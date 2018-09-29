Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team finishes qualifying with both cars in Q3

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 23-24°C air, 34-38°C track; Qualifying: sunny and dry, 23-24°C air, 25-37°C track

In line with the progress that has continued to be shown by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson concluded a successful and exciting day ahead of the 2018 VTB Russian Grand Prix. The two drivers finished qualifying in Q3, and will start tomorrow's race from P7 and P10. The tricky Sochi Autodrom, which challenges teams and drivers to find the ideal car set-up and manage tyres on the low-grip surface, saw both drivers complete the sessions on hypersoft tyres. Rookie Leclerc drove his first ever qualifying session on the Russian circuit, achieving his personal best, and the team's best result of the season so far, with a P7 start position. Marcus Ericsson also did a great job, finishing in the top-ten. Heading into tomorrow's race from the upper midfield, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is optimistic about the outcome of the Grand Prix, and is targeting both cars scoring points to add to its tally.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 10th in Q3 (1:34.170 min / hypersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 15th (1:35.370 min / hypersoft tyres / 16 laps)

'It is an excellent achievement for the team to have both cars finish qualifying in Q3. We have been strong all weekend, and should have a good chance to score some points tomorrow, which is great. I am confident for the race, and look forward to fighting for a good result.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):

C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 7th in Q3 (1:33.924 min / hypersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 7th (1:34.628 min / hypersoft tyres / 15 laps)

'I am very happy with today. We have made a good step forward since yesterday, and I improved my driving quite a bit. It is great to see the hard work that we have put in this weekend pay off on track. P7 is my best starting position so far this season, so I look forward to the race tomorrow.'

