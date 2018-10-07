Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One Honda Japanese Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

10/07/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

Weather: sunny and dry, 28-29°C air, 35-39°C track

Spectators and teams watched a hectic Grand Prix unfold at the epic Suzuka Circuit, with an eventful start of the race making an impact on Charles Leclerc's race outcome. Starting from 10th on the grid, Charles Leclerc made a good start and was fighting his way to gain positions when an incident with Kevin Magnussen on lap two caused damage to his car and compromised his race. Shortly after that, Leclerc came in for an early pitstop during the safety car period where the team changed the nose of his car. He then consistently worked his way into the upper midfield. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue on Charles Leclerc's car saw him retire from the race on lap 39. Marcus Ericsson also had a good start and made a strong recovery from the back of the grid, fighting in the midfield. He crossed the finish line in P12 after delivering a good performance at the 2018 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix.
The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team looks forward to the next Grand Prix, which will take place in the United States, eager to fight for good results there.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Result: 12th. Start on soft tyres, after 5 laps change to medium tyres
'We knew that it would be a difficult race, but taking our starting position P20 into consideration, finishing in P12 is a result we can be satisfied with. We had a good pace and the car also felt quite good. I drove on the same set of tyres for the majority of the race, which required a lot of management from my side. It is a bit of a shame not to have started the race from a better position, because points could have been possible. Nevertheless, it was a positive day, and I look forward to our next chance in Austin.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):
C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Result: DNF. Start on soft tyres, after 4 laps change to medium tyres, and after 35 laps change to soft tyres
'It was a fun race, despite not ending the way we would have liked it to. The start was busy - I was fighting with some of the cars around me but eventually had to back off. I lost some places there but fought hard to recover them later on during the race. On the second lap, I was involved in an incident. We made a pit stop shortly after that and changed the nose on my car. We knew that it was not ideal to pit so early, but we had to do that to have a chance to fight for points. After that, it went quite well. I was able to recover some positions, but, unfortunately, I had to retire from the race because of a mechanical problem on my car. It is a shame not to finish the race, but I look forward to the next one where I hope to fight for some points again.'

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal:
'It was a tough day. Charles' race was compromised by the incident with Kevin Magnussen. It was a very dangerous move on his part and Charles' car was quite damaged after that. We had to change the nose during the pitstop. He did a good job recovering positions, but in the end, he had to retire from the race because of a mechanical issue. Marcus gave a good performance. Finishing in P12 after starting in P20 is a solid job done and he managed the tyres well. We can see that we have a good pace overall, and look forward to the next opportunity for points in the United States.'

Website: www.sauberf1team.com
 Media: www.sauberf1team.com/press
Facebook: facebook.com/sauberf1team
Google+: www.google.com/+sauberf1team
Twitter: twitter.com/sauberf1team
Youtube: www.youtube.com/sauberf1team
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/sauberf1pins
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sauberf1team

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 11:32:01 UTC
