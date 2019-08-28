FGV Holdings 2Q Net Loss More Than Doubled

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil producer, FGV Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU), said its net loss for the second quarter more than doubled on year mainly due to lower average crude palm oil prices and losses incurred in its sugar business.

Net loss for the April-June period climbed to 52.19 million ringgit ($12.4 million), compared with a net loss of MYR23.43 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in its financial statement filed to the local stock exchange on Wednesday.

Revenue also declined 4.6% to MYR3.28 billion during the quarter from MYR3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, the company said.

FGV said the company's board expects operational performance to improve going forward.

"However financial performance will be predicated on CPO [crude palm oil] price in the near term," it said in notes accompanying its financial statement.

CPO price is expected to remain volatile in the coming quarters due to high stockpiles, competitive pricing from Indonesia and expectations of high seasonal production, it said.

However, the downside pressure could be mitigated by the improved export outlook and strong demand for biodiesel, the company said.

Shares of FGV ended midday break 3.1% lower at MYR0.955.

