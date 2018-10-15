FGV Bhd : Malaysia Will Announce Plan to Turn Felda Around

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian government will present a white paper in Parliament detailing the state palm oil plantation agency's financial situation and plans to turn it around, economic affairs minister Azmin Ali said on Monday.

Referring to the Federal Land Development Authority, Mr. Azmin said, "With this step, the government believes the real position of this agency (Felda) and steps to restore it can be identified and catch the attention of lawmakers," he said in Parliament. He added that the preparation of the paper was currently in the final stages.

Felda was established in 1956 to settle palm oil farmers and help them out of poverty. It now holds a 33.7% or one-third stake in FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU), the world's largest crude palm oil producer.

The agency has in recent years diversified into the property market and has been weighed by allegations of corruptions and mismanagement.

Mr. Azmin said Felda is expected to pare down 15% of its debt to MYR6.8 billion ($1.6 billion) by end of this year.

Felda is also looking to sell non-strategic assets such as properties in London and in the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak which it previously bought for a cost of up to MYR2.2 billion, he added.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com