Fevertree Drinks : Preliminary Results Presentation 2019
04/22/2020 | 04:13am EDT
AGENDA
2
FY19 Summary & Highlights
COVID-19
Current situation
Lockdown has severely impacted on-tra de revenues across most of our regions
Very strong initial sales in off-trade
Positive 'stockpiling' effect entering into lockdown
Sales have remained robust
Potential moderation as no in-home entertaining occurs
More people switching to online shopping
Continue to work closely with our bottling and canning partners to maintain production, and with our logistic partners to ensure finished goods stock is held in separate locations
Determined to support all employees. Focus on redeployment of staff to maintain efficiency across the business, rather than using furlough schemes
Actions to safeguard and mitigate
Increased levels of contingency stock and raw materials
Operations
during the early stages of the outbreak
Supporting our bottling, canning and logistic partners as they enact contingency plans, such as segregated shift patterns
Optimising channels and formats
Off-trade
‒
Increased distribution to convenience
‒
New larger pack format
‒
Upweighting our online presence
•
Adjusting promotional plans
• Working with our accounts to support them through the
On-trade
extended period without revenue
Maintaining good relationships with spirit partners (e.g. joint provision 'bundles' mailed to consumers)
Putting in place attractive deals for wholesalers and on- trade accounts ready for on-tradere-opening
COVID-19: FY20 SCENARIOS
FY20 impact uncertain
•
Too early to quantify financial impact on full year
•
Key uncertainties
Key data points
Revenue breakdown by region, channel, and quarter
‒ Length of time governments impose restrictions
‒ How restrictions are relaxed (gradual opening of the on-trade
likely)
‒ Consumer behaviour changes as restrictions are relaxed
‒ Structural impact to the on-trade
‒ Global economic impact
• On-trade revenue loss: assume zero for the duration of
lockdown in each region
Region
% Group
On-
Off-
revenue FY19
trade
trade
UK
51%
50%
50%
US
18%
30%
70%
Europe
25%
45%
55%
ROW
6%
45%
55%
Gross margin and Opex
% Group
revenue FY19
Q1
20%
Q2
25%
Q3
25%
Q4
30%
• Initial strong performance in off-trade
‒
Sales uplift as consumers increased their frequency of visits and
basket sizes
‒
Consistently strong performance across regions
Gross margin impact from FX movements, elevated inventory costs, changes to channel and regional mix
High level of variable costs, mostly relating to A&P
Short-termsavings from lower A&P spend, with the aim of reinvesting these savings later in the year (i.e. no change to level of spend over the year)
COVID-19: FEVER-TREEWELL-POSITIONED TO NAVIGATE UNCERTAINTIES
Diversified revenues
Strong balance sheet
Flexible business
model
Strong & diverse operating model
Revenues generated from a diversified set of regions, channels and end customers
All regions have a good mix between on- and off-trade
The US is particularly weighted to the off-trade
Strong cash flows
Debt free
FY19 cash position £128m
Asset light, outsourced model
Low capital expenditure requirement and few fixed costs
Ability to flex variable costs if needed
International network of 5 bottlers and 2 canners means we are able to mitigate the impact of short-term disruption at specific sites
Good levels of contingency stock and other key raw materials
Numerous and diverse set of on-trade accounts
COVID-19: SUPPORTING OUR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES
Supporting our employees
Using our strength as a small, close-knit team
Continue to offer support and clarity to all our employees, with no intention to furlough
Focus on redeploying our on-trade team to different departments broadening their knowledge and skill set
Supporting our local communities
Donations to local charitable initiatives across our regions
Supporting key workers
Helping 'Salute the NHS' to provide one million meals to NHS frontline staff over the next three months, donating 60K drinks to be included in meal packs
Partnered with Treats Help in the US to distribute our drinks to hospitals. So far we have donated to 20+ hospitals across the US
Supporting our customers & suppliers
Piloting a scheme in UK called "Protect you Local" to support independent outlets, through a digital voucher-based
fund
Supporting the North American bartender community through donations to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation and offering bartenders digital seminars
FY19 SUMMARY & HIGHLIGHTS
1
Double digit Group revenue growth
Retained category leadership in the UK in both
on-trade and off-trade
Strong performance in the US with 33% revenue
growth and a stronger distribution network
European sales increased 16% as Fever-Tree
drives the growth in the premium mixer category
Continued to invest in the substantial global
opportunity
FY 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
REVENUE
GROSS PROFIT
ADJUSTED EBITDA
£260.5 M
10 %
£131.5 M 7 %
£77.0 M
2 %
GP MARGIN
EBITDA MARGIN
50.5
%
29.6
%
DILUTED EPS
NET CASH
TOTAL DIVIDEND
50.26p
£128.3 M
15.08p
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
£m
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
Revenue
260.5
237.4
10%
-
UK
132.7
134.1
(1)%
-
US
47.6
35.8
33%
-
Europe
64.4
55.5
16%
-
RoW
15.8
12.0
32%
Gross profit
131.5
122.9
7%
Gross margin
50.5%
51.8%
(130)bps
Operating expenses
(54.5)
(44.3)
23%
% of sales
20.9%
18.7%
220bps
EBITDA
77.0
78.6
(2)%
EBITDA margin
29.6%
33.1%
(350)Bps
Operating Profit
72.2
75.4
(4)%
Profit Before Tax
72.5
75.6
(4)%
Normalised EPS (pence per share)
51.08
53.40
(4)%
Strong total revenue growth, with good progress in international regions
More challenging year in the UK offset by 24% growth across international markets
Acceleration in Europe and the US during H2
Positive FX impact due to US dollar strengthening
Adjusting for FX, constant currency growth was
28% in the US
17% in Europe
9% for the Group
Gross margin retraction was driven mainly by increased glass costs and the impact of storage costs from holding elevated inventory for periods during the year
Operating expenditure increased ahead of revenue growth as we continued to invest for the future, where we see huge opportunity, especially in the US and Europe
Total dividend up 4% year-on-year to 15.08 pence per share
Dividend (pence per share)
15.08
14.50
4%
STRONG CASH POSITION
£m
FY 2019
FY 2018
Working capital
:
54.2
57.9
-
Inventories
20.8
28.3
- Trade and other receivables
60.8
62.9
-
Derivatives
0.1
(0.3)
- Trade and other payables
(27.5)
(33.0)
Working capital as % of LTM revenue
24.4%
20.8%
£m
FY 2019
FY 2018
EBITDA
77.0
78.6
Movement in working capital
3.0
(20.2)
Cash generated from operations
80.0
58.4
Operating cash flow conversion
104%
74%
All other movements
(25.7)
(41.4)
Net cash flow
38.6
32.7
Cash at beginning of period
57.0
89.7
Cash at end of period
128.3
89.7
Working capital decreased primarily due to
Decreased in inventory levels at year end, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and elevated levels held at the previous year end
Improvement in collection of trade receivables
Working capital improvements resulted in operating cash flow conversion of 103%
This resulted in a strong FY19 net cash position of £128.3m, up 53% year-on-year
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
1
Invest in the global opportunity
Hold sufficient cash to upweight investment and take advantage of opportunities to accelerate growth
Retain ability to upweight marketing spend across growth regions at the appropriate stage
2
Assessment of M&A opportunities
Remain vigilant to opportunities that would further assist with the delivery of our strategy
3 Consider additional distribution to shareholders
Consider additional distribution to shareholders where the Board considers surplus cash is held
On-trade
Good performance against tough 2018 comparators
c.45,000 accounts with good regional growth
Strong growth within national Groups
Extended our leadership position in the mixer category
Off-trade
Performed in-line with category, which lapped strong summer 2018 comparators and faced macro headwinds in H2
Strong performance with extended Ginger range
Positive co-promotional activities
Maintained leadership position in the mixer category with 40% value share*
*IRI Total UK Retail Mixer Market value share, 13 weeks to 19 Dec 2019
UK - STRATEGIC PROGRESS & OBJECTIVES
Portfolio management &
Innovation
Leverage category leadership position
Continue to grow our range of mixers to target new drink occasions
Attract new consumers to the brand through various long mixed drink serves such as whisky & ginger
2020 launch of a premium soda range
Distribution
Focus on both core range and secondary growth drivers
Continue to gain distribution in on- trade, especially regionally
Clear opportunities to gain further distribution
Marketing
Focus on reaffirming our key points of difference
Drive awareness and trial
Develop point-of-sale presence across both the on-trade and off-trade
Supported through our strong partnerships with a range of spirits companies
US 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
Strong overall performance:
Revenue +33% YoY
Deepening relationships with key customers and
partnerships with spirits brands
Significant distribution landed through the year across all
channels
Accounted for two-thirds* of premium mixer growth
Revenue: £47.6m
FEVER-TREE USA HAS BEEN UNDER TRANSITION:
NOW POISED TO CAPITALIZE ON STRONG FOUNDATIONS
Changing the Business
Model
Open Fever-Tree USA
Build a team across all functions to work alongside our global team
Strengthen Network
Optimize route-to- market through national partnership with SGWS across the on-trade and off-trade
Building Out the Foundations
Expanding distribution across channels - number of accounts and points of distribution per account
Activate marketing agenda through brand activation events, awards, media articles and social media presence
Grew >20% over transition year as we
Accelerated growth and became the
established a leading position in the premium
#1 driver of growth in tonic and
mixer market
ginger beer overall categories
2020 - TAILORING OUR APPROACH TO THE US CONSUMER AND MARKET
LEVERAGE STRONG FOUNDATIONS & RELATIONSHIPS
OPTIMIZE PRICE
ALIGN INNOVATION & ACTIVATION
DRIVE TRIAL & AWARENESS
& FORMATS
WITH US HABITS
•
Ensure relevance for the US market based
•
Align the portfolio to 4 core drinking
on consumer behavior trends key
occasions
•
Thorough testing and engaging
•
Strategy to drive growth in each occasion
Implementation from 1 st Feb 2020
Continued in-store and in-bar activations
New focus on the on-line space with Google and Amazon
Effective targeting and instant results obtained
OPTIMISING PRICE
Understanding Consumer Behaviors
Optimizing Fever-Tree Strategy
Key Stakeholder Engagement
DETAILED PRICING ANALYSIS
Elasticity Assessment
Detailed elasticity analysis of weekly volume performance at price points across key retailers
Consumer Research
Bespoke consumer research with panel of ~10k online mixer consumers testing their willingness to purchase products at different price-points
Retailer Trials
Number of trials testing comparative velocities per
store at new price points across the US
Volume
Intention to
(Units/
purchase
week)
R² = 0.85
Price ($/Unit)
Current
Suggested
price
price
Ginger Beer
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
High
Price
Low
24
OPTIMISING FORMATS
An affordable premium position has been achieved in the UK
New formats create opportunities
• Different entry price points are enabled through the use of different
UK format evolution
formats, which can unlock significant volume uplift
UK sales, £m
45
40
£2.99
£1.70
£4.00
$5.99 / $4.99
$2.99/ $2.49
35
30
500ML Glass
25
8X150ML Cans
20
4X200ML Glass
Mainstream
15
competitor
equivalent
10
£1.19
£4.00
$4.29
$1.20
Q414
Q415
Q416
Q417
Q418
ALIGN INNOVATION TO US DRINKING HABITS
• On Trade Pricing enables "Four Drinks" strategy
• Targeting drinks occasions to ensuring we become the #1 mixer brand by value
• Grapefruit launch is tailored to the tequila mixer opportunity in the US
FEVER-TREE
CLASSIC
PALOMA
FEVER-TREE
GRAPEFRUIT
SPRITZ
EUROPE - 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
Good performance across key territories:
Revenue +16% YoY
Positive momentum in the premium gin category
Widening distribution in both on- and off-trade
Continued to evolve and strengthen route-to-market
sales and distribution partners
EUROPE - STRATEGIC FOCUS
"Core Markets"
"Next Wave"
Leverage strength of the Brand
Broadening and deepening
and category leadership
penetration
• Multiple growth drivers remain
• Whitespace in on- and off-trade
• Range and format extensions
• Gin & Tonic in strong growth
• Growing focus on Ginger range
• Building relationships with key
partners
"Earlier Stage"
Build distribution and route-to-
market
Ensure right RTM by market
Increase headcount where appropriate
Upweighted brand activation across the region
ROW - 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
Strong performance across key territories:
Revenue +32% YoY
Growth driven by increased RoS and further distribution wins in a strong growth market
Distribution gains with national retailers led to
a very strong off-trade performance
Successfully upweighted presence in the region
with a focus on key cities
SUMMARY
FEVER-TREE IS WELL POSITIONED
LEADERSHIP
TRACK RECORD
MULTIPLE GROWTH
& FIRST MOVER
DRIVERS
Clear No.1 Global
Proven category leader
Across categories &
Premium Mixer Brand
across multiple markets
regions
RELATIONSHIPS
BUSINESS MODEL
Unrivalled Relationships
Outsourced, asset light,
& Partnerships
cash generative
Tel. 0207 349 4922
186-188 Shepherds Bush Road, London W6 7NL
info@fever-tree.com
Disclaimer
Fevertree Drinks plc published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:12:01 UTC
Sales 2019
260 M
EBIT 2019
74,0 M
Net income 2019
60,3 M
Finance 2019
125 M
Yield 2019
1,10%
P/E ratio 2019
26,3x
P/E ratio 2020
30,1x
EV / Sales2019
5,61x
EV / Sales2020
5,56x
Capitalization
1 585 M
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
1 623,75 GBp
Last Close Price
1 364,50 GBp
Spread / Highest target
113%
Spread / Average Target
19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.