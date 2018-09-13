Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  FGV Holdings Bhd    FGVH   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BHD (FGVH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Finance Ministry Withdraws CEO's Nomination as Government-Appointed Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 02:50am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.kU) says the country's finance ministry, a special shareholder which holds a golden share in the palm oil planter, has withdrawn its nomination of FGV's chief executive officer Zakaria Arshad as government-appointed director.

According to a local stock exchange filing Wednesday late evening, FGV said he ceased being directed with effect from FGV's receipt of a letter from the finance ministry on Sept. 12.

The stock exchange filing did not provide further details. Mr. Zakaria was not immediately available to comment.

Earlier this month, FGV chairman Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid announced that FGV is investigating its management and board members to determine whether they complied with best practices.

The announcement followed a statement issued by FGV in late August that it had appointed forensic investigators to look into matters including transactions and investment decisions, and conducted internal investigations into matters that included poor purchasing and trading practices and poor palm-oil sales that resulted in bad debts of about 100 million ringgit ($24.1 million).

FGV, which counts Malaysian government agency Federal Land Development Authority as its largest shareholder, is the world's largest crude palm oil producer and the second largest Malaysian palm oil refiner, according to its official website.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FGV HOLDINGS BHD
02:50aFGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Finance Ministry Withdraws CEO's Nominati..
DJ
09/05FGV BHD : Three Top Executives of Malaysia's FGV Holdings Left Company End of Au..
DJ
09/03FGV BHD : Chairman Says Management, Board Members Under Investigation
DJ
08/28FGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Swings to 2Q Loss -- Update
DJ
08/28FGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Swings to 2Q Loss
DJ
05/28FELDA GLOBAL VENTURES BHD : 1Q Net Falls Amid Low Prices
DJ
05/05FELDA GLOBAL VENTURES BHD : Economic Conditions Malaysia
AQ
04/21FELDA GLOBAL VENTURES BHD : Economic Conditions Malaysia
AQ
04/07FELDA GLOBAL VENTURES BHD : Economic Conditions Malaysia
AQ
03/31FELDA GLOBAL VENTURES BHD : Economic Conditions Malaysia
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 16 563 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 51,1 M
Debt 2018 3 884 M
Yield 2018 2,32%
P/E ratio 2018 76,04
P/E ratio 2019 41,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 5 509 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,61  MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zakaria bin Arshad Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Ahmad Tifli Mohd. Talha Group Chief Financial Officer
Yahaya bin Abdul Jabar Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD1 328
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-4.64%2 660
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 347
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-16.67%1 943
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 834
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.