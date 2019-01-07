Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 Corporate Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:19am EST

2019 Corporate Calendar

PRESSRELEASE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today the following corporate calendar for year 20191:

Earnings Releases

7 February 2019 - Group Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

3 May 2019 - Group Results for First Quarter 2019

31 July 2019 - Group Results for Second Quarter 2019

31 October 2019 - Group Results for Third Quarter 2019

A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Group's corporate website (www.fcagroup.com).

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s 2018 financial statements is scheduled for 12 April 20192.

The 2019 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website(www.fcagroup.com).

London, 7 January 2019

  • 1 The Calendar is consistent with the Company's practice of providing quarterly financial information.

  • 2 For the sole purpose of complying with the requirements of the Instructions pursuant to the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Company informs that, should the Annual General Meeting resolve a dividend relating to the 2018 financial year, the relevant ex date would occur in the month of April 2019. This statement is made for the sole purpose of complying with regulatory requirements and cannot be construed as an anticipation regarding any dividend distribution in 2019 or in the following years.

For further information: tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.comwww.fcagroup.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
06:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/04Tesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer 'brain'
RE
01/04FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
01/04FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Reports 2018 December and Full-Year Sales; FC..
AQ
01/04MEDIA ADVISORY : FCA US Kicks Off the New Year at 2019 Consumer Electronics Show..
PU
01/04Auto Sales Stood Firm Last Year -- WSJ
DJ
01/03Detroit Three ready for 2019 rumble over lucrative pickup trucks
RE
01/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA México reports sales of 7,388 units
PU
01/03Major automakers bullish on U.S. market despite rising interest rates
RE
01/03Major automakers bullish on U.S. market despite rising interest rates
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 217 M
Net income 2018 4 488 M
Finance 2018 2 826 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 4,47
P/E ratio 2019 3,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 20 319 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.39%23 152
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.20%42 114
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.09%31 426
FERRARI2.81%19 285
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 894
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-2.23%13 731
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.