FFI HOLDINGS PLC

(FFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/19 11:35:01 am
25.5 GBp   --.--%
02:22aFFI : Result of General Meeting
PU
08/19FFI : Form 8 (DD) - FFI Holdings PLC
PU
08/16FFI : Offer Closed
PU
FFI : Result of General Meeting

08/20/2019 | 02:22am EDT

20 August 2019

FFI Holdings PLC

('FFI' or the 'Group')

Result of General Meeting

At FFI's General Meeting held earlier today at which approval was sought from Shareholders for the Delisting and related matters, all resolutions were passed. Accordingly it is anticipated that trading in the Ordinary Shares on AIM will cease at close of business on 27 August 2019 and cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the Ordinary Shares will become effective at 7:00 a.m. UK time on 28 August 2019. Following cancellation becoming effective the Company will re-register as a private company and adopt the New Articles.

ENQUIRIES:

FFI Holdings PLC

David Sasso, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 310 275 7323

Liberum (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Steve Pearce

Joshua Hughes

Tel: +44 (0)20 3100 2000

Hawthorn Advisors

Victoria Ainsworth

Tel: +44 (0)20 3745 3815

Disclaimer

FFI Holdings plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 06:21:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 48,8 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Arthur Ransohoff Chief Executive Officer
James D. Terlizzi Non-Executive Chairman
Antony T. Mitchell Chief Operating Officer
Billy Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Simon Henry Ingram Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FFI HOLDINGS PLC6.25%49
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)14.74%7 604
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO8.89%6 926
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 865
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 107
CHINA FILM CO LTD-6.01%3 568
