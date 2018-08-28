Log in
FGV HOLDINGS BHD
FGV Bhd : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Swings to 2Q Loss

08/28/2018 | 12:53pm CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) on Tuesday swung to a second-quarter loss, mainly to lower crude palm oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of 23.22 million ringgit ($5.67 million) in its second quarter ended June, compared with a net profit of MYR37.26 million a year earlier.

Revenue declined 18% to MYR3.44 billion from MYR4.21 billion the same quarter a year ago.

Moving forward, FGV said its board anticipates a challenging year given the bearish crude palm oil price outlook, operational inefficiencies and unrealized returns from investments.

Shares of FGV closed 2.9% lower at MYR1.65 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com.

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 17 552 M
EBIT 2018 477 M
Net income 2018 118 M
Debt 2018 4 386 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 54,08
P/E ratio 2019 38,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 6 365 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,86  MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zakaria bin Arshad Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Ahmad Tifli Mohd. Talha Group Chief Financial Officer
Yahaya bin Abdul Jabar Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD1 554
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 447
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-12.99%2 437
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-9.65%2 057
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 859
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 776
