FIAT CHRYSLER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) on behalf of Fiat Chrysler stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fiat Chrysler has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers (“UAW”) officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler “corrupted” collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company's late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.

On this news, Fiat Chrysler's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

