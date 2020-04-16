FIAT CHRYSLER : UBS sticks Neutral

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Italian Stock Exchange
>
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
FCA
NL0010877643
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
(FCA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/16 07:26:41 am
7.226
EUR
+2.05%
07:18a
FIAT CHRYSLER
: UBS sticks Neutral
MD
04/15
Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work
RE
04/14
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: bolsters cash with $3.8 billion syndicated credit
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
FIAT CHRYSLER : UBS sticks Neutral
0
04/16/2020 | 07:18am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is still set at EUR 6.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
07:18a
FIAT CHRYSLER
: UBS sticks Neutral
MD
04/15
Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work
RE
04/14
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: bolsters cash with $3.8 billion syndicated credit
RE
04/14
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: FCA successfully completes syndication of the 3.5 b..
AQ
04/14
STATEMENT
: Fastener
PU
04/13
Volkswagen offers cars for relief efforts in U.S. virus-hit regions
RE
04/13
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: FCA Brands Launch Social Media Campaigns Encouraging..
AQ
04/13
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: Dodge Brand Wins a Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awar..
AQ
04/13
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Earns 2020 Best Family Cars..
AQ
04/13
Toyota joins GM in suspending auto production in Brazil until June
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020
100 B
EBIT 2020
5 426 M
Net income 2020
2 639 M
Finance 2020
3 480 M
Yield 2020
8,21%
P/E ratio 2020
4,14x
P/E ratio 2021
3,13x
EV / Sales2020
0,08x
EV / Sales2021
0,07x
Capitalization
11 105 M
More Financials
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
11,14 €
Last Close Price
7,08 €
Spread / Highest target
295%
Spread / Average Target
57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-35,7%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Michael Mark Manley
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann
Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester
Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
-46.33%
12 110
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
0.32%
30 731
FERRARI N.V.
-5.91%
27 823
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
3.46%
20 458
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
-0.04%
20 101
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.
-3.56%
12 761
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave