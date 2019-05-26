Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Grand Prix de Monaco – Race – Sunday

05/26/2019 | 03:59pm EDT
26 May 2019
2019 FIA Formula One Grand Prix de Monaco - Race - Sunday

Weather: cloudy, 22.2-24°C air, 30.4-34.6°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:
'It was a difficult weekend for us and our race was effectively compromised on Saturday. At some stages, our cars were among the fastest on track, but Monaco being Monaco it meant there was no way to make up any ground. Despite the difference in pace, overtaking here was nearly impossible and even with a different strategy we finished the race close to where we started. Leaving with no points after the promise we had shown in practice is disappointing, but hopefully we can get back to scoring ways next time around in Canada.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Result: 17th
Fastest lap: 1:16:436
Tyres: Start on soft tyres, after 48 laps change to medium tyres
'We didn't expect this to be an easy weekend and unfortunately it turned out to be the case. It was quite a boring race and there was nowhere to pass: we finished where we were on lap one. Even though I had front wing damage, some issues before and after the stop and I was hit by Stroll, none of these things ultimately had any impact on our finishing position. Once you're behind a car, you're stuck there unless they have a massive issue - it's just how it is in Monaco. We tried something different with the strategy as it made no sense to copy what those in front of us did, but in the end it didn't make us move forward. The only thing that could have given us a chance was rain, but it didn't come.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)
Result: 19th
Fastest lap: 1:16:299
Tyres: Start on soft tyres, after 46 laps change to medium tyres
'It was not a very entertaining race for us. I lost a position to a Williams in the first corner and, even though my pace was faster, I couldn't find a way through. I tried a move at Rascasse but there was not enough space for two cars, we touched and I got stuck. It was really frustrating to stay behind slower cars, it ended up to be a fairly boring race for me.'

Media contact Alfa Romeo:
Davide D'Amico
davide.damico1@fcagroup.com
+39 3357715011

About Alfa Romeo brand:
Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.
In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand. Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:
The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 19:58:04 UTC
