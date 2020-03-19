Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Ferrari, Fiat look at helping Italy make ventilators in coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Italian carmakers Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler are in talks with the nation's biggest ventilator manufacturer to help it boost production of the life-saving machines which are urgently needed in the coronavirus crisis, company officials said on Thursday.

Italy is at the epicentre of the pandemic and its government has embarked on a big expansion of intensive care beds many of which will require ventilators, machines that keep patients alive by taking over the function of breathing for them.

Siare Engineering, based in the northern Italy, the heart of the crisis where deaths are nearing 3,000 and climbing sharply, is in talks with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), Ferrari and Italian parts maker Marelli to make some parts, source others and to possibly help in assembly of ventilators.

Siare Engineering CEO Gianluca Preziosa said the car industry shared some expertise with ventilator manufacturing, with both relying heavily on electronics as well as pneumatics.

"We're talking to Fiat Chrysler, with Ferrari and Marelli to try to understand if they can lend us a hand in this process for the electronics part," he told Reuters.

A spokesman for Exor, parent firm of both FCA and Ferrari, said meetings had taken place on Thursday with Siare to study the feasibility of the idea and that a decision was expected in the coming hours.

The spokesman said two main options were being considered: help Siare to engineer a capacity increase at its plant with the support of technicians provided by FCA and Ferrari, or outsource production of ventilator parts to the carmakers' facilities.

A source familiar with the matter said Ferrari was ready to start manufacturing ventilator parts in its famous Maranello headquarters, which lies close to the Siare factory, but that the luxury carmaker had yet to make a final decision.

Siare CEO Preziosa said another advantage of partnering with car makers was their purchasing power, making them more likely to obtain parts that his small firm was struggling to secure due the pandemic's disruption of global supply chains.

(Editing by Mark Bendeich)

By Elvira Pollina and Giulio Piovaccari
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -1.64% 37.3 Delayed Quote.-45.11%
FERRARI N.V. 2.53% 138.715 Delayed Quote.-19.02%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -5.13% 5.806 Delayed Quote.-53.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
12:51pCoronavirus layoffs push U.S. weekly jobless claims to two-and-a-half-year hi..
RE
12:31pEXCLUSIVE : Ferrari, Fiat look at helping Italy make ventilators in coronavirus ..
RE
12:18pELON MUSK : Tesla reduces U.S. factory personnel as Musk offers to produce vent..
RE
12:00pFord hoards cash, withdraws profit forecast amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
11:59aFord hoards cash, withdraws profit forecast amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
11:56aFCA- EIB : EUR 300 million loan for R&D projects.
AQ
11:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
11:02aRich world pumps aid to fight coronavirus, epicentre Europe reeling
RE
11:01aRich world pumps aid to fight coronavirus, epicentre Europe reeling
RE
06:18aCarmakers suspend European production over coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 107 B
EBIT 2020 6 639 M
Net income 2020 4 122 M
Finance 2020 4 809 M
Yield 2020 10,7%
P/E ratio 2020 2,24x
P/E ratio 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,05x
Capitalization 9 598 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,17  €
Last Close Price 6,12  €
Spread / Highest target 358%
Spread / Average Target 148%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-53.62%10 399
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.72%33 328
FERRARI N.V.-19.02%24 732
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-27.36%21 644
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-3.86%17 662
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-2.78%14 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group