Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCA chairman says Renault merger plan was 'act of courage' - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:51pm EDT
The logos of Renault and Fiat carmakers are seen in Nice

MILAN (Reuters) - The merger proposal made by Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to Renault in May was an "act of courage" but the Italian-American carmaker felt the conditions were not right to go ahead, FCA Chairman John Elkann told La Stampa newspaper.

Last month, FCA pulled the plug on its proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.

"Mergers are difficult to make and to manage. There must be the right conditions to go ahead and it's important to say no when they are not," Elkann said in the interview to be published in La Stampa on Thursday. The interview comments were circulated to media by FCA ahead of publication.

"FCA is ready to face the challenges of the new era", he added.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.06% 12.43 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.43% 13.985 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
RENAULT -0.94% 51.9 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
03:51pFCA chairman says Renault merger plan was 'act of courage' - paper
RE
01:13pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeremy Renner Debuts New Music, Stars in "Summer of ..
PU
12:18pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 159 Alfetta at F1 British GP
PU
10:53aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The 100% street legal Mopar® configuration enhances ..
PU
10:13aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil..
PU
04:33aALL-NEW JEEP® GLADIATOR : most capable, uniquely functional and fun-to-drive pic..
PU
07/09FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Statement Regarding Dakkota Integrated Systems I..
PU
07/09FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Heritage at the 2019 Cesana-Sestriere
PU
07/08&LDQUO;JULY FOREVER&RDQUO; : the new Fiat 500 Dolcevita spot is on air
PU
07/08FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 625 M
Net income 2019 4 504 M
Finance 2019 4 445 M
Yield 2019 7,35%
P/E ratio 2019 4,53x
P/E ratio 2020 4,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 19 478 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,8  €
Last Close Price 12,4  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-1.92%22 204
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%45 711
FERRARI69.57%30 992
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-20.36%27 988
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 618
EXOR NV33.86%16 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About