Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

Spectacular race outcome with six more points added to the tally by Charles Leclerc finishing in P7

Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry, 23-26°C air, 24-32°C track

The race at the Sochi Autodrom saw Charles Leclerc score six more points for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, crossing the finishing line in 7th place after delivering a very solid performance. Marcus Ericsson, who finished in 13th place, also had a consistent and strong pace, but struggled to advance due to traffic. Both drivers made their start, respectively in P7 and P10, on hypersoft tyres. They began the race on a one-stop strategy, but with Ericsson the team opted to go for a second pitstop, changing to the ultrasoft compound, in an attempt to gain pace and move up the order. With impressive overtakes by Charles Leclerc in the Grand Prix, and an overall positive weekend in Russia to look back on, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team heads to Japan feeling confident of their potential to finish the last few races of the 2018 season on a high.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team currently holds 9th place in the Constructors' Championship. Charles Leclerc is in 15th (21 points), and Marcus Ericsson in 18th (6 points) in the Drivers' Championship.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Result: 13th. Start on hypersoft tyres, after 11 laps change to soft tyres, and after 37 laps change to ultrasoft tyres

'It was a frustrating race for me. The car and my driving felt good, but unfortunately I was stuck behind another car for the majority of the race and could not advance. I worked hard on trying to overtake, but it is a difficult track to do that. We tried to gain some pace by making a second pitstop and changing to ultrasoft tyres, but it didn't work. I look forward to being back in the car next week at Suzuka, one of my favourite tracks, and having a new chance for a strong result there.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):

C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Result: 7th. Start on hypersoft tyres, after 10 laps change to soft tyres

'I am very happy with the result today. It was a great race, with a strong strategy, and a car that felt very good to drive. The overtakes at the beginning of the race were on the limit but they helped us to finish the race in P7. To score such a result for the first time this season feels amazing, and is a good reward for all of the hard work we put in week after week. I am glad to have scored some more points and can't wait for the next race in Japan.'

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal:

'It was a great event for us. We had good starting positions, and both drivers did a consistent job throughout the race. Charles showed some impressive overtakes in the opening laps of the race, and delivered when it was important. He was strong in managing his tyres and overall had a very strong race. Marcus gave a consistent performance, and had a good pace, especially at the start of the race. Unfortunately, he got stuck behind another car and could not move forward. It is a good sign for us as a team to have one of our cars finish in 7th place in a smooth race. We have to continue pushing and we will see what is possible in Japan.'