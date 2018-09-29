Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team finishes qualifying with both cars in Q3

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 23-24°C air, 34-38°C track; Qualifying: sunny and dry, 23-24°C air, 25-37°C track

In line with the progress that has continued to be shown by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson concluded a successful and exciting day ahead of the 2018 VTB Russian Grand Prix. The two drivers finished qualifying in Q3, and will start tomorrow's race from P7 and P10. The tricky Sochi Autodrom, which challenges teams and drivers to find the ideal car set-up and manage tyres on the low-grip surface, saw both drivers complete the sessions on hypersoft tyres. Rookie Leclerc drove his first ever qualifying session on the Russian circuit, achieving his personal best, and the team's best result of the season so far, with a P7 start position. Marcus Ericsson also did a great job, finishing in the top-ten. Heading into tomorrow's race from the upper midfield, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is optimistic about the outcome of the Grand Prix, and is targeting both cars scoring points to add to its tally.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 10th in Q3 (1:34.170 min / hypersoft tyres)
3rd practice: 15th (1:35.370 min / hypersoft tyres / 16 laps)
'It is an excellent achievement for the team to have both cars finish qualifying in Q3. We have been strong all weekend, and should have a good chance to score some points tomorrow, which is great. I am confident for the race, and look forward to fighting for a good result.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):
C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 7th in Q3 (1:33.924 min / hypersoft tyres)
3rd practice: 7th (1:34.628 min / hypersoft tyres / 15 laps)
'I am very happy with today. We have made a good step forward since yesterday, and I improved my driving quite a bit. It is great to see the hard work that we have put in this weekend pay off on track. P7 is my best starting position so far this season, so I look forward to the race tomorrow.'

Website: www.sauberf1team.com
 Media: www.sauberf1team.com/press
Facebook: facebook.com/sauberf1team
Google+: www.google.com/+sauberf1team
Twitter: twitter.com/sauberf1team
Youtube: www.youtube.com/sauberf1team
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/sauberf1pins
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sauberf1team

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 17:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
07:07pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Qual..
PU
09/28STATEMENT : Software
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Thieves target Fiat Chrysler for 4th time in 2018
AQ
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Prac..
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Sergio Marchionne Memorial Fact Sheet
AQ
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maria Menounos Wins Jeep® Brand’s First-ever W..
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Five Abarth 124 rally Cars Racing in the Spanish, Fr..
PU
09/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition
PU
09/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA appoints Dynamics Distribution as agent for Fiat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:08aSTOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/27FIAT CHRYSLER'S STOCK RALLY : There's Still A Lot Of Uncertainty 
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/25Fiat testifies at emissions rules hearing 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 384 M
Net income 2018 4 878 M
Finance 2018 3 064 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 4,93
P/E ratio 2019 4,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 23 961 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.57%27 794
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.94%53 148
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-22.10%31 448
FERRARI33.72%26 603
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 191
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-53.70%14 417
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.