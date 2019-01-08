FGL Holdings : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG), a leading provider of fixed indexed annuities and life insurance, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

A live webcast and conference call will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, financial supplement and presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations web site at investors.fglife.bm/investors.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:

For internet webcast, visit investors.fglife.bm/investors at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register.

For conference call, dial 877.883.0383 (U.S. callers) or 412.902.6506 (International callers) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The access code is 3211077.

A replay of the event via webcast will be available after the call at investors.fglife.bm/investors.

A replay of the event via telephone will be available by dialing 877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or 412.317.0088 (International callers). The access code is 10127109.

The replay information will be available through March 21, 2019.

About FGL Holdings

FGL Holdings, an insurance holding company, helps middle-income Americans prepare for retirement. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products. FGL Holdings, domiciled in the Cayman Islands, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FG. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

FGL Holdings Investor and Media Contact Information:

Diana Hickert-Hill

investors@fglife.bm; media@fglife.bm

410.487.8898

