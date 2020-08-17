Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  FGV Holdings    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pandemic forces Malaysian palm industry to rethink reliance on foreign labour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A palm oil seed is seen at a plantation in Pulau Carey

Malaysia's palm oil producers are embarking on a rare recruitment drive to hire locals and accelerating industry mechanisation as they grapple with a severe shortage of foreign labour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the September-November peak production season approaches, companies are erecting banners near plantations and posting online job advertisements boasting free housing, free water and other perks of estate life in a bid to lure workers to do everything from driving tractors to harvesting.

Already, travel and movement restrictions have left the world's second-largest palm oil producer grappling with a shortage of 37,000 workers, nearly 10% of the total workforce. The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) believes this could blow out to 70,000 workers once borders reopen.

"This is the first time we are making such a big effort to hire Malaysians, but it is also the first time we are facing COVID-19," Imran, an estate manager with Sime Darby Plantation, told Reuters after interviewing potential applicants at a recruitment day near Kuala Lumpur.

The industry fears the labour crunch will hurt palm oil production this year by delaying the harvest of perishable fruit, giving an edge to bigger rival Indonesia which has no such labour problems.

Malaysia's average cost of production is already slightly higher at about $406-$480 a tonne, according to analysts, compared with Indonesia at $400-$450 a tonne.

Countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh provide nearly 85% of plantation workers for palm companies such as Sime Darby, IOI Corp and United Plantations.

While employing more Malaysians could save on recruitment fees and levies needed to fly in foreign workers, planters worry that local workers, who typically shun plantation work as dirty and dangerous, won't commit to the industry or take on the most difficult jobs.

"It's possible that recruiting more locals could bring down the cost of production, but provided these locals are also as productive as them (migrant workers)," said MPOA chief executive Nageeb Wahab. "That is a big question mark."

Despite a rising unemployment rate, Imran said most of the interest at the recruitment day was for general duties, such as driver or mechanic, rather than the taxing and crucial task of harvesting.

With more foreign workers leaving, some severely understaffed smaller firms, which are less able to retain migrant labour, have resorted to poaching workers from competitors.

"It is bad, but I need to do this to survive," said an official of a mid-sized estate in Sarawak who declined to be named.

ADVANCING MECHANISATION

The labour shortfall is adding urgency to long-standing plans for industry mechanisation.

Sime, the world's biggest palm oil company by land size, told Reuters it is quickening development and trials to deploy "light machines" that will aid in field upkeep, removing harvested crops and applying fertiliser.

It's also turning to remote sensing and artificial intelligence to drive "precision farming", making the most efficient use of farm inputs and field workers.

IOI said it has a "revitalised mechanisation plan", and aims to mechanise fertilising and pesticide spraying as well as automating mill operations, while FGV Holdings plans to mechanise an extra 30,000 hectares over the next three years.

Malaysia on average allots one worker for every 8 hectares, but the MPOA wants a "quantum leap" in technology that would double the land area for each worker to 16 hectares. This would reduce reliance on labour, which accounts for around 30% of production costs.

"Imagine inventing a drone that can fly under the canopy of palm trees, with a scanner to detect ripe fruit bunches and a laser attached to cut the bunch," said M.R. Chandran, a veteran industry official turned consultant.

"By totally modernising plantations with drones, artificial intelligence and robotics, we can also make plantation work more attractive for locals."

($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)

By Mei Mei Chu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 643.5 End-of-day quote.-7.87%
FGV HOLDINGS 0.00% 1.13 End-of-day quote.-25.66%
IOI CORPORATION 1.33% 4.56 End-of-day quote.-1.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 45.24 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
SIME DARBY 0.00% 2.15 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION 0.20% 5.12 End-of-day quote.-6.06%
UNITED PLANTATIONS 0.84% 14.36 End-of-day quote.9.28%
WTI -0.05% 42.717 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FGV HOLDINGS
08/17Pandemic forces Malaysian palm industry to rethink reliance on foreign labour
RE
07/10Malaysia's Sime Darby seeks detail after palm oil ban request
RE
07/08Malaysia's Sime Darby to look into report of forced labour in call for U.S. i..
RE
06/24Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pan..
RE
05/28Malaysia's FGV optimistic on recovery from sharp quarterly loss
RE
04/29Malaysia's FGV expects 2020 crude palm oil output to plunge due to pandemic
RE
04/19Malaysia shuts palm operations in part of Sabah after coronavirus outbreak
RE
04/08Plantations in Malaysia's largest palm producing state to remain shut for now
RE
04/08Plantations in Malaysia's largest palm producing state to remain shut for now
RE
02/28Malaysia's FGV posts fourth-quarter profit on higher margins, lower expenses
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 065 M 3 360 M 3 360 M
Net income 2020 -36,2 M -8,64 M -8,64 M
Net Debt 2020 4 208 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
P/E ratio 2020 -120x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 4 122 M 983 M 985 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 17 104
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,06 MYR
Last Close Price 1,13 MYR
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan Chief Executive Officer
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS-25.66%984
CORTEVA INC0.00%20 863
QL RESOURCES18.94%3 747
GENTING PLANTATIONS-3.59%2 126
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-6.91%1 243
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-30.07%1 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group