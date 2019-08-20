FFI : Result of General Meeting

20 August 2019
FFI Holdings PLC
('FFI' or the 'Group')
Result of General Meeting
At FFI's General Meeting held earlier today at which approval was sought from Shareholders for the Delisting and related matters, all resolutions were passed. Accordingly it is anticipated that trading in the Ordinary Shares on AIM will cease at close of business on 27 August 2019 and cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the Ordinary Shares will become effective at 7:00 a.m. UK time on 28 August 2019. Following cancellation becoming effective the Company will re-register as a private company and adopt the New Articles.
