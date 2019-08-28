Log in
FGV HOLDINGS BHD

(FGV)
FGV Holdings 2Q Net Loss More Than Doubled

08/28/2019 | 02:22am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer, FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU), said its net loss for the second quarter more than doubled on year mainly due to lower average crude palm oil prices and losses incurred in its sugar business.

Net loss for the April-June period climbed to 52.19 million ringgit ($12.4 million), compared with a net loss of MYR23.43 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in its financial statement filed to the local stock exchange on Wednesday.

Revenue also declined 4.6% to MYR3.28 billion during the quarter from MYR3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, the company said.

FGV said the company's board expects operational performance to improve going forward.

"However financial performance will be predicated on CPO [crude palm oil] price in the near term," it said in notes accompanying its financial statement.

CPO price is expected to remain volatile in the coming quarters due to high stockpiles, competitive pricing from Indonesia and expectations of high seasonal production, it said.

However, the downside pressure could be mitigated by the improved export outlook and strong demand for biodiesel, the company said.

Shares of FGV ended midday break 3.1% lower at MYR0.955.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 521.25 End-of-day quote.4.81%
FGV HOLDINGS BHD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 60.04 Delayed Quote.11.52%
LONDON SUGAR -1.35% 306.3 End-of-day quote.-8.29%
WTI 0.04% 55.56 Delayed Quote.23.28%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 14 270 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 51,6 M
Debt 2019 4 874 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 81,4x
P/E ratio 2020 44,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 3 593 M
Chart FGV HOLDINGS BHD
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,19  MYR
Last Close Price 0,99  MYR
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Suffian bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Salmiah binti Ahmad Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BHD855
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 673
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 132
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-25.44%1 357
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-25.45%1 354
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 341
