Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 109 B EBIT 2019 6 612 M Net income 2019 4 174 M Finance 2019 4 260 M Yield 2019 5,23% P/E ratio 2019 4,58x P/E ratio 2020 4,33x EV / Sales2019 0,14x EV / Sales2020 0,13x Capitalization 19 119 M Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 14,24 € Last Close Price 12,20 € Spread / Highest target 130% Spread / Average Target 16,8% Spread / Lowest Target -18,0% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Chairman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Chief Technology Officer Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -3.82% 21 024 SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION -7.54% 40 628 FERRARI 53.63% 28 307 MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -11.70% 28 025 BYD COMPANY LIMITED --.--% 17 623 EXOR NV 33.60% 16 088