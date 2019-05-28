Log in
European shares' retreat led by banks on Italian budget woes

05/28/2019 | 05:00am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares dipped on Tuesday, dragged down by concerns about the budget deficit in Italy, while London markets were lifted by gains for mining shares.

By 0814 GMT, the pan-region STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, while Milan's FTMIB index fell 1%, weighed down by banks, who would take the brunt of any new leg in the euro zone's long-running sovereign debt crisis.

Italian bond yields rose sharply for a second day as its deputy prime minister hit back over what he said were European Union plans to impose a 3 billion euro fine on the country for spending too much.

The European banking index was the biggest drag on the index overall and Italian banks fell more than 2% to near four-month lows.

"For Italy, the potential for a doom loop is still looming in the background where you have an undesirable connection between the debt possession of the state and the banks," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior eurozone market economist, at Rabobank.

"Surely it will have an effect for Italy itself but for now the panic is not to the extent that the whole eurozone suffers."

London's FTSE 100, reopening after a long weekend, inched 0.1% higher, with BHP and Rio Tinto up 1 and 3% respectively as Chinese iron ore prices rose.

The exporter-heavy index also benefited from a weak pound as traders worried that the risk of a no-deal Brexit had grown after a stunning defeat for the governing Conservative Party in last week's European elections. [.L]

As well as the mining gains, carmakers were a bright spot, with traders citing a report that China's prosperous southern province Guangdong has launched stimulus measures to boost car sales.

Peugeot and Valeo were top performers on the index.

Shares in Fiat-Chrysler and Renault, who confirmed at the weekend they were in talks about a merger that would create the world's third biggest automaker, both turned negative after some initial gains.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Angus MacSwan)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 7.98% 12.37 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RENAULT -0.34% 55.81 Real-time Quote.2.71%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.36% 375.33 Delayed Quote.11.33%
VIVENDI 1.67% 23.79 Real-time Quote.9.96%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 942 M
Net income 2019 4 434 M
Finance 2019 3 653 M
Yield 2019 5,03%
P/E ratio 2019 4,11
P/E ratio 2020 4,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 19 169 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.46%21 441
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.00%39 743
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.99%30 893
FERRARI47.50%27 556
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 085
EXOR NV19.59%15 259
