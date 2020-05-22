Log in
FFP : Conditions for availability or consultation of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting on 19 May 2020

05/22/2020 | 04:57am EDT

Disclaimer

FFP - Société Foncière et Financière de Participations SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 08:56:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 210 M
EBIT 2020 180 M
Net income 2020 157 M
Debt 2020 1 058 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 1 572 M
Technical analysis trends FFP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 93,17 €
Last Close Price 63,50 €
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Peugeot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Finet Chief Operating Officer
Frederic A. Villain Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Georges Chodron de Courcel Independent Director
Jean-Philippe Peugeot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FFP-38.94%1 721
BLACKROCK, INC.1.16%77 515
UBS GROUP AG-20.31%36 005
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.50%30 973
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-5.75%26 088
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.19%20 445