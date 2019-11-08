Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCA What's Behind: A Look Behind the Scenes at FCA's R&D Activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:55am EST
For the first time ever, FCA takes cameras behind the scenes for a captivating in-depth look at its vehicle development process

April 17, 2019 - Delivering the high standards of quality, safety, reliability and comfort found in every FCA Group vehicle requires intense work that often takes place behind the scenes: FCA What's Behind is a video project that reveals the details.

Getting behind the wheel of an FCA Group vehicle has become an important part of many people's daily routine. Starting the engine and heading out into traffic with ease is automatic but only possible because of the demanding and complex work done by thousands of people around the world. A process that involves engineers and technicians who are skilled in ensuring quality, safety, reliability and comfort in all conditions.


The FCA What's Behind project describes for the first time the many activities that contribute to the development and quality of FCA's vehicles. This documentary series will expand the horizons of automotive enthusiasts, professionals and car owners in general. Locations range from the ice in Arjeplog, Sweden, to the deserts in South Africa, where our products are tested under the most extreme conditions. The series also visits some of the Group's centers of excellence such as the Balocco Proving Ground, and the FCA Safety Center and Research Center in Turin, Italy.

From dramatic locations to FCA's state-of-the-art testing centers, proving grounds, plants and offices all working to deliver total quality in terms of driving pleasure, emissions, fuel efficiency and performance.

FCA What's Behind: S1E4 - The Wind Tunnel
FCA What's Behind: S1E3 - Balocco Proving Ground
FCA What's Behind: S1E2 - South Africa: The Desert Test
FCA What's Behind: S1E1 - Arjeplog
FCA What's Behind: Trailer

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
04:59aPEUGEOT : New PSA-Fiat Chrysler management to try to improve cost savings - PSA ..
RE
04:58aFiat Chrysler chairman says 'great opportunities' from Peugeot tie up
RE
04:55aFCA WHAT'S BEHIND : A Look Behind the Scenes at FCA's R&D Activities
PU
04:55aFCA WHAT'S BEHIND &NDASH; EPISODE 5 : four-wheel drive
PU
02:48aToyota Stays on Course as Rivals Stumble in U.S. -- WSJ
DJ
12:22aTOSHIHIRO SUZUKI : Suzuki rethinks promise of India's auto market, and it is not..
RE
11/07Juncker says Trump won't impose tariffs on European cars - Sueddeutsche
RE
11/07ABARTH RALLY CUP 2019 : the winner of the European Rally Championship will be de..
PU
11/07Ford may consider making branded pickups in China if cities open more
RE
11/07S&P places FCA N.V. on CreditWatch Positive
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 483 M
Net income 2019 4 031 M
Finance 2019 4 600 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 5,97x
P/E ratio 2020 5,27x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 22 663 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,83  €
Last Close Price 14,46  €
Spread / Highest target 93,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES13.94%25 092
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.80%39 598
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.02%31 122
FERRARI66.37%30 697
EXOR N.V.49.39%17 963
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.02%15 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group