FHB JELZALOGBANK NYRT

(FHBK)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FHB Jelzalogbank : Announcement on calling the General Meeting

03/25/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

Announcement on calling the General Meeting

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (registered seat: H-1082 Budapest, Üllői út 82.; registration No.: 01-10-043638; registered by the Metropolitan Court as Court of Registration; hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby, in accordance with its legal obligation, informs the shareholders and the investors of the Company, that the Board of Directors of the Company passed the respective resolution on its meeting of 25 March 2019 on calling the Annual Regular General Shareholder's Meeting of the Company.
The Invitation is available here.

Közzétéve: 3/25/2019 5:17 PM
A(z) Announcement az Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. közleménye.

Disclaimer

FHB Mortgage Bank Co. plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:24:05 UTC
