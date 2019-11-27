Log in
FFW CORPORATION

(FFWC)
FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/27/2019 | 08:46am EST

WABASH, Ind., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (11/26/2019 Close: $44.75), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.

The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $39.57 per share as of October 31, 2019. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on November 26, 2019 was $44.75 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,137,783 as of the same date. On October 31, 2019, the corporation had assets of $418.8 million and shareholders' equity of $45.8 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru, IN. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Emily Boardman
Treasurer
(260) 563-3185

SOURCE: FFW Corporation


Latest news on FFW CORPORATION
Managers
NameTitle
Roger K. Cromer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Ford Chairman
Emily S. Boardman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Scott E. Givens Director
Robert M. Pearson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FFW CORPORATION19.30%51
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.70%412 919
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.84%299 987
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%288 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.64%227 582
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 364
