Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Grand Premio de México – Qualifying – Saturday

26 October 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Grand Premio de México - Qualifying - Saturday

Weather: FP3: overcast 17.0-15.5°C air, 22.2-19.9°C track; Q: overcast, 20.1-21.5°C air, 37.0-35.6°C track





Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'After our promising start of the weekend, it's disappointing to qualify in P14 and P15. These are not the starting positions we were expecting, but we must not forget that this race has seen plenty of drivers making their way through the field thanks to the strategy. Our focus is fully on anticipating tomorrow's conditions, especially when it comes to the tyres, and finding a plan that allows us to climb some places.'





Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 06/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 12th / 1:17.740 (19 laps) / Q: 14th / 1:16.967 (14 laps)



'P14 is not what we wanted but that's how it is. The margin to finishing in a higher position wasn't big: it's disappointing as the car has been pretty ok all weekend and we looked more competitive in the earlier sessions. We'll have to see how it goes tomorrow: we have the chance to start with a different tyre to some of the cars in front of us, so hopefully we can make it work in our favour.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 14th / 1:17.881 (8 laps) / Q: 15th / 1:17.269 (14 laps)



'It was a difficult qualifying for us. I did a mistake in the final sector and that cost me a few tenths, but I don't think it would have changed much in the end. Tomorrow will not be an easy race, but we have to look at the opportunities we can get. Degradation will be high, especially for those starting on softs, so choosing our own starting compound is the one positive of our qualifying position. Finding the right strategy and managing the tyres will be important if we are to make up some ground.'





