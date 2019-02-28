Log in
FGV Bhd : Holdings Posts 4Q Net Loss of MYR208.79 Million

0
02/28/2019 | 01:16am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer, FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU), on Thursday posted a net loss for the fourth quarter, as earnings were hurt by impairments and provisions.

Its net loss in the October-December period amounted to 208.79 million ringgit ($51.3 million), as compared with a net profit of MYR50.44 million in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement filed to the local stock exchange. This brings the full year 2018 net loss to MYR1.08 billion, missing the 2018 mean estimate of MYR130.98 million net loss from a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue dropped 24% to MYR3.23 billion during the quarter from MYR4.26 billion the same quarter a year ago due to lower crude palm oil prices, it said. This brings the full year 2018 revenue to MYR13.47 billion, which was lower than the 2018 mean estimate of MYR15.70 billion revenue from the Refinitiv poll.

Moving forward, FGV said crude palm oil prices in 2019 will be driven by factors including increasing exports, reduction in inventory levels and lower production forecasts.

FGV added that domestic consumption in Malaysia will be given a slight boost with the B10 biodiesel mandate -- a mandate requiring the fuel contain 10% of palm oil, which will increase with 2020's B20 mandate.

"Indonesia's more aggressive uptake of palm oil should bode well for prices as well, with projected consumption increase," it said.

FGV said its fresh fruit bunch production is expected to improve this year.

Shares of FGV were 3.4% lower at MYR1.14 at midday, break prior to the earnings release.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

