance costs are specified as follows: Interest expense and CPI-index on loans ......................... 497.401 549.061 864.833 1.098.274 Interest expense on lease liabilities .................................. 75.273 56.226 133.261 97.447 Other interest expense ...................................................... 29.822 48.182 57.412 75.426 Total finance costs ............................................................ 602.496 653.469 1.055.506 1.271.147 Operating assets

Acquisition of operating assets in the first six months of 2020 amounted to ISK 853 million. Thereof investment in buildings ISK 399 million, interiors, equipment and tools was ISK 362 million and investment in computers and other IT hardware was ISK 92 million. Business combination

On 1st of March 2020 the Company bought the 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun for 723 million making it a fully owned subsidiary. The purchase price of Íslensk Orkumiðlun will be allocated to identifiable assets and liabilities acquired in accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations. Total purchase price for 100% share of the company was ISK 850 million. Change in fair value of ISK 30 million on 15% shares previously bought is identified through comprehensive income. Following is breakdown of the purchase price: Fair value of previously purchased 15% shares .................................................................................... 127.500 Issued new share capital 1 June 2020 .................................................................................................. 406.391 Cash payment on 1 June 2020 .............................................................................................................. 316.109 Total purchase price .............................................................................................................................. 850.000 The operation of Íslensk Orkumiðlun is included in these Financial Statements from 1 June 2020 when all conditions of the purchase agreement were met. The impact on Comprehensive Income is increase in revenues from sales by ISK 104 million, EBITDA is increased by ISK 12 million and profit for the period by ISK 12 million. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 12 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 12. Business combination, continued: The effect on Financial Position is the values of assets and liabilites recognized on acquisition as their estimated fair values. Purchase price allocation of calculated goodwill on acquisition has not been finalized. The following table describes the consideration paid for Íslensk Orkumiðlun and the recognized provisional amount of assets acquired and liabilites assumed at the acquisition date: Property and equipment ........................................................................................................................ 4.936 Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................. 200.935 Cash and cash equivalents ................................................................................................................... 240.015 Deferred tax liability ............................................................................................................................... ( 1.930) Trade and other payables ...................................................................................................................... ( 195.338) Total net identified assets ...................................................................................................................... 248.618 Goodwill ................................................................................................................................................. 601.382 Purchase price ....................................................................................................................................... 850.000 13. Loans from credit institutions All loans from credit institutions are denominated in Icelandic krona. The loans are secured by pledge in real estate and inventories. The loans are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Long-term loans Balance at the beginning of the year ............................................................................. 29.942.470 33.593.033 Repayments .................................................................................................................. ( 867.625) ( 17.913.413) New loans ..................................................................................................................... 0 13.429.328 Amortisation of borrowing costs .................................................................................... 14.545 31.610 CPI-indexation ............................................................................................................... 337.914 516.622 Change in current portion .............................................................................................. ( 20.975) 285.290 Balance at the end of the period.................................................................................... 29.406.329 29.942.470 Short-term loans Current portion of long-term loans ................................................................................ 1.456.215 1.435.240 Short-term loans from bank ........................................................................................... 2.000.930 2.002.444 Balance at the end of the year ...................................................................................... 3.457.145 3.437.684 Total loans from credit institutions ................................................................................. 32.863.474 33.380.154 Interest rate at 30.6.2020 Non-indexed loans on floating interest rates ........................................... 2,2% 8.985.450 9.312.383 CPI-indexed loans on floating interest rates ............................................ 2,3% 21.877.094 22.065.327 Short-term loan on floating interest rates ................................................ 2,0% 2.000.930 2.002.444 Total loans from credit institutions ................................................................................. 32.863.474 33.380.154 The maturities of the loans are specified as follows: Year 2020 (6 months) (2019: 12 months)...................................................................... 2.726.939 3.437.684 Year 2021 ...................................................................................................................... 1.453.073 1.436.647 Year 2022 ...................................................................................................................... 1.454.479 1.438.054 Year 2023 ...................................................................................................................... 1.455.886 1.439.461 Year 2024 ...................................................................................................................... 1.457.293 1.440.868 Due for payment onwards ............................................................................................. 24.315.804 24.187.440 Total loans from credit institutions ................................................................................. 32.863.474 33.380.154 As at 30 June 2020, the Group had undrawn credit lines in the amount of ISK 1,000 million. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 13 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 14. Group entities At 1 January 2020, the Company merged Hlekkur and Ego, two of its subsidiaries with its operation. In March 2020 The Company bought the remaining 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun. At 1 June 2020 all conditions of the purchase were met and the company became a fully owned subsidiary. The operations and financial position of Íslensk Orkumiðlun are included from that day in the interim Financial Statements. The Company held six subsidiaries at end of June 2020. The subsidiaries are all fully owned by the parent. Company Bakkinn vöruhótel ehf. Elko ehf. Festi fasteignir ehf. Íslensk Orkumiðlun ehf. Krónan ehf. N1 ehf. Activity Bakkinn vöruhótel specialises in product storage, packing, labeling and distribution of products for customers that elect to outsource their warehouse activities. Elko is an electronic equipment retail store which operates stores in the capital region and at Keflavik Airport as well as an online shop. Festi fasteignir specialises in leasing of non-residential real estate to retail companies. Íslensk Orkumidlun is a retail company that buyes electricity on the wholesale market and sells it to end users in Iceland. Krónan is a retail company that operates supermarkets and convenience stores in Iceland. The company operates stores throughout the country under the brand names of Krónan, Kr., Kjarval and Nóatún. N1 specialises in wholesale and retail of fuel, operation of service stations including tire and lubrication service stations around the country. The Company's service stations sell fuel in addition to refreshments and sale of various convenience goods. 15. Financial ratios The Group's key financial ratios 2020 2019 Operations 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Turnover rate of inventories Utilisation of goods / average balance of inventories during the period.................... 8,1 7,9 Sales days in trade receivables: Average balance of trade receivables during the year / goods and services sold ...................................................................................... 14,1 15,0 EBITDA / profit from sales of goods and services.......................................................... 28,5% 34,7% Salaries and personnel expenses / profit from sales of goods and services................. 53,5% 52,6% Other operating expenses / profit from sales of goods and services............................. 24,4% 23,6% 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Financial position Current ratio: current assets / current liabilities.............................................................. 1,14 1,19 Liquidity ratio: (current assets - inventories) / current liabilities...................................... 0,64 0,67 Intrinsic value of share capital ....................................................................................... 89,51 87,31 Equity ratio: equity / total capital.................................................................................... 35,5% 35,3% ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2020 14 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Attachments Original document

