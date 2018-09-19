Log in
FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad Has Resigned

09/19/2018 | 02:23am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--The president and chief executive officer of Malaysian palm oil planter FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has resigned on Tuesday, according to a local stock exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

The resignation came barely a week after FGV announced the suspension of Zakaria Arshad, 58, following the withdrawal by Malaysia's finance ministry, which holds a golden share in FGV, of its nomination of Mr. Zakaria as a government-appointed director earlier this month.

FGV said with the resignation, Mr. Zakaria's suspension has ended. However, it said the forensic investigation into several of the company's past investments and acquisitions will continue, with the probe expected to be concluded by year end.

In late August FGV said it had appointed forensic investigators to look into matters including transactions and investment decisions, and conducted internal investigations into matters that included poor purchasing and trading practices and poor palm-oil sales that resulted in bad debts of about 100 million ringgit ($24.2 million).

FGV, which counts Malaysian government agency Federal Land Development Authority as its largest shareholder, is the world's largest crude palm-oil producer and the second-largest Malaysian palm-oil refiner, according to its official website.

FGV said its business will continue as usual following the resignation of Mr. Zakaria. Shares of FGV ended Tuesday 2.6% lower at MYR1.51 before the announcement, expanding its year-to-date decline to 10.7%.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 16 563 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 51,1 M
Debt 2018 3 884 M
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 78,06
P/E ratio 2019 42,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 5 655 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,61  MYR
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zakaria bin Arshad Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Ahmad Tifli Mohd. Talha Group Chief Financial Officer
Yahaya bin Abdul Jabar Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD1 365
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-9.18%2 536
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 431
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-14.33%1 937
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 833
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 681
