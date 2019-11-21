Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FIAT CHRYSLER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 07:49pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) on behalf of Fiat Chrysler stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fiat Chrysler has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers (“UAW”) officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler “corrupted” collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company's late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.

On this news, Fiat Chrysler's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fiat Chrysler shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler..
BU
07:49pFIAT CHRYSLER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiat Chrysler..
BU
06:41pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fiat Chry..
BU
05:46pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : How GM ended up suing its crosstown rival
AQ
03:56pGM'S ELECTRIC PICKUP TO HIT DEALER S : Ceo
RE
02:21pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as aut..
RE
12:55pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
11:37aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investi..
BU
11:32aFiat-Peugeot deal would boost Exor's coffers to 3.6 billion euros in 2022
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 420 M
Net income 2019 3 730 M
Finance 2019 4 528 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
P/E ratio 2020 4,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 21 067 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,44  €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.45%24 228
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.44%37 816
FERRARI65.34%30 502
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.63%30 116
EXOR N.V.50.53%18 092
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.92%15 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group