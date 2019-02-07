FCA: 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

FCA reports record full year results, including Magneti Marelli: Adjusted EBIT at €7.3 billion, with NAFTA margin up 70 bps to 8.6%; Adjusted Net Profit up 34% to €5.0 billion; Net Profit up 3% to €3.6 billion. Net industrial cash improved to €1.9 billion.
-
• Worldwide combined shipments(2) of 4,842 thousand units, up 102 thousand units
-
• Net revenues(1) of €115.4 billion, up 4% (up 9% at constant exchange rates, or CER), with higher shipments, positive pricing and favorable mix
-
• Adjusted EBIT(1),(3) of €7.3 billion, up 3% (up 9% at CER), with margin down 10 bps to 6.3%
-
• Adjusted net profit(1),(3) of €5.0 billion, up 34% (up 41% at CER); Net profit of €3.6 billion, up 3% (up 12% at CER)
-
• Net industrial cash(3) of €1.9 billion, improved from Net industrial debt position of €2.4 billion at December 2017
-
• In Q4 2018, Fitch raised FCA's long-term debt to Investment Grade from"BB" to "BBB-". Outlook confirmed as stable
-
• Settled U.S. government and consumer civil diesel emissions claims in line with Q3 2018 provision
-
• Magneti Marelli sale transaction on track to close in Q2 2019
The following Group results(1) include Magneti Marelli for comparability with previously provided guidance
Three months ended
December 31
FINANCIAL RESULTS(1)
(including Magneti Marelli)
|
1,177
|
1,247
(70)
(6)% Combined shipments (thousands of units)(2)
|
4,842
|
1,129
|
1,156
(27)
(2)% Consolidated shipments (thousands of units)(2)
|
4,655
|
30,619
|
28,876
1,743
+6 % Net revenues
|
115,410
|
2,023
|
1,894
129
+7 % Adjusted EBIT(3)
|
7,284
|
1,293
|
804
489
+61 % Net profit
|
3,632
|
1,632
|
1,097
535
+49 % Adjusted net profit(3)
|
5,047
|
0.82
|
0.51
0.31
+61 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) (€)
|
2.30
|
1.04
|
0.70
0.34
+49 % Adjusted diluted EPS(3) (€)
|
3.20
Years ended December 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
At December
|
At September
|
31, 2018
|
30, 2018
|
Change
(€ million, except as otherwise noted)
2018
At December At December
31, 2018
|
1,872
|
(189)
2,061
Net industrial cash/(debt)(3)
|
1,872
|
(14,705)
|
(15,426)
721
Debt
|
(14,705)
|
21,125
|
19,975
1,150
Available liquidity
|
21,125
ADJUSTED EBIT(1)
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT(1)
2017
4,740
4,423
110,934
7,054
3,510
3,770
2.24
2.41
31, 2017
(2,390) (17,971) 20,377
Change
102 +2%
232 +5%
4,476 +4%
230 +3%
122 +3%
1,277 +34%
0.06 +3%
0.79 +33%Change 4,262 3,266 748
-
• Record results despite trade and regulatory disruptions, as well as launch challenges in NAFTA
-
• NAFTA record results at €6.2 billion, up 19%, and margin at 8.6%
-
• LATAM at €0.4 billion, up 138%, with margin at 4.4%, up 250 bps
-
• EMEA at €0.4 billion, down 45% following weak second half results
-
• Lower results in APAC, principally due to poor performance in China, where Maserati was also significantly affected
NET INDUSTRIAL CASH
-
• Adjusted net profit up 34%, reflecting stronger operating performance
-
• Net financial expenses of €1.1 billion, down €0.3 billion due to gross debt reduction
-
• Tax expense of €1.1 billion, down €0.7 billion, primarily due to reduced U.S. tax rate
2019 GUIDANCE(4) (excluding Magneti Marelli)
|
•
|
Net industrial cash of €1.9 billion, up €4.3 billion over prior year
|
•
|
reflecting improved industrial free cash flows partially offset by
|
accelerated discretionary pension contribution
|
•
|
•
|
Available liquidity increased €0.7 billion to €21.1 billion
|
•
Adjusted EBIT >€6.7 billion with margin >6.1%, both up from 2018 (2018: €6.7 billion with margin at 6.1%)
Adjusted diluted EPS >€2.70, reflecting higher effective tax rate, principally in the U.S. (2018: €3.00 per share)
Industrial free cash flows >€1.5 billion, down from 2018 due to higher capital expenditures and cash payments for fines and other costs in connection with the U.S. diesel emissions settlement (2018: €4.4 billion)
Group results - excluding Magneti Marelli(5)
As a result of the announced sale of Magneti Marelli and, in accordance with IFRS, Magneti Marelli will be presented as a discontinued operation in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its results will be presented net of tax in a separate, single line item after Net profit from continuing operations, with the comparative amounts restated. The remaining Components activities are no longer considered a separate reportable segment and are included within "Other activities".
Three months ended
FINANCIAL RESULTS
December 31
(excluding Magneti Marelli)
Years ended December 31
2018
2017
Change
(€ million, except as otherwise noted)
2018
2017
Change
|
29,474
|
27,582
1,892
+7% Net revenues - continuing operations
|
110,412
|
1,831
|
1,779
52
+3% Adjusted EBIT - continuing operations(3)
|
6,738
|
1,171
|
741
430
+58% Net profit from continuing operations
|
3,330
|
1,492
|
1,008
484
+48% Adjusted net profit - continuing operations(3)
|
4,707
|
0.74
|
0.47
0.27
+57% Diluted EPS - continuing operations (€)
|
2.12
|
0.94
|
0.64
0.30
+47% Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations (€)(3)
|
3.00
105,730 4,682 +4% 6,609 129 +2%
3,291
39 +1%
3,512 1,195 +34%
2.11 2.25
0.01 0.75
-% +33%
|
Results by segment
|
Net revenues and Adjusted EBIT
|
Net revenues
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
Years ended December 31
|
Years ended December 31
|
2018
2017 (€ million)
2018
|
72,384
|
66,094 NAFTA
|
6,230
|
8,152
|
8,004 LATAM
|
359
|
2,703
|
3,250 APAC
|
(296)
|
22,815
|
22,700 EMEA
|
406
|
2,663
|
4,058 Maserati
|
151
|
1,695
|
1,624 Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
|
(112)
|
110,412
|
105,730 Total continuing operations, excluding Magneti Marelli
|
6,738
|
4,998
|
5,204 Magneti Marelli, net of inter-company eliminations(5)
|
546
|
115,410
|
110,934 Total - including Magneti Marelli
|
7,284
2017
5,227
151
172
735
560
(236)
6,609
445
7,054
NAFTA
Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin
Years ended December 31
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Actual
|
2,633
|
2,401
|
+10%
|
72,384
|
66,094
|
+10%
|
6,230
|
5,227
|
+19%
|
8.6%
|
7.9%
|
+70 bps
CER - +14% +25% -
Record results with •
Adjusted EBIT up 19% and margin at 8.6%, up 70 bps
U.S. market share(6) at 12.6%, up 90 bps year-over-year, with retail share at 12.3%, up 80 bps, and U.S. fleet mix at 21%, up from 19%
-
• Increase in shipments mainly due to all-new Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler, as well as new Jeep Cherokee and Compass
-
• Higher Net revenues primarily due to positive effects from volumes and net pricing, partially offset by negative foreign currency translation effects
LATAM
Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin
Years ended December 31
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Actual
|
CER
|
585
|
521
|
+12%
|
-
|
8,152
|
8,004
|
+2%
|
+21%
|
359
|
151
|
+138%
|
+198%
|
4.4%
|
1.9%
|
+250 bps
|
-
Adjusted EBIT up 138%, with margin up 250 bps at 4.4%
-
• Market share(7) in Brazil flat at 17.5%, Argentina up 60 bps to 12.8%
-
• Shipments increased, with higher demand in Brazil partially offset by impact of Argentina economic downturn in the second half of the year
-
• Net revenues up slightly primarily due to higher shipments, mix and net pricing, partially offset by negative foreign exchange translation effects and weakening Argentine peso
-
• Adjusted EBIT increase mainly as a result of higher volumes, favorable mix and positive net pricing, partially offset by negative foreign exchange effects and higher industrial and advertising costs related to new vehicles
|
APAC
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Actual
|
CER
|
Combined shipments(2) (thousands of units)
|
209
|
290
|
(28)%
|
-
|
Consolidated shipments(2) (thousands of units)
|
84
|
85
|
(1)%
|
-
|
Net revenues (€ million)
|
2,703
|
3,250
|
(17)%
|
(13)%
|
Adjusted EBIT (€ million)
|
(296)
|
172
|
n.m(8)
|
n.m(8)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
(11.0)%
|
5.3%
|
n.m(8)
|
-
Years ended December 31
Trade, regulatory and competitive challenges in weakening China market
-
• Combined shipments down primarily due to China market weakness and increased competition, particularly in the SUV segments
-
• Net revenues decrease due to unfavorable mix, pricing actions and foreign currency translation effects
-
• Decrease in Adjusted EBIT primarily due to lower net revenues and lower results from China JV, as well as the benefit of the Tianjin port explosions final insurance recovery of €93 million included in prior year results
EMEA
Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin
Years ended December 31
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Actual
|
CER
|
1,318
|
1,365
|
(3)%
|
-
|
22,815
|
22,700
|
+1 %
|
+1 %
|
406
|
735
|
(45)%
|
(46)%
|
1.8%
|
3.2%
|
-140 bps
|
-
Regulatory disruption and transitioning new commercial organization; strong Jeep growth
-
• European market share (EU28+EFTA) for passenger cars down 10 bps to 6.5% and light commercial vehicles (LCVs)(9) down 30 bps to 11.1%
-
• Shipments slightly down, with higher Jeep shipments, up 44%, more than offset by lower Fiat volumes
-
• Net revenues flat, with favorable mix offset by lower volumes and negative net pricing
-
• Adjusted EBIT decrease primarily due to negative net pricing, lower volumes and impacts from the transition to WLTP particularly in the second half of the year, as well as higher advertising to support Jeep brand growth, partially offset by industrial cost savings
MASERATI
Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin
Years ended December 31
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Actual
|
CER
|
34.9
|
51.5
|
(32)%
|
-
|
2,663
|
4,058
|
(34)%
|
(33)%
|
151
|
560
|
(73)%
|
(73)%
|
5.7%
|
13.8%
|
-810 bps
|
-
Reduced profitability primarily due to market challenges in China
-
• Lower shipments primarily related to reduced sales in China and other key markets, partially due to lower industry volumes in Maserati relevant segments
-
• Net revenues decrease primarily due to lower volumes and unfavorable market mix
-
• Adjusted EBIT decrease primarily due to lower volumes, increased D&A and unfavorable FX, partially offset by lower marketing expense
Brand Activity (during 4th quarter)
All-new Jeep Gladiator makes worldwide debut at Los Angeles Auto Show New Jeep Cherokee launched in China and Japan
All-new Jeep Wrangler launched in Japan
New Jeep Renegade launched in LATAM
All-new Jeep Wrangler named "2019 SUV of the Year" by Motor Trend
All-new Jeep Wrangler winner in the "Mid-Size SUV" segment at the 2018 Arab Wheels Awards Jeep Compass wins AMERICAR 2019 "Best Latin American SUV" category
All-new Jeep Renegade recognized as "Best Sport Utility Vehicle under R$ 100,999" in Brazil at the Top Car TV awards and "2019 Buy of the Year" in the "Compact SUV" category by Motor Show magazine
Announced beginning of preparations at Melfi (Italy) Plant to produce Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) scheduled for market launch in early 2020
All-new Ram 1500 named "2019 Truck of the Year" by Motor Trend
All-new Ram 1500 named "2019 Green Truck of the Year" by Green Car Journal
All-new Ram 1500 named "Truck of Texas" at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association
All-new Ram 1500 Brazilian launch at the 30th São Paulo Motor Show All-new Ram 1500 awarded "2019 Pickup Truck of the Year" by Truck Trends
Maserati Ghibli diesel wins sport auto AWARD 2018 in Germany as the "sportiest car" in its segment
Maserati Levante GTS named "SUV of Texas" and "Full-Size Luxury SUV" by the Texas Auto Writers Association
Maserati Levante with V8 engine in the GTS and Trofeo trims on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show
Alfa Romeo Stelvio named "Small Premium SUV of the Year" at 2018 Arab Wheels awards
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio named "Performance SUV of the Year" by the Automotive Video Association
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio named "Most Fun-to-drive Vehicle" and "Most Fun SUV" by the Northwest Automotive Press Association
Alfa Romeo Stelvio received "2018-2019 Japan Car of the Year" at 10 Best Cars Award in Japan
2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivan earned Top Safety Pick rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
Chrysler 300 named "Most Wanted" Large Car by Edmunds for second year in a row
2019 Chrysler Pacifica captured both "Family Vehicle" and "Minivan" Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards for third year in a row
Dodge Charger and Challenger earned Residual Value Awards from ALG
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models began production at Brampton (Canada) plant Dodge named best "Mass-market Brand" in total quality by Strategic Vision
Abarth 595 made Car Advice Winner's Circle 2018 in Australia
New Fiat 500 Collezione launched in Europe, designed by Centro Stile Fiat
New 2019 Fiat 500X introduced to North American market at Los Angeles Auto Show
Fiat revealed Fiat Fastback concept car at São Paulo Motor Show, fully designed at the Group's Design Center in Brazil
Fiat Toro wins 4 awards in Brazil: AutoData - "Light Commercial Vehicle category", Carsughi L'Auto Preferita - Best Medium Pick-up category, "2019 Buy of the Year" by Motor Show magazine - "Compact Pick-up category" and Agência Autoinforme´s "Higher Resale Value" award - Compact Pick-up category
Fiat Cronos named as "Regional Car of The Year 2018" by the Association of Automotive Industry Journalists in Argentina
5