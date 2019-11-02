Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Emirates United States Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

03 November 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Emirates United States Grand Prix - Qualifying - Saturday

Weather: FP3: sunny 18.5-19.3°C air, 25.6-26.7°C track; Q: sunny, 20.5-25.3°C air, 27.2-20.8°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'We had made some big steps forward this morning and were quite confident going into qualifying, but in the end we fell short. It is disappointing to lose both cars in Q1, even though the margins were so small that a single tenth of a second here or there would have placed us in Q2. It will not be easy to make up ground starting from the back, but we will try to recover what is possible and make the best use of whatever opportunity we will get.'



Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 06/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 8th / 1:34.513 (18 laps) / Q: 17th / 1:34.369 (8 laps)



'It's a disappointment to be out in Q1 after a good morning session. I made a mistake braking into turn 12, locked a wheel and that cost me at least three tenths, which would have placed me four or five places higher and into Q2. That was pretty much it after that - without the mistake, I would have easily made the cut. We'll have a lot of work to do to get back into this but we are going to try our best.'



Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice:16th / 1:35.956 (15 laps) / Q: 16th / 1:34.226 (8 laps)

'We were expecting a lot more today, especially after an FP3 session where we looked pretty good, but in the end I missed out on a place in Q2 for a very small margin, less than a tenth. Starting where we are, the race will be difficult. We will need to understand how to maximise our race pace, believe in ourselves and see where that takes us.'





