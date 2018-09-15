Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday2018 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team finishes qualifying with both cars in Q2

Weather: FP3: sunny/cloudy and dry, 30°C air, 35-37°C track; Qualifying: dry, 30°C air, 33-34°C track

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team has concluded a positive day at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with both cars advancing to Q2 in today's qualifying. Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson will start the famous Singapore night race from P13 and P14 respectively. Despite a tricky third free practice session, the team managed to improve the balance of their cars and optimise their performance, extracting the maximum potential from the two C37s in a tight qualifying session. The race tomorrow will be a demanding one for drivers and teams alike, as torrid temperatures combined with difficult track conditions and unique challenges posed by the spectacular street circuit always guarantee an exciting and eventful Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 14th in Q2 (1:39.453 min / hypersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 19th (1:41.953 min / hypersoft tyres / 18 laps)

'It was an interesting day for us. FP3 was rather difficult for us, and we were not fully satisfied with our performance. Nevertheless, we headed into qualifying feeling confident. The first session ran smoothly and I was happy with my performance. Unfortunately, Q2 did not go as well as we would have wanted it to. I felt good in the car, but couldn't seem to improve enough to make it to Q3. We can see that the midfield is very tight, and will have to focus on tyre management and a good strategy to get a positive race result. I look forward to tomorrow.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):

C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 13th in Q2 (1:38.747 min / hypersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 16th (1:40.915 min / hypersoft tyres / 20 laps)

'It was a positive day overall. We made some improvements between FP3 and qualifying, and fought our way to Q2. We extracted the maximum out of our car, which is always our main target, and we can be satisfied with our performance. We have a long and tricky race ahead of us, and the high temperatures will be a good challenge which I cannot wait to discover.'

