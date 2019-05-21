FCA What's Behind: a Look Behind the Scenes at FCA's R&D Activities

For the first time ever, FCA takes cameras behind the scenes for a captivating in-depth look at its vehicle development process

April 17, 2019 - Delivering the high standards of quality, safety, reliability and comfort found in every FCA Group vehicle requires intense work that often takes place behind the scenes: FCA What's Behind is a video project that reveals the details.

Getting behind the wheel of an FCA Group vehicle has become an important part of many people's daily routine. Starting the engine and heading out into traffic with ease is automatic but only possible because of the demanding and complex work done by thousands of people around the world. A process that involves engineers and technicians who are skilled in ensuring quality, safety, reliability and comfort in all conditions.