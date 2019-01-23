Log in
FGV Bhd : Holdings Appoints Haris Fadzilah Hassan as Group CEO, Effective Jan. 23

01/23/2019 | 03:41am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has appointed Haris Fadzilah Hassan as its group chief executive, effective Wednesday, according to a stock exchange filing.

The appointment comes amid plans by the government to turn around FGV and its parent Federal Land Development Authority, or Felda, following allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the company. Felda, a state palm-oil plantation agency, holds a 33.7% stake in FGV, the world's largest crude palm-oil producer.

Mr. Haris, 51 year old, was most recently a director at Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd, a state-owned company that operates mass rapid transit lines in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, according to the stock exchange filing.

Shares of FGV climbed 4.3% to MYR0.97 per share on Wednesday afternoon.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com.

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 15 702 M
EBIT 2018 112 M
Net income 2018 -194 M
Debt 2018 3 861 M
Yield 2018 2,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 3 393 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,96  MYR
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Salmiah binti Ahmad Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD821
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 709
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-1.40%2 211
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.6.09%1 984
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 954
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 890
