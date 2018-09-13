Log in
FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Suspends CEO Zakaria Arshad, Effective Immediately

09/13/2018 | 11:23am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm oil planter FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has suspended its group president and chief executive, Zakaria Arshad, with immediate effect, according to a local stock-exchange filing on Thursday.

The announcement came less than a day after FGV said Malaysia's Finance Ministry, which holds a golden share in the company, has withdrawn its nomination of Mr. Zakaria as a government-appointed director.

FGV said that its board of directors on Thursday issued a notice of inquiry to Mr. Zakaria after internal investigations into 10 critical issues.

"Each of these issues has resulted in financial loss for FGV and its shareholders," it said in the filing, without elaborating.

In the interim, FGV said a special board committee, whose members include FGV Chairman Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid, will take over the duties of group president and CEO.

FGV said its business will continue as usual.

Earlier this month, Mr. Wira said FGV is investigating its management and board members to determine whether they followed best practices.

In late August FGV said it had appointed forensic investigators to look into matters including transactions and investment decisions, and conducted internal investigations into matters that included poor purchasing and trading practices and poor palm-oil sales that resulted in bad debts of about 100 million ringgit ($24.1 million).

FGV, which counts Malaysian government agency Federal Land Development Authority as its largest shareholder, is the world's largest crude palm-oil producer and the second-largest Malaysian palm-oil refiner, according to its official website.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com.

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 16 563 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 51,1 M
Debt 2018 3 884 M
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 75,04
P/E ratio 2019 40,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 5 436 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,61  MYR
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zakaria bin Arshad Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Ahmad Tifli Mohd. Talha Group Chief Financial Officer
Yahaya bin Abdul Jabar Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD1 312
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-7.61%2 660
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 347
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-16.37%1 943
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 834
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 603
