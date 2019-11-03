Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Emirates United States Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

03 November 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Emirates United States Grand Prix - Race - Sunday

Weather: sunny, 20.9-21.9°C air, 28.7-28.4°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'The results may say we finish this race outside of the top ten, but we can at least point to many positives. We looked a lot more competitive compared to the previous rounds and we were able to be in the fight for a points finish for most of the afternoon. We move on to the final two races of the season aware that a lot of work is still ahead of us, but knowing we are moving in the right direction.'





Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 06/Ferrari)

Race result: 11th

Fastest lap: 1:39.608

Tyres: New Soft (18 laps) - New Hard (22 laps) - New Soft (15 laps)

'There were a lot of positives we can take from this race, even though finishing 11th and out of the points is annoying after a fairly competitive race. I had a really good start, we looked a lot better and at least we were in the fight from start to finish. It's something we can work on and build on for the next races.'





Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

Race result: 14th

Fastest lap: 1:39.964

Tyres: New Medium (17 laps) - New Hard (22 laps) - New Soft (16 laps)

'As a team, we looked stronger this weekend so we can be optimistic for the future, even if we didn't score today. We made a decision to go for a different strategy compared to Kimi and in the end it worked out better for him. I started on mediums but struggled for grip. It got a bit better when we switched to softs but by then it was too late to make a difference. We need to keep pushing, we are making steps forward and hopefully we will be even better in Brazil.'





Media information:

All press content will be made available at the following link throughout the weekend in Austin: bit.ly/34bOF5q

Media contact Alfa Romeo:

Davide D'Amico

davide.damico1@fcagroup.com

+39 3357715011

