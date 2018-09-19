FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad Has Resigned

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--The president and chief executive officer of Malaysian palm oil planter FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has resigned on Tuesday, according to a local stock exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

The resignation came barely a week after FGV announced the suspension of Zakaria Arshad, 58, following the withdrawal by Malaysia's finance ministry, which holds a golden share in FGV, of its nomination of Mr. Zakaria as a government-appointed director earlier this month.

FGV said with the resignation, Mr. Zakaria's suspension has ended. However, it said the forensic investigation into several of the company's past investments and acquisitions will continue, with the probe expected to be concluded by year end.

In late August FGV said it had appointed forensic investigators to look into matters including transactions and investment decisions, and conducted internal investigations into matters that included poor purchasing and trading practices and poor palm-oil sales that resulted in bad debts of about 100 million ringgit ($24.2 million).

FGV, which counts Malaysian government agency Federal Land Development Authority as its largest shareholder, is the world's largest crude palm-oil producer and the second-largest Malaysian palm-oil refiner, according to its official website.

FGV said its business will continue as usual following the resignation of Mr. Zakaria. Shares of FGV ended Tuesday 2.6% lower at MYR1.51 before the announcement, expanding its year-to-date decline to 10.7%.

