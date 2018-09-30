Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

Spectacular race outcome with six more points added to the tally by Charles Leclerc finishing in P7

Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry, 23-26°C air, 24-32°C track

The race at the Sochi Autodrom saw Charles Leclerc score six more points for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, crossing the finishing line in 7th place after delivering a very solid performance. Marcus Ericsson, who finished in 13th place, also had a consistent and strong pace, but struggled to advance due to traffic. Both drivers made their start, respectively in P7 and P10, on hypersoft tyres. They began the race on a one-stop strategy, but with Ericsson the team opted to go for a second pitstop, changing to the ultrasoft compound, in an attempt to gain pace and move up the order. With impressive overtakes by Charles Leclerc in the Grand Prix, and an overall positive weekend in Russia to look back on, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team heads to Japan feeling confident of their potential to finish the last few races of the 2018 season on a high.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team currently holds 9th place in the Constructors' Championship. Charles Leclerc is in 15th (21 points), and Marcus Ericsson in 18th (6 points) in the Drivers' Championship.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
C37 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Result: 13th. Start on hypersoft tyres, after 11 laps change to soft tyres, and after 37 laps change to ultrasoft tyres
'It was a frustrating race for me. The car and my driving felt good, but unfortunately I was stuck behind another car for the majority of the race and could not advance. I worked hard on trying to overtake, but it is a difficult track to do that. We tried to gain some pace by making a second pitstop and changing to ultrasoft tyres, but it didn't work. I look forward to being back in the car next week at Suzuka, one of my favourite tracks, and having a new chance for a strong result there.'

Charles Leclerc (car number 16):
C37 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Result: 7th. Start on hypersoft tyres, after 10 laps change to soft tyres
'I am very happy with the result today. It was a great race, with a strong strategy, and a car that felt very good to drive. The overtakes at the beginning of the race were on the limit but they helped us to finish the race in P7. To score such a result for the first time this season feels amazing, and is a good reward for all of the hard work we put in week after week. I am glad to have scored some more points and can't wait for the next race in Japan.'

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal:
'It was a great event for us. We had good starting positions, and both drivers did a consistent job throughout the race. Charles showed some impressive overtakes in the opening laps of the race, and delivered when it was important. He was strong in managing his tyres and overall had a very strong race. Marcus gave a consistent performance, and had a good pace, especially at the start of the race. Unfortunately, he got stuck behind another car and could not move forward. It is a good sign for us as a team to have one of our cars finish in 7th place in a smooth race. We have to continue pushing and we will see what is possible in Japan.'

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 15:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
05:27pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Race..
PU
04:38pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Employers jump into providing care as health costs r..
AQ
09/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Qual..
PU
09/28STATEMENT : Software
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Thieves target Fiat Chrysler for 4th time in 2018
AQ
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2018 Formula One VTB Russian Grand Prix – Prac..
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Sergio Marchionne Memorial Fact Sheet
AQ
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maria Menounos Wins Jeep® Brand’s First-ever W..
PU
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Five Abarth 124 rally Cars Racing in the Spanish, Fr..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/27FIAT CHRYSLER'S STOCK RALLY : There's Still A Lot Of Uncertainty 
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/25Fiat testifies at emissions rules hearing 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 384 M
Net income 2018 4 878 M
Finance 2018 3 064 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 4,93
P/E ratio 2019 4,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 23 961 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.57%27 794
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.28%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-24.80%30 594
FERRARI30.59%26 489
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 004
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-53.54%14 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.