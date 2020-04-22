Fevertree Drinks : Preliminary Results Presentation 2019 0 04/22/2020 | 04:13am EDT Send by mail :

FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC PRELIMINARY RESULTS 2019 AGENDA 1 Update on COVID-19 2 FY19 Summary & Highlights 3 FY19 Financial Review 4 FY19 Regional Review 5Summary UPDATE ON COVID-19 COVID-19 Current situation Lockdown has severely impacted on-tra de revenues across most of our regions

on-tra Very strong initial sales in off-trade

off-trade Positive 'stockpiling' effect entering into lockdown Sales have remained robust Potential moderation as no in-home entertaining occurs More people switching to online shopping

Continue to work closely with our bottling and canning partners to maintain production, and with our logistic partners to ensure finished goods stock is held in separate locations

Determined to support all employees. Focus on redeployment of staff to maintain efficiency across the business, rather than using furlough schemes Actions to safeguard and mitigate Increased levels of contingency stock and raw materials Operations during the early stages of the outbreak Supporting our bottling, canning and logistic partners as they enact contingency plans, such as segregated shift patterns

Optimising channels and formats Off-trade ‒ Increased distribution to convenience ‒ New larger pack format ‒ Upweighting our online presence • Adjusting promotional plans • Working with our accounts to support them through the On-trade extended period without revenue Maintaining good relationships with spirit partners (e.g. joint provision 'bundles' mailed to consumers)

Putting in place attractive deals for wholesalers and on- trade accounts ready for on-tradere-opening COVID-19: FY20 SCENARIOS FY20 impact uncertain • Too early to quantify financial impact on full year • Key uncertainties Key data points Revenue breakdown by region, channel, and quarter ‒ Length of time governments impose restrictions ‒ How restrictions are relaxed (gradual opening of the on-trade likely) ‒ Consumer behaviour changes as restrictions are relaxed ‒ Structural impact to the on-trade ‒ Global economic impact • On-trade revenue loss: assume zero for the duration of lockdown in each region Region % Group On- Off- revenue FY19 trade trade UK 51% 50% 50% US 18% 30% 70% Europe 25% 45% 55% ROW 6% 45% 55% Gross margin and Opex % Group revenue FY19 Q1 20% Q2 25% Q3 25% Q4 30% • Initial strong performance in off-trade ‒ Sales uplift as consumers increased their frequency of visits and basket sizes ‒ Consistently strong performance across regions Gross margin impact from FX movements, elevated inventory costs, changes to channel and regional mix

High level of variable costs, mostly relating to A&P

Short-term savings from lower A&P spend, with the aim of reinvesting these savings later in the year (i.e. no change to level of spend over the year) COVID-19: FEVER-TREEWELL-POSITIONED TO NAVIGATE UNCERTAINTIES Diversified revenues Strong balance sheet Flexible business model Strong & diverse operating model Revenues generated from a diversified set of regions, channels and end customers

All regions have a good mix between on- and off-trade

off-trade The US is particularly weighted to the off-trade

Strong cash flows

Debt free

FY19 cash position £128m

Asset light, outsourced model

Low capital expenditure requirement and few fixed costs

Ability to flex variable costs if needed

International network of 5 bottlers and 2 canners means we are able to mitigate the impact of short-term disruption at specific sites

short-term disruption at specific sites Good levels of contingency stock and other key raw materials

Numerous and diverse set of on-trade accounts COVID-19: SUPPORTING OUR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES Supporting our employees Using our strength as a small, close-knit team Continue to offer support and clarity to all our employees, with no intention to furlough Focus on redeploying our on-trade team to different departments broadening their knowledge and skill set Supporting our local communities Donations to local charitable initiatives across our regions Supporting key workers Helping 'Salute the NHS' to provide one million meals to NHS frontline staff over the next three months, donating 60K drinks to be included in meal packs Partnered with Treats Help in the US to distribute our drinks to hospitals. So far we have donated to 20+ hospitals across the US Supporting our customers & suppliers Piloting a scheme in UK called "Protect you Local" to support independent outlets, through a digital voucher-based fund Supporting the North American bartender community through donations to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation and offering bartenders digital seminars 2019 REVIEW FY19 SUMMARY & HIGHLIGHTS 1 Double digit Group revenue growth 2 3 4 5 Retained category leadership in the UK in both on-trade and off-trade Strong performance in the US with 33% revenue growth and a stronger distribution network European sales increased 16% as Fever-Tree drives the growth in the premium mixer category Continued to invest in the substantial global opportunity FINANCIAL REVIEW FY 2019 HIGHLIGHTS REVENUE GROSS PROFIT ADJUSTED EBITDA £260.5M 10% £131.5M 7 % £77.0M 2% GP MARGIN EBITDA MARGIN 50.5% 29.6% DILUTED EPS NET CASH TOTAL DIVIDEND 50.26p £128.3M 15.08p OPERATING PERFORMANCE £m FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Revenue 260.5 237.4 10% - UK 132.7 134.1 (1)% - US 47.6 35.8 33% - Europe 64.4 55.5 16% - RoW 15.8 12.0 32% Gross profit 131.5 122.9 7% Gross margin 50.5% 51.8% (130)bps Operating expenses (54.5) (44.3) 23% % of sales 20.9% 18.7% 220bps EBITDA 77.0 78.6 (2)% EBITDA margin 29.6% 33.1% (350)Bps Operating Profit 72.2 75.4 (4)% Profit Before Tax 72.5 75.6 (4)% Normalised EPS (pence per share) 51.08 53.40 (4)% Strong total revenue growth, with good progress in international regions

More challenging year in the UK offset by 24% growth across international markets Acceleration in Europe and the US during H2

Positive FX impact due to US dollar strengthening

Adjusting for FX, constant currency growth was 28% in the US 17% in Europe 9% for the Group

Gross margin retraction was driven mainly by increased glass costs and the impact of storage costs from holding elevated inventory for periods during the year

Operating expenditure increased ahead of revenue growth as we continued to invest for the future, where we see huge opportunity, especially in the US and Europe

Total dividend up 4% year-on-year to 15.08 pence per share Dividend (pence per share) 15.08 14.50 4% STRONG CASH POSITION £m FY 2019 FY 2018 Working capital: 54.2 57.9 - Inventories 20.8 28.3 - Trade and other receivables 60.8 62.9 - Derivatives 0.1 (0.3) - Trade and other payables (27.5) (33.0) Working capital as % of LTM revenue 24.4% 20.8% £m FY 2019 FY 2018 EBITDA 77.0 78.6 Movement in working capital 3.0 (20.2) Cash generated from operations 80.0 58.4 Operating cash flow conversion 104% 74% All other movements (25.7) (41.4) Net cash flow 38.6 32.7 Cash at beginning of period 57.0 89.7 Cash at end of period 128.3 89.7 Working capital decreased primarily due to

Decreased in inventory levels at year end, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and elevated levels held at the previous year end Improvement in collection of trade receivables

Working capital improvements resulted in operating cash flow conversion of 103%

This resulted in a strong FY19 net cash position of £128.3m, up 53% year-on-year CAPITAL ALLOCATION 1 Invest in the global opportunity Hold sufficient cash to upweight investment and take advantage of opportunities to accelerate growth

Retain ability to upweight marketing spend across growth regions at the appropriate stage 2 Assessment of M&A opportunities Remain vigilant to opportunities that would further assist with the delivery of our strategy 3 Consider additional distribution to shareholders Consider additional distribution to shareholders where the Board considers surplus cash is held REGIONAL REVIEW UK UK 2019 HIGHLIGHTS On-trade Good performance against tough 2018 comparators

c.45,000 accounts with good regional growth

Strong growth within national Groups

Extended our leadership position in the mixer category Off-trade Performed in-line with category, which lapped strong summer 2018 comparators and faced macro headwinds in H2

in-line with category, which lapped strong summer 2018 comparators and faced macro headwinds in H2 Strong performance with extended Ginger range

Positive co-promotional activities

co-promotional activities Maintained leadership position in the mixer category with 40% value share* Revenue: £132.7m *IRI Total UK Retail Mixer Market value share, 13 weeks to 19 Dec 2019 UK - STRATEGIC PROGRESS & OBJECTIVES Portfolio management & Innovation Leverage category leadership position

Continue to grow our range of mixers to target new drink occasions

Attract new consumers to the brand through various long mixed drink serves such as whisky & ginger

2020 launch of a premium soda range Distribution Focus on both core range and secondary growth drivers

Continue to gain distribution in on- trade, especially regionally

Clear opportunities to gain further distribution Marketing Focus on reaffirming our key points of difference

Drive awareness and trial

Develop point-of-sale presence across both the on-trade and off-trade Supported through our strong partnerships with a range of spirits companies USA US 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Strong overall performance: Revenue +33% YoY Deepening relationships with key customers and partnerships with spirits brands Significant distribution landed through the year across all channels Accounted for two-thirds* of premium mixer growth Revenue: £47.6m *Nielsen 2019 FEVER-TREE USA HAS BEEN UNDER TRANSITION: NOW POISED TO CAPITALIZE ON STRONG FOUNDATIONS 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 Changing the Business Model Open Fever-Tree USA

Fever-Tree USA Build a team across all functions to work alongside our global team Strengthen Network Optimize route-to- market through national partnership with SGWS across the on-trade and off-trade Building Out the Foundations Expanding distribution across channels - number of accounts and points of distribution per account

Activate marketing agenda through brand activation events, awards, media articles and social media presence Grew >20% over transition year as we Accelerated growth and became the established a leading position in the premium #1 driver of growth in tonic and mixer market ginger beer overall categories 20 2020 - TAILORING OUR APPROACH TO THE US CONSUMER AND MARKET LEVERAGE STRONG FOUNDATIONS & RELATIONSHIPS OPTIMIZE PRICE ALIGN INNOVATION & ACTIVATION DRIVE TRIAL & AWARENESS & FORMATS WITH US HABITS • Ensure relevance for the US market based • Align the portfolio to 4 core drinking on consumer behavior trends key occasions • Thorough testing and engaging • Strategy to drive growth in each occasion Implementation from 1 st Feb 2020 Continued in-store and in-bar activations

in-store and in-bar activations New focus on the on-line space with Google and Amazon

on-line space with Google and Amazon Effective targeting and instant results obtained OPTIMISING PRICE H2 2019 February 2020 Understanding Consumer Behaviors Optimizing Fever-Tree Strategy Key Stakeholder Engagement Implementation DETAILED PRICING ANALYSIS Elasticity Assessment Detailed elasticity analysis of weekly volume performance at price points across key retailers Consumer Research Bespoke consumer research with panel of ~10k online mixer consumers testing their willingness to purchase products at different price-points Retailer Trials Number of trials testing comparative velocities per store at new price points across the US Volume Intention to (Units/ purchase week) R² = 0.85 Price ($/Unit) Current Suggested price price Ginger Beer Tonic Water Club Soda Ginger Ale High Price Low Velocity Increase at New Pricing Top 5 SKUs 24 OPTIMISING FORMATS An affordable premium position has been achieved in the UK New formats create opportunities • Different entry price points are enabled through the use of different UK format evolution formats, which can unlock significant volume uplift UK sales, £m 45 40 £2.99 £1.70 £4.00 $5.99 / $4.99 $2.99/ $2.49 35 30 500ML Glass 25 8X150ML Cans 20 4X200ML Glass Mainstream 15 competitor equivalent 10 £1.19 £4.00 $4.29 $1.20 Q414 Q415 Q416 Q417 Q418 ALIGN INNOVATION TO US DRINKING HABITS • On Trade Pricing enables "Four Drinks" strategy • Targeting drinks occasions to ensuring we become the #1 mixer brand by value • Grapefruit launch is tailored to the tequila mixer opportunity in the US FEVER-TREE CLASSIC PALOMA FEVER-TREE GRAPEFRUIT SPRITZ EUROPE EUROPE - 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Good performance across key territories: Revenue +16% YoY Positive momentum in the premium gin category Widening distribution in both on- and off-trade Continued to evolve and strengthen route-to-market sales and distribution partners Revenue: £64.4m EUROPE - STRATEGIC FOCUS "Core Markets" "Next Wave" Leverage strength of the Brand Broadening and deepening and category leadership penetration • Multiple growth drivers remain • Whitespace in on- and off-trade • Range and format extensions • Gin & Tonic in strong growth • Growing focus on Ginger range • Building relationships with key partners "Earlier Stage" Build distribution and route-to- market Ensure right RTM by market

EUROPE - STRATEGIC FOCUS "Core Markets" "Next Wave" Leverage strength of the Brand Broadening and deepening and category leadership penetration • Multiple growth drivers remain • Whitespace in on- and off-trade • Range and format extensions • Gin & Tonic in strong growth • Growing focus on Ginger range • Building relationships with key partners "Earlier Stage" Build distribution and route-to- market Ensure right RTM by market

Increase headcount where appropriate Upweighted brand activation across the region ROW ROW - 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Strong performance across key territories: Revenue +32% YoY Australia Canada Asia Growth driven by increased RoS and further distribution wins in a strong growth market Distribution gains with national retailers led to a very strong off-trade performance Successfully upweighted presence in the region with a focus on key cities Revenue: £15.8m SUMMARY SUMMARY FEVER-TREE IS WELL POSITIONED LEADERSHIP TRACK RECORD MULTIPLE GROWTH & FIRST MOVER DRIVERS Clear No.1 Global Proven category leader Across categories & Premium Mixer Brand across multiple markets regions RELATIONSHIPS BUSINESS MODEL Unrivalled Relationships Outsourced, asset light, & Partnerships cash generative

