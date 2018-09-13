FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Finance Ministry Withdraws CEO's Nomination as Government-Appointed Director

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.kU) says the country's finance ministry, a special shareholder which holds a golden share in the palm oil planter, has withdrawn its nomination of FGV's chief executive officer Zakaria Arshad as government-appointed director.

According to a local stock exchange filing Wednesday late evening, FGV said he ceased being directed with effect from FGV's receipt of a letter from the finance ministry on Sept. 12.

The stock exchange filing did not provide further details. Mr. Zakaria was not immediately available to comment.

Earlier this month, FGV chairman Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid announced that FGV is investigating its management and board members to determine whether they complied with best practices.

The announcement followed a statement issued by FGV in late August that it had appointed forensic investigators to look into matters including transactions and investment decisions, and conducted internal investigations into matters that included poor purchasing and trading practices and poor palm-oil sales that resulted in bad debts of about 100 million ringgit ($24.1 million).

FGV, which counts Malaysian government agency Federal Land Development Authority as its largest shareholder, is the world's largest crude palm oil producer and the second largest Malaysian palm oil refiner, according to its official website.

