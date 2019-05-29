Log in
FGV HOLDINGS BHD

(FGVH)
FGV Bhd : Holdings Swung to First-Quarter Net Loss of MYR3.4 Million

05/29/2019

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Palm-oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) swung to a net loss of 3.4 million ringgit ($812,260) for the first quarter from a net profit of MYR1.1 million a year ago.

The weak performance was mainly due to lower revenue, higher administrative expenses and losses from joint ventures, the company said in a stock-exchange filing Wednesday. There was no poll estimate for the quarter provided by data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 9% to MYR3.28 billion from MYR3.60 billion, mainly due to a lower average selling price for palm oil, it said.

FGV said crude-palm-oil prices in 2019 will continue to be pressured by high inventory levels and ample supply of oilseeds such as soybeans and sunflower seeds.

It said it expects palm oil's exemption from export duties from May to December to boost exports of Malaysian palm oil.

Shares of FGV were up 3.5% at MYR1.19 at midday before the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 14 686 M
EBIT 2019 364 M
Net income 2019 56,2 M
Debt 2019 4 583 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 73,72
P/E ratio 2020 37,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 4 195 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,17  MYR
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Salmiah binti Ahmad Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD1 000
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY16.82%2 574
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 568
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 973
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-5.63%1 697
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-17.92%1 508
