Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/20 03:59:58 pm
13.546 EUR   -4.16%
09:26pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA_General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pFCA : General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCAU LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces its Investigation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 08:35pm EST

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“Fiat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCAU) from allegations that Fiat might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Fiat securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Fiat FCAU Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors (“GM”) filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers officials to receive favorable terms in labor negotiations. GM alleged that Fiat paid millions in dollars in bribes and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of the Company.

On this news, Fiat Chrysler’s stock price closed at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

If you purchased Fiat securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/fiatchryslerautomobilesnv-fcau-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-223/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
09:26pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA_General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pFCA : General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
AQ
08:35pFCAU LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces its Investigation of Fiat C..
BU
07:18pGENERAL MOTORS : Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler -- 4th Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : UAW president resigns after union accuses him of fal..
RE
06:52pGM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
RE
06:52pGM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 496 M
Net income 2019 3 730 M
Finance 2019 4 509 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 6,14x
P/E ratio 2020 5,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 21 895 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,97  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.45%24 549
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.44%37 943
FERRARI65.14%30 467
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.63%29 615
EXOR N.V.50.53%18 254
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-24.12%15 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group