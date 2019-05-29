FGV Bhd : Holdings Swung to First-Quarter Net Loss of MYR3.4 Million

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Palm-oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) swung to a net loss of 3.4 million ringgit ($812,260) for the first quarter from a net profit of MYR1.1 million a year ago.

The weak performance was mainly due to lower revenue, higher administrative expenses and losses from joint ventures, the company said in a stock-exchange filing Wednesday. There was no poll estimate for the quarter provided by data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 9% to MYR3.28 billion from MYR3.60 billion, mainly due to a lower average selling price for palm oil, it said.

FGV said crude-palm-oil prices in 2019 will continue to be pressured by high inventory levels and ample supply of oilseeds such as soybeans and sunflower seeds.

It said it expects palm oil's exemption from export duties from May to December to boost exports of Malaysian palm oil.

Shares of FGV were up 3.5% at MYR1.19 at midday before the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com