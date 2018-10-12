Log in
FGV Holdings Bhd

FGV HOLDINGS BHD (FGVH)
News

FGV Bhd : CFO of Malaysian palm producer FGV Holdings steps down

10/12/2018 | 12:21pm CEST

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings announced on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha resigned, amidst a management shakeup at the world's top crude palm oil producer in recent weeks.

According to a filing with the Bursa Malaysia, Ahmad Tifli resigned "to pursue other career opportunities."

Three top executives at FGV have left the company as it has investigated several of its business practices.

FGV said in late August it had begun the internal investigation following adverse findings from an earlier probe into its investments.

In September, Chief Executive Officer Zakaria Arshad stepped down following his suspension in the wake of the investigation.

The company has had three chief executives since its initial public offering in 2012. Its shares have lost about 70 percent since then amid criticism by investors and analysts of poor management.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmolinger)

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 16 563 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 51,1 M
Debt 2018 3 884 M
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 70,00
P/E ratio 2019 37,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 5 071 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,61  MYR
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Ahmad Tifli Mohd. Talha Group Chief Financial Officer
Yahaya bin Abdul Jabar Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohd Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD1 221
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 697
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-13.91%2 493
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-23.39%1 879
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 836
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 490
