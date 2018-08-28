FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Swings to 2Q Loss

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) on Tuesday swung to a second-quarter loss, mainly to lower crude palm oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of 23.22 million ringgit ($5.67 million) in its second quarter ended June, compared with a net profit of MYR37.26 million a year earlier.

Revenue declined 18% to MYR3.44 billion from MYR4.21 billion the same quarter a year ago.

Moving forward, FGV said its board anticipates a challenging year given the bearish crude palm oil price outlook, operational inefficiencies and unrealized returns from investments.

Shares of FGV closed 2.9% lower at MYR1.65 prior to the earnings release.

