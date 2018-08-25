Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

Weather: FP3: cloudy and dry, 12-14°C air, 18-25°C track; Qualifying: cloudy and dry/rainy, 12-16°C air, 20-29°C track.

It was an exciting first qualifying session at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, with tricky weather conditions adding a twist to the course of the day. Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson started out strongly, finishing FP3 in P7 and P11 respectively. Both drivers had a similarly positive start to qualifying, and advanced to Q2. Unfortunately, Marcus Ericsson had to cut his session short due to a technical issue, and finished Q2 in P14. Charles Leclerc finished qualifying in P13. The team remains optimistic for tomorrow's race, which could be heavily influenced by the changeable weather conditions.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

C37 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 14th in Q2 (1:43.846 min / supersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 11th (1:45.536 min / supersoft tyres / 11 laps)

'The car felt good and we gave a solid performance both in FP3 and Q1. We advanced into Q2 but unfortunately, due to a technical issue with my car, I had to retire before starting the last run which was a bit disappointing. Despite this, I have been feeling very good so far this weekend and I remain confident for the race.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):

C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 13th in Q2 (1:43.654 min / supersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 7th (1:44.963 min / supersoft tyres / 12 laps)

'It is a shame we did not make it any further in qualifying today. The car feels good since the beginning of the weekend, and we are quite competitive on this track. Some of the other teams had a bit of extra performance in their pockets today, and were able to stay ahead of us. We had some issues we must fix to improve for the next qualifying. However, we are optimistic with regard to our potential for a good result tomorrow. The weather conditions will play an interesting role in determining the outcome of the race, and I look forward to it.'