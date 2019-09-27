Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCA US LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reach Settlement Agreement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

FCA US LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reach Settlement Agreement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and  Exchange Commission announced today that it has reached an agreement with FCA US LLC (FCA US) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) concerning the legacy sales reporting matter. FCA US cooperated fully in the process to resolve this matter. The company has reviewed and refined its policies and procedures and is committed to maintaining strong controls regarding its sales reporting. The settlement requires a payment of $40 million which will not have a material impact on the financial statements of the company.

London, 27 September 2019

For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
01:05pFIAT CHRYSLER TO PAY $40 MILLION OVE : Sec
RE
01:03pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures - SEC
RE
12:48pFCA US LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reach Settlement Agreement with..
GL
10:33aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
09:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Dodge Announces Pricing for 2020 Dodge Charger Lineu..
PU
09:03aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : A stamp to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Abarth
PU
07:15aGM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
04:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Abarth 595 wins over readers of the German "Auto, Mo..
PU
09/26GM, UAW Enter Final Stretch Of Labor Talks
DJ
09/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maserati to invest at least 1.6 billion euros to lau..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 6 612 M
Net income 2019 4 174 M
Finance 2019 4 260 M
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 4,44x
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 511 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,24  €
Last Close Price 11,81  €
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.88%20 244
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.76%38 986
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-8.14%29 188
FERRARI52.33%28 179
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 897
EXOR NV29.50%15 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group