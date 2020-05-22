FFP : Conditions for availability or consultation of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting on 19 May 2020
05/22/2020 | 04:57am EDT
Disclaimer
FFP - Société Foncière et Financière de Participations SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 08:56:08 UTC
Sales 2020
210 M
EBIT 2020
180 M
Net income 2020
157 M
Debt 2020
1 058 M
Yield 2020
3,43%
P/E ratio 2020
10,1x
P/E ratio 2021
10,2x
EV / Sales2020
12,6x
EV / Sales2021
12,8x
Capitalization
1 572 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FFP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
93,17 €
Last Close Price
63,50 €
Spread / Highest target
82,7%
Spread / Average Target
46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
8,66%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
FFP -38.94% 1 721