FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Suspends CEO Zakaria Arshad, Effective Immediately

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm oil planter FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has suspended its group president and chief executive, Zakaria Arshad, with immediate effect, according to a local stock-exchange filing on Thursday.

The announcement came less than a day after FGV said Malaysia's Finance Ministry, which holds a golden share in the company, has withdrawn its nomination of Mr. Zakaria as a government-appointed director.

FGV said that its board of directors on Thursday issued a notice of inquiry to Mr. Zakaria after internal investigations into 10 critical issues.

"Each of these issues has resulted in financial loss for FGV and its shareholders," it said in the filing, without elaborating.

In the interim, FGV said a special board committee, whose members include FGV Chairman Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid, will take over the duties of group president and CEO.

FGV said its business will continue as usual.

Earlier this month, Mr. Wira said FGV is investigating its management and board members to determine whether they followed best practices.

In late August FGV said it had appointed forensic investigators to look into matters including transactions and investment decisions, and conducted internal investigations into matters that included poor purchasing and trading practices and poor palm-oil sales that resulted in bad debts of about 100 million ringgit ($24.1 million).

FGV, which counts Malaysian government agency Federal Land Development Authority as its largest shareholder, is the world's largest crude palm-oil producer and the second-largest Malaysian palm-oil refiner, according to its official website.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com.