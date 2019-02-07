FCA: 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

FCA reports record full year results, including Magneti Marelli: Adjusted EBIT at €7.3 billion, with NAFTA margin up 70 bps to 8.6%; Adjusted Net Profit up 34% to €5.0 billion; Net Profit up 3% to €3.6 billion. Net industrial cash improved to €1.9 billion.

• Worldwide combined shipments(2) of 4,842 thousand units, up 102 thousand units

• Net revenues(1) of €115.4 billion, up 4% (up 9% at constant exchange rates, or CER), with higher shipments, positive pricing and favorable mix

• Adjusted EBIT(1),(3) of €7.3 billion, up 3% (up 9% at CER), with margin down 10 bps to 6.3%

• Adjusted net profit(1),(3) of €5.0 billion, up 34% (up 41% at CER); Net profit of €3.6 billion, up 3% (up 12% at CER)

• Net industrial cash(3) of €1.9 billion, improved from Net industrial debt position of €2.4 billion at December 2017

• In Q4 2018, Fitch raised FCA's long-term debt to Investment Grade from"BB" to "BBB-". Outlook confirmed as stable

• Settled U.S. government and consumer civil diesel emissions claims in line with Q3 2018 provision

• Magneti Marelli sale transaction on track to close in Q2 2019

The following Group results(1) include Magneti Marelli for comparability with previously provided guidance

Three months ended

December 31

FINANCIAL RESULTS(1)

(including Magneti Marelli)

1,177 1,247 (70) (6)% Combined shipments (thousands of units)(2) 4,842 1,129 1,156 (27) (2)% Consolidated shipments (thousands of units)(2) 4,655 30,619 28,876 1,743 +6 % Net revenues 115,410 2,023 1,894 129 +7 % Adjusted EBIT(3) 7,284 1,293 804 489 +61 % Net profit 3,632 1,632 1,097 535 +49 % Adjusted net profit(3) 5,047 0.82 0.51 0.31 +61 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) (€) 2.30 1.04 0.70 0.34 +49 % Adjusted diluted EPS(3) (€) 3.20

Years ended December 31

2018 2017 Change At December At September 31, 2018 30, 2018 Change

(€ million, except as otherwise noted)

2018

At December At December

31, 2018

1,872 (189) 2,061 Net industrial cash/(debt)(3) 1,872 (14,705) (15,426) 721 Debt (14,705) 21,125 19,975 1,150 Available liquidity 21,125 ADJUSTED EBIT(1)

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT(1)

2017

4,740

4,423

110,934

7,054

3,510

3,770

2.24

2.41

31, 2017

(2,390) (17,971) 20,377

Change

102 +2%

232 +5%

4,476 +4%

230 +3%

122 +3%

1,277 +34%

0.06 +3%

0.79 +33%Change 4,262 3,266 748

• Record results despite trade and regulatory disruptions, as well as launch challenges in NAFTA

• NAFTA record results at €6.2 billion, up 19%, and margin at 8.6%

• LATAM at €0.4 billion, up 138%, with margin at 4.4%, up 250 bps

• EMEA at €0.4 billion, down 45% following weak second half results

• Lower results in APAC, principally due to poor performance in China, where Maserati was also significantly affected

NET INDUSTRIAL CASH

• Adjusted net profit up 34%, reflecting stronger operating performance

• Net financial expenses of €1.1 billion, down €0.3 billion due to gross debt reduction

• Tax expense of €1.1 billion, down €0.7 billion, primarily due to reduced U.S. tax rate

2019 GUIDANCE(4) (excluding Magneti Marelli)

• Net industrial cash of €1.9 billion, up €4.3 billion over prior year • reflecting improved industrial free cash flows partially offset by accelerated discretionary pension contribution • • Available liquidity increased €0.7 billion to €21.1 billion •

Adjusted EBIT >€6.7 billion with margin >6.1%, both up from 2018 (2018: €6.7 billion with margin at 6.1%)

Adjusted diluted EPS >€2.70, reflecting higher effective tax rate, principally in the U.S. (2018: €3.00 per share)

Industrial free cash flows >€1.5 billion, down from 2018 due to higher capital expenditures and cash payments for fines and other costs in connection with the U.S. diesel emissions settlement (2018: €4.4 billion)

Group results - excluding Magneti Marelli(5)

As a result of the announced sale of Magneti Marelli and, in accordance with IFRS, Magneti Marelli will be presented as a discontinued operation in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its results will be presented net of tax in a separate, single line item after Net profit from continuing operations, with the comparative amounts restated. The remaining Components activities are no longer considered a separate reportable segment and are included within "Other activities".

Three months ended

FINANCIAL RESULTS

December 31

(excluding Magneti Marelli)

Years ended December 31

2018

2017

Change

(€ million, except as otherwise noted)

2018

2017

Change

29,474 27,582 1,892 +7% Net revenues - continuing operations 110,412 1,831 1,779 52 +3% Adjusted EBIT - continuing operations(3) 6,738 1,171 741 430 +58% Net profit from continuing operations 3,330 1,492 1,008 484 +48% Adjusted net profit - continuing operations(3) 4,707 0.74 0.47 0.27 +57% Diluted EPS - continuing operations (€) 2.12 0.94 0.64 0.30 +47% Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations (€)(3) 3.00

105,730 4,682 +4% 6,609 129 +2%

3,291

39 +1%

3,512 1,195 +34%

2.11 2.25

0.01 0.75

-% +33%

Results by segment Net revenues and Adjusted EBIT Net revenues Adjusted EBIT Years ended December 31 Years ended December 31 2018 2017 (€ million)

2018

72,384 66,094 NAFTA 6,230 8,152 8,004 LATAM 359 2,703 3,250 APAC (296) 22,815 22,700 EMEA 406 2,663 4,058 Maserati 151 1,695 1,624 Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations (112) 110,412 105,730 Total continuing operations, excluding Magneti Marelli 6,738 4,998 5,204 Magneti Marelli, net of inter-company eliminations(5) 546 115,410 110,934 Total - including Magneti Marelli 7,284

2017

5,227

151

172

735

560

(236)

6,609

445

7,054

NAFTA

Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin

Years ended December 31 Change 2018 2017 Actual 2,633 2,401 +10% 72,384 66,094 +10% 6,230 5,227 +19% 8.6% 7.9% +70 bps

CER - +14% +25% -

Record results with •

Adjusted EBIT up 19% and margin at 8.6%, up 70 bps

U.S. market share(6) at 12.6%, up 90 bps year-over-year, with retail share at 12.3%, up 80 bps, and U.S. fleet mix at 21%, up from 19%

• Increase in shipments mainly due to all-new Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler, as well as new Jeep Cherokee and Compass

• Higher Net revenues primarily due to positive effects from volumes and net pricing, partially offset by negative foreign currency translation effects

• Adjusted EBIT increase due to positive net pricing, favorable mix and higher volumes, partially offset by increased product content and launch costs related to new vehicles

LATAM

Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin

Years ended December 31 Change 2018 2017 Actual CER 585 521 +12% - 8,152 8,004 +2% +21% 359 151 +138% +198% 4.4% 1.9% +250 bps -

Adjusted EBIT up 138%, with margin up 250 bps at 4.4%

• Market share(7) in Brazil flat at 17.5%, Argentina up 60 bps to 12.8%

• Shipments increased, with higher demand in Brazil partially offset by impact of Argentina economic downturn in the second half of the year

• Net revenues up slightly primarily due to higher shipments, mix and net pricing, partially offset by negative foreign exchange translation effects and weakening Argentine peso

• Adjusted EBIT increase mainly as a result of higher volumes, favorable mix and positive net pricing, partially offset by negative foreign exchange effects and higher industrial and advertising costs related to new vehicles

APAC Change 2018 2017 Actual CER Combined shipments(2) (thousands of units) 209 290 (28)% - Consolidated shipments(2) (thousands of units) 84 85 (1)% - Net revenues (€ million) 2,703 3,250 (17)% (13)% Adjusted EBIT (€ million) (296) 172 n.m(8) n.m(8) Adjusted EBIT margin (11.0)% 5.3% n.m(8) - Years ended December 31

Trade, regulatory and competitive challenges in weakening China market

• Combined shipments down primarily due to China market weakness and increased competition, particularly in the SUV segments

• Net revenues decrease due to unfavorable mix, pricing actions and foreign currency translation effects

• Decrease in Adjusted EBIT primarily due to lower net revenues and lower results from China JV, as well as the benefit of the Tianjin port explosions final insurance recovery of €93 million included in prior year results

EMEA

Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin

Years ended December 31 Change 2018 2017 Actual CER 1,318 1,365 (3)% - 22,815 22,700 +1 % +1 % 406 735 (45)% (46)% 1.8% 3.2% -140 bps -

Regulatory disruption and transitioning new commercial organization; strong Jeep growth

• European market share (EU28+EFTA) for passenger cars down 10 bps to 6.5% and light commercial vehicles (LCVs)(9) down 30 bps to 11.1%

• Shipments slightly down, with higher Jeep shipments, up 44%, more than offset by lower Fiat volumes

• Net revenues flat, with favorable mix offset by lower volumes and negative net pricing

• Adjusted EBIT decrease primarily due to negative net pricing, lower volumes and impacts from the transition to WLTP particularly in the second half of the year, as well as higher advertising to support Jeep brand growth, partially offset by industrial cost savings

MASERATI

Shipments (thousands of units) Net revenues (€ million) Adjusted EBIT (€ million) Adjusted EBIT margin

Years ended December 31 Change 2018 2017 Actual CER 34.9 51.5 (32)% - 2,663 4,058 (34)% (33)% 151 560 (73)% (73)% 5.7% 13.8% -810 bps -

Reduced profitability primarily due to market challenges in China

• Lower shipments primarily related to reduced sales in China and other key markets, partially due to lower industry volumes in Maserati relevant segments

• Net revenues decrease primarily due to lower volumes and unfavorable market mix

• Adjusted EBIT decrease primarily due to lower volumes, increased D&A and unfavorable FX, partially offset by lower marketing expense

Brand Activity (during 4th quarter)

All-new Jeep Gladiator makes worldwide debut at Los Angeles Auto Show New Jeep Cherokee launched in China and Japan

All-new Jeep Wrangler launched in Japan

New Jeep Renegade launched in LATAM

All-new Jeep Wrangler named "2019 SUV of the Year" by Motor Trend

All-new Jeep Wrangler winner in the "Mid-Size SUV" segment at the 2018 Arab Wheels Awards Jeep Compass wins AMERICAR 2019 "Best Latin American SUV" category

All-new Jeep Renegade recognized as "Best Sport Utility Vehicle under R$ 100,999" in Brazil at the Top Car TV awards and "2019 Buy of the Year" in the "Compact SUV" category by Motor Show magazine

Announced beginning of preparations at Melfi (Italy) Plant to produce Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) scheduled for market launch in early 2020

All-new Ram 1500 named "2019 Truck of the Year" by Motor Trend

All-new Ram 1500 named "2019 Green Truck of the Year" by Green Car Journal

All-new Ram 1500 named "Truck of Texas" at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association

All-new Ram 1500 Brazilian launch at the 30th São Paulo Motor Show All-new Ram 1500 awarded "2019 Pickup Truck of the Year" by Truck Trends

Maserati Ghibli diesel wins sport auto AWARD 2018 in Germany as the "sportiest car" in its segment

Maserati Levante GTS named "SUV of Texas" and "Full-Size Luxury SUV" by the Texas Auto Writers Association

Maserati Levante with V8 engine in the GTS and Trofeo trims on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Alfa Romeo Stelvio named "Small Premium SUV of the Year" at 2018 Arab Wheels awards

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio named "Performance SUV of the Year" by the Automotive Video Association

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio named "Most Fun-to-drive Vehicle" and "Most Fun SUV" by the Northwest Automotive Press Association

Alfa Romeo Stelvio received "2018-2019 Japan Car of the Year" at 10 Best Cars Award in Japan

2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivan earned Top Safety Pick rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Chrysler 300 named "Most Wanted" Large Car by Edmunds for second year in a row

2019 Chrysler Pacifica captured both "Family Vehicle" and "Minivan" Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards for third year in a row

Dodge Charger and Challenger earned Residual Value Awards from ALG

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models began production at Brampton (Canada) plant Dodge named best "Mass-market Brand" in total quality by Strategic Vision

Abarth 595 made Car Advice Winner's Circle 2018 in Australia

New Fiat 500 Collezione launched in Europe, designed by Centro Stile Fiat

New 2019 Fiat 500X introduced to North American market at Los Angeles Auto Show

Fiat revealed Fiat Fastback concept car at São Paulo Motor Show, fully designed at the Group's Design Center in Brazil

Fiat Toro wins 4 awards in Brazil: AutoData - "Light Commercial Vehicle category", Carsughi L'Auto Preferita - Best Medium Pick-up category, "2019 Buy of the Year" by Motor Show magazine - "Compact Pick-up category" and Agência Autoinforme´s "Higher Resale Value" award - Compact Pick-up category

Fiat Cronos named as "Regional Car of The Year 2018" by the Association of Automotive Industry Journalists in Argentina

