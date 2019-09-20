Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on September 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference on an antitrust case in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court will rule on Sept. 24 whether Starbucks Corp has to pay up to 30 million euros ($33 million) in Dutch back taxes and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles a similar amount to Luxembourg.

Both cases are part of European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on unlawful tax breaks offered by EU countries to multinationals that have drawn criticism for using the bloc's state aid rules to assess tax strategies commonly used by many companies.

The judgments from the Luxembourg-based General Court could determine the scope of Vestager's drive in the coming years and whether she will open more cases. Many of the countries have already tweaked their tax systems since then.

Vestager suffered a setback in February when the same court dismissed her decision against a Belgian tax scheme for BP, BASF and more than 30 other multinationals. Vestager did not give up and opened separate investigations of the companies this week.

The European Commission is investigating Ikea AB [IKEA.UL] and Nike Inc's Dutch deals and Huhtamaki Luxembourg tax ruling.

Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland are among countries where much of their economies have been built on attracting multinationals. Ireland is fighting against an order to claw back a record 13 billion euros in back taxes from Apple.

Vestager in her 2015 decisions said U.S. coffee chain Starbucks had benefited from an illegal tax deal with the Dutch and the Italian-U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler with Luxembourg.

She said Fiat's Luxembourg unit paid "not even" 0.4 million euros in corporate tax in 2014 and Starbucks' Dutch subsidiary less than 0.6 million euros.

The Commission said the companies set prices for goods and services sold between subsidiaries, known as transfer prices, that were below market rates and which artificially lowered their taxes.

Starbucks criticized errors in the European Commission's assessment while Fiat denied receiving state aid. Companies can appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union on points of law.

The cases are T-755/15 Luxembourg v Commission & T-759/15 Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe v Commission.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Grant McCool)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.76% 219.4823 Delayed Quote.40.08%
BASF SE -0.05% 63.89 Delayed Quote.5.83%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.52% 12.336 End-of-day quote.-2.22%
HUHTAMAKI -1.13% 36.81 Delayed Quote.37.53%
NIKE -0.67% 87.15 Delayed Quote.18.29%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.09% 90.59 Delayed Quote.42.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:34pEU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on September 24
RE
10:23aONCE HACKED, TWICE SHY : How auto supplier Harman learned to fight cyber carjack..
RE
08:52aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
05:47aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy's coach Roberto Mancini discovering in Turin t..
PU
04:17aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional is by the side of the professionals who..
PU
02:49aGM Strike Pits Combatants With Something to Prove -- WSJ
DJ
09/19FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Brings Multiple Exhibits and Family Fun to th..
PU
09/19FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Continues Its Longstanding Leadership Improvi..
PU
09/19FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Terna and FCA join forces for electric mobility. Tri..
PU
09/18Apple spars with EU as £11.5 billion Irish tax dispute drags on
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 6 612 M
Net income 2019 4 174 M
Finance 2019 4 260 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 4,66x
P/E ratio 2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 19 435 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,24  €
Last Close Price 12,40  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.22%21 478
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.09%40 802
FERRARI54.49%28 594
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-20.01%25 294
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 697
EXOR NV34.57%16 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group