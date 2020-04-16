Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/16 07:26:41 am
7.226 EUR   +2.05%
FIAT CHRYSLER : UBS sticks Neutral

04/16/2020

UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is still set at EUR 6.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 100 B
EBIT 2020 5 426 M
Net income 2020 2 639 M
Finance 2020 3 480 M
Yield 2020 8,21%
P/E ratio 2020 4,14x
P/E ratio 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 11 105 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,14  €
Last Close Price 7,08  €
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-46.33%12 110
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED0.32%30 731
FERRARI N.V.-5.91%27 823
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.46%20 458
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.04%20 101
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-3.56%12 761
