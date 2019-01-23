FGV Bhd : Holdings Appoints Haris Fadzilah Hassan as Group CEO, Effective Jan. 23

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has appointed Haris Fadzilah Hassan as its group chief executive, effective Wednesday, according to a stock exchange filing.

The appointment comes amid plans by the government to turn around FGV and its parent Federal Land Development Authority, or Felda, following allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the company. Felda, a state palm-oil plantation agency, holds a 33.7% stake in FGV, the world's largest crude palm-oil producer.

Mr. Haris, 51 year old, was most recently a director at Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd, a state-owned company that operates mass rapid transit lines in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, according to the stock exchange filing.

Shares of FGV climbed 4.3% to MYR0.97 per share on Wednesday afternoon.

