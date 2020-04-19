Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  FGV Holdings    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia shuts palm operations in part of Sabah after coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 04:23am EDT

Malaysia's largest palm oil producing state, Sabah, has temporarily halted palm operations in one area after 11 cases of the new coronavirus were found there, the Bernama state news agency reported on Sunday.

Palm plantations and mills in Felda Sahabat, operated by the world's largest crude palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, would be temporarily suspended and public movements banned as authorities carry out coronavirus containment efforts, a district police chief, Nasri Mansor, said.

The directive will remain in force until all residents in the community were tested and disinfection was completed, Bernama quoted Nasri as saying.

Sabah accounts for about 25% of palm oil production in Malaysia.

The world's second-largest palm producer on Saturday reported a total of 5,305 positive coronavirus cases, 88 of whom have died.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FGV HOLDINGS
04:23aMalaysia shuts palm operations in part of Sabah after coronavirus outbreak
RE
04/08FGV : Plantations in Malaysia's largest palm producing state to remain shut for ..
RE
04/08FGV : Plantations in Malaysia's largest palm producing state to remain shut for ..
RE
02/28Malaysia's FGV posts fourth-quarter profit on higher margins, lower expenses
RE
02/14Malaysia's FGV Holdings buys RedAgri Farm stake
RE
01/15Malaysia's FGV fell short of labour norms, palm industry watchdog says
RE
2019Malaysia's FGV sees palm oil prices at 2,200-2,400 ringgit/T in fourth quarte..
RE
2019FGV BHD : Barking up the wrong tree in Sri Lanka?
AQ
2019Malaysia's FGV Holdings looks to cut reliance on palm oil
RE
2019FGV Holdings Swung to First-Quarter Net Loss of MYR3.4 Million
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 13 726 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 -159 M
Debt 2019 5 075 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 -20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 3 192 M
Chart FGV HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,15  MYR
Last Close Price 0,88  MYR
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi Independent Non Executive Director
Nesadurai Kalanithi Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS1.74%731
CORTEVA INC0.00%19 114
QL RESOURCES-0.61%3 028
GENTING PLANTATIONS-0.21%1 978
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-1.66%1 103
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-3.20%1 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group