FIAT CHRYSLER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) securities between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019 (the "Class Period").

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler “corrupted” collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011, and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company’s late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.

On this news, Fiat Chrysler’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

The complaint, filed on December 2, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America; (2) high-ranking Fiat official were aware of and authorized the scheme; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Fiat’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

